If you’ve ever been in a similar situation, feel free to share your own stories in the comments. And don’t worry, it happens to the best of us.

These women would know, and they are sharing their unfortunate experiences in a recent TikTok post . All of these anecdotes may prompt readers to cast judgment , but again, love can sometimes blur the lines between what is acceptable and otherwise.

You’ve likely heard the saying, “Love is blind.” But in case you’re confused about what it actually means, it explains how many people tend to overlook the faults , imperfections, and even the blatant lies of the person they are with .

#1 “You don’t have to lie to girls. If they like you, they’ll just lie to themselves”

#2 He admitted to speaking to his ex on the phone about OUR relationship problems and my brain went “I’m glad he has someone to talk to”

#3 Caught him lying and my inner voice was like “awwww he cares enough to put effort into lying to you???"

#4 mine was when my spare toothbrush and skincare would disappear from his bathroom every time I came over and he said it was because he was cleaning and I would find it behind his clothes in the closet.

#5 He told me he was on Tinder because his friend was part owner and had asked him to test the user experience

#6 HE MADE ME COMFORT THE GIRL HE WOULD REPLACE ME WITH

#7 He told me he couldn't take his ex's pictures off the wall, in case it 'damaged the paint' and I believed him

#8 I once kissed a hickey on his neck because he told me he hurt himself at work

#9 mine had all of his ex's belongings in his bedroom. shoes, clothes, her uni certificates on the wall, trinkets, everything. she moved out MONTHS ago

#10 He told me he would not delete the pics with his ex from ig, cause that was part of his history but when we broke up he deleted mine

#11 He invited his ex for sleepover at his house , I believed nothing happened cause his guy friends were also invited

#12 I once saw mascara on the towel, full well knowing it’s not mine. I ignored it and pretended I hadn’t seen it

#13 I found size 12 clothing (brand new) in his boot, I was a size 6 atm . He told me they were gifts for me but didn’t have my size in stock so he went a few sizes up

#14 mine said his ex's photo was stuck in his wallet and he can’t take it out

#15 He kissed a girl in front of me on a night out, I SAW IT WITH MY OWN EYES. He said he just helped her because she was really drunk and I overlooked it

#16 when he told me he was the happiest he's ever been.. But texted his ex to saying he's not happy and it's not the same without her there.. We were out together at 'their spot'

#17 my ex said his phone was broken and wouldn't let him to change the photo of his ex he had as his lockscreen & wallpaper - 6 months later when I finally called him on it, he said he was still with her, and had also met another woman in the meantime!!! (we obviously then continued dating for another 3 years)

#18 One once told me he couldn't stay over at my house because the curtains weren't blackout so he'd wake too early and be tired for work. Turned out he couldn't sleep out because he was going home to his wife.

#19 We ran into his ex once at some bar. He tried to stay away from me the whole time, so that she wouldn't know we were together.

#20 My ex told me he waited in the car while his friends went to the brothel and I believed him too

#21 Mine kept like +30 Polaroids of him & his ex in a duffle bag full of cloths in the trunk of his car that he drove everyday and then when caught claimed to have forgotten about them!

#22 back in a day,i dated a guy that didn't answer my messages for a day and half and he told me that was bc he was sleeping

#23 He told me he texted his ex ”i miss you and our late night talks” as a prank

#24 first time i ever went into my ex's room he had a photo of his ex above his bed because he "liked the photo, it's not that deep", didn't even throw it away just moved it so i couldn't see

#25 he told me tinder was already downloaded on the phone when he bought it

#26 Entering his room to see all their paintings hanging on the walls and the pictures of them together should’ve sent me running right back through that door, but I like to learn the hard way

#27 He had a picture of his ex on his car on his window sill right beside the bed but wouldn’t remove it cause it was too much work

#28 My ex had a photo of him and his ex as his background for months because he “liked the background”

#29 my favourite is when he sat down and opened a love letter the girl he eventually left me for had sent him, and I just stood there and waited for him to be finished

#30 another one of my exes tried to give me earrings he found in his room and when i said they weren’t mine suddenly realised they must have been his flatmates gf’s

#31 he wanted an open relationship and he was the one who broke up with ME

#32 “I don’t know how to work up this phooone. I’ve been trying to take out the red heart from her name but the phone keeps putting it back up”

#33 believed him when he told me he accidentally subscribed to a dating app from an advert

#34 my ex told his grandma's cat attacked him when he got his neck full of hickeys, and no, I didn't believe it

#35 i believed that was his cousin he's been picking up and sending to uni

#36 it took him 1 year to unfriend his ex and her family on fb but when we broke up he removed me and my fam immediately

#37 She told me she was going to her ex's house to fix her laptop and I believed her

#38 he doesn‘t want to delete all the pics he has with her/from her because „it‘s part of his life“ and „they‘re only pictures“

#39 Mine didn't delete kissy pics with his ex, incase he "ever needed proof for court" (there was no court for anything. That I knew of)

#40 for 15 yrs,every time we went out he would always hug his female friends.They were his exes.The make up I kept finding in the car must