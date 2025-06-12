ADVERTISEMENT

You’ve likely heard the saying, “Love is blind.” But in case you’re confused about what it actually means, it explains how many people tend to overlook the faults, imperfections, and even the blatant lies of the person they are with

These women would know, and they are sharing their unfortunate experiences in a recent TikTok post. All of these anecdotes may prompt readers to cast judgment, but again, love can sometimes blur the lines between what is acceptable and otherwise. 

If you’ve ever been in a similar situation, feel free to share your own stories in the comments. And don’t worry, it happens to the best of us.

#1

Woman in a red off-shoulder top covering her face with hands, expressing regret and reflection on wildest things exes got away with. “You don’t have to lie to girls. If they like you, they’ll just lie to themselves”

Meg , Ivan Report

    #2

    Young man talking on phone near window, illustrating themes from women sharing wildest things with exes stories. He admitted to speaking to his ex on the phone about OUR relationship problems and my brain went “I’m glad he has someone to talk to”

    Limeyness , MART PRODUCTION Report

    #3

    Young woman smiling outdoors in a park, reflecting on wildest things women let their exes get away with. Caught him lying and my inner voice was like “awwww he cares enough to put effort into lying to you???"

    mahajamalkhan , Katii Bishop Report

    #4

    Bathroom counter with grooming tools and toiletries, illustrating themes from women sharing wildest things exes got away with. mine was when my spare toothbrush and skincare would disappear from his bathroom every time I came over and he said it was because he was cleaning and I would find it behind his clothes in the closet.

    Kimtendobeauty , Ron Lach Report

    #5

    Person holding smartphone and browsing dating app profile, illustrating women sharing wildest things exes get away with. He told me he was on Tinder because his friend was part owner and had asked him to test the user experience

    Michelle , cottonbro studio Report

    #6

    Two women showing emotional support as one comforts the other, relating to wildest things exes got away with shared stories. HE MADE ME COMFORT THE GIRL HE WOULD REPLACE ME WITH

    Camembrie , Nini FromParis Report

    #7

    Hands arranging printed photos on a wall, illustrating memories and moments women share about their exes. He told me he couldn't take his ex's pictures off the wall, in case it 'damaged the paint' and I believed him

    hansikins , Ron Lach Report

    #8

    Couple sharing an intimate moment in bed, illustrating themes from women sharing wildest things they let exes get away with. I once kissed a hickey on his neck because he told me he hurt himself at work

    sonceva , Ron Lach Report

    #9

    Woman holding a pile of clothes indoors, reflecting on wildest things women let their exes get away with. mine had all of his ex's belongings in his bedroom. shoes, clothes, her uni certificates on the wall, trinkets, everything. she moved out MONTHS ago

    ceeejing , cottonbro studio Report

    #10

    Man scrolling on a smartphone outdoors, illustrating women sharing wildest things they let exes get away with online. He told me he would not delete the pics with his ex from ig, cause that was part of his history but when we broke up he deleted mine

    andreandre , Adarsh Mp Report

    #11

    Two women in robes having a playful pillow fight on a bed, illustrating wild things women let their exes get away with. He invited his ex for sleepover at his house , I believed nothing happened cause his guy friends were also invited

    ttiina677 , KoolShooters Report

    #12

    Young woman with towel wrapped on head, gently drying her face in a bright bathroom, reflecting on wildest things exes got away with. I once saw mascara on the towel, full well knowing it’s not mine. I ignored it and pretended I hadn’t seen it

    Eleanor’s cottage , Ron Lach Report

    #13

    Woman holding folded knit sweaters, illustrating 71 women sharing the wildest things they let their exes get away with. I found size 12 clothing (brand new) in his boot, I was a size 6 atm . He told me they were gifts for me but didn’t have my size in stock so he went a few sizes up

    user1144510314809 , Arina Krasnikova Report

    #14

    Hands holding a brown leather wallet with cash inside, symbolizing the wildest things exes let get away with. mine said his ex's photo was stuck in his wallet and he can’t take it out

    aleasaluds , Vlada Karpovich Report

    #15

    Man in sunglasses and casual clothes shrugging with hands out, expressing confusion or uncertainty about wildest things exes get away with He kissed a girl in front of me on a night out, I SAW IT WITH MY OWN EYES. He said he just helped her because she was really drunk and I overlooked it

    Xy037 , Liza Bakay Report

    #16

    Young man standing outdoors in autumn, looking at his phone, illustrating women sharing wildest things exes got away with. when he told me he was the happiest he's ever been.. But texted his ex to saying he's not happy and it's not the same without her there.. We were out together at 'their spot'

    Michala , Maksim Goncharenok Report

    #17

    Hand holding phone displaying couple by water at sunset, illustrating wildest things women let their exes get away with. my ex said his phone was broken and wouldn't let him to change the photo of his ex he had as his lockscreen & wallpaper - 6 months later when I finally called him on it, he said he was still with her, and had also met another woman in the meantime!!! (we obviously then continued dating for another 3 years)

    kendalsbookcase , Kader D. Kahraman Report

    #18

    Woman in a white dress sitting on a bed by the window, reflecting on relationships and things exes get away with. One once told me he couldn't stay over at my house because the curtains weren't blackout so he'd wake too early and be tired for work. Turned out he couldn't sleep out because he was going home to his wife.

    JemmaH , Eugenia Remark Report

    #19

    A man and woman sitting at a dimly lit bar, sharing an intense conversation about wild things exes let get away with. We ran into his ex once at some bar. He tried to stay away from me the whole time, so that she wouldn't know we were together.

    used to be jun , cottonbro studio Report

    #20

    Man with a beard and leather jacket smoking a cigarette in a car at night, illustrating wildest things exes get away with. My ex told me he waited in the car while his friends went to the brothel and I believed him too

    mafaa , Ron Lach Report

    #21

    Hand holding a polaroid photo over scattered pictures, symbolizing memories related to wildest things exes got away with. Mine kept like +30 Polaroids of him & his ex in a duffle bag full of cloths in the trunk of his car that he drove everyday and then when caught claimed to have forgotten about them!

    Goosefurysmom , Lisa from Pexels Report

    #22

    Woman in a checked coat using phone, illustrating 71 women share wildest things they let their exes get away with. back in a day,i dated a guy that didn't answer my messages for a day and half and he told me that was bc he was sleeping

    hiraeth , cottonbro studio Report

    #23

    Smiling man holding a phone and coffee cup, standing outdoors while reading messages about wildest things exes got away with. He told me he texted his ex ”i miss you and our late night talks” as a prank

    amppuuv , cottonbro studio Report

    #24

    Cozy bedroom with colorful pillows, string lights, and photos on the wall illustrating moments women let their exes get away with. first time i ever went into my ex's room he had a photo of his ex above his bed because he "liked the photo, it's not that deep", didn't even throw it away just moved it so i couldn't see

    ez , Kristyna Squared.one Report

    #25

    Hand holding smartphone displaying Tinder app, related to wildest things women let their exes get away with. he told me tinder was already downloaded on the phone when he bought it

    molly , Good Faces Agency Report

    #26

    Polaroid photos of women and couples in various outdoor settings, capturing moments shared with exes. Entering his room to see all their paintings hanging on the walls and the pictures of them together should’ve sent me running right back through that door, but I like to learn the hard way

    Cvetan Ivanov , Valeriia Miller Report

    #27

    Portrait photo in a wooden frame on a table, illustrating women sharing wildest things their exes got away with. He had a picture of his ex on his car on his window sill right beside the bed but wouldn’t remove it cause it was too much work

    Kotrynele , cottonbro studio Report

    #28

    A woman with blue nails holding a smartphone capturing a photo of a couple in a green outdoor setting. My ex had a photo of him and his ex as his background for months because he “liked the background”

    Sophia , Vladyslav Dukhin Report

    #29

    Man in a dark shirt sitting indoors reviewing envelopes, reflecting on wildest things exes get away with stories. my favourite is when he sat down and opened a love letter the girl he eventually left me for had sent him, and I just stood there and waited for him to be finished

    ellie , Ron Lach Report

    #30

    Hand holding intricate earrings with green and white stones, symbolizing women's boldness in relationships and exes. another one of my exes tried to give me earrings he found in his room and when i said they weren’t mine suddenly realised they must have been his flatmates gf’s

    hansikins , Arif khan Report

    #31

    Couple having a tense argument at home illustrating women sharing wildest things they let their exes get away with. he wanted an open relationship and he was the one who broke up with ME

    flutteershyirl , Alex Green Report

    #32

    Young man in a Dream Chaser sweatshirt shrugging in a gaming room, illustrating the wildest things exes get away with. “I don’t know how to work up this phooone. I’ve been trying to take out the red heart from her name but the phone keeps putting it back up”

    Laupppp , Robert Nagy Report

    #33

    Woman lying on a couch using phone, illustrating wildest things women let their exes get away with stories. believed him when he told me he accidentally subscribed to a dating app from an advert

    em , cottonbro studio Report

    #34

    Cat with mouth open sitting on tiled floor, illustrating wildest things women let their exes get away with. my ex told his grandma's cat attacked him when he got his neck full of hickeys, and no, I didn't believe it

    h , hellosilver media Report

    #35

    Couple sitting closely in a car with the man’s arm around the woman, highlighting women sharing wildest things with exes. i believed that was his cousin he's been picking up and sending to uni

    Elaine , Vlada Karpovich Report

    #36

    Person holding a smartphone viewing a social media profile related to wildest things women let their exes get away with. it took him 1 year to unfriend his ex and her family on fb but when we broke up he removed me and my fam immediately

    klxvbqwwe , Juan Pablo Serrano Report

    #37

    Woman removing glasses and rubbing eyes, showing stress and frustration related to wildest things exes got away with. She told me she was going to her ex's house to fix her laptop and I believed her

    nika , Kaboompics.com Report

    #38

    Young couple taking a selfie outdoors, illustrating the wildest things women let their exes get away with. he doesn‘t want to delete all the pics he has with her/from her because „it‘s part of his life“ and „they‘re only pictures“

    miriam , Budgeron Bach Report

    #39

    A woman kissing her partner on the cheek while taking a selfie outdoors illustrating wildest things exes get away with. Mine didn't delete kissy pics with his ex, incase he "ever needed proof for court" (there was no court for anything. That I knew of)

    ess , Vera Arsic Report

    #40

    Young couple playfully hugging against light wall, capturing wildest things women let their exes get away with moments. for 15 yrs,every time we went out he would always hug his female friends.They were his exes.The make up I kept finding in the car must have belonged to me I just didn't remember buying it.

    Tania , Savannah Dematteo Report

    #41

    I asked him to delete pictures of his ex on ig when we started dating. He archived them. Immediately back up when we broke up

    Camilla Report

    #42

    Found jewellery in his room THREE DIFFERENT TIMES and he said his brother must’ve had a girl over (in his room without even changing the sheets???) and I believed him…

    Stina Report

    #43

    I saw scratches on his back and he said he walked on to delivery cage and i believed him. sweetbabyjesus

    Weird.Bee Report

    #44

    When after 19 years together I found a Facebook with a year full of couple pics and he told me she was paying him $10,000 for a visa

    angelica Report

    #45

    that one where he said he didn't cheat on me but I found the videos 2 years later

    Mhairixxxx Report

    #46

    He went to pet the bees at 21:30 in the evening, mind you bees are not active at night…. I asked how are you going to take care of the bees in the dark, he said with the flash of my phone, which according to him was in the car when I called him at 22:00

    Simoon_vr Report

    #47

    Mine told me the love bite on his neck was from a car exhaust and I held ice on it and kissed it better

    ell Report

    #48

    he had a bracelet from a girl at work from her holiday and wore it next to one I gave him and said "my two best friends" 7 years I was with this guy 💀 he was cheating on me/still with her now lmao

    kee Report

    #49

    i walked into a man's house with his wedding pictures up after she left and convinced myself it was fine

    Regina Phelange Report

    #50

    Me when I asked him to unfollow the girls he went on dates with before we were official and he started a fight, and then hid his friends list

    tattoosbybabs4 Report

    #51

    he went missing one time I spent all day and the night looking for him asking his friends turns out he was at this woman's house who was 20 yrs older than him so thought nothing of it because of her age and was just his friend he said but he broke up with me moved out of our flat and into her house 2 weeks later

    jamieleelockyer Report

    #52

    “The bumble account on my phone is for my work friend as he doesn’t have a phone” I believed him

    Evie mayo Report

    #53

    i wore some cat ears cuz he thought they were cute on me...they were a gift from his ex :)

    Lulù Report

    #54

    I believed him when he told me his coworkers were using his IG to message other girls

    Nathalie Report

    #55

    His ex told me she was still sleeping with him and to prove it she said she kissed the wall behind his bedroom curtain with lipstick on, I checked, it was there, confronted him, he said he did it himself

    DaniBarbs_xo Report

    #56

    he told me his ig got hacked by a japanese hacker tahts been threatening him, as an excuse why he was liking half naked girls pics

    l Report

    #57

    He said his phone got a virus and because of that he had random nudes on his phone after I found them

    Pastel Report

    #58

    Once he told me he had to drive a fiends cat to the vet, case no taxi will take a cat. I told that he is such anice and good person.yep - he was cheating with the owner of the cat. I was dumb

    advokat Vesela Velichkova Report

    #59

    he had naked pictures on the wall of his ex, because they were "artsy", and yup I still went ahead and slept with him and stayed for 3 miserable years

    Devil in a blue dress Report

    #60

    when he put a photo of his best friend as his phone wallpaper and he told me it's because he liked the photo and wanted to see what it would look like as a phone wallpaper

    sushimonsterenjoyer Report

    #61

    I was in a long distance relationship for 4 years. We talked every day no exception. Suddenly he ignores me in the weekends but talks to me during work. I was just worried for him

    lisa Report

    #62

    i saw a dress on a wardrobe he told me it's his sister's

    Fatma Ahmed Report

    #63

    Found a valentines card in his bedside table and he told me a girl he had a 1 night stand with before we got together drove 90 mins to post it through his door

    P_lover1 Report

    #64

    “I deleted the pictures of us from Instagram because they didn't fit my template.”

    Alicia S. Roberta Report

    #65

    He was on dating apps to "meet friends" because he didn't have any

    Sarah Beauregard Report

    #66

    He told me the picture of him in another girls bed that was sent to me was a Snapchat filter

    Sophie Report

    #67

    I saw a c*ndom wrapper on his floor and he said his friends hooked up in his room and I believed him

    Vision & Gemini & Marshmellow Report

    #68

    Saw some ladies products in his bathroom. Thought “oh he likes to be prepared for his female friends” 🤡

    art.erry Report

    #69

    “I didn’t even know I had a tinder account” “I don’t even know these girls sending me nudes”

    ExoBxtch_24 Report

    #70

    He told me he couldn’t stop saving nudes of other girls on his phone because it was the “demons” inside of him that made him obsessed. Said he needed therapy and I went with him

    Remy Report

    #71

    He told me he was allergic to my dog. Kept leaving in the middle of the night. I bought this man Claritin

    Courtney Report

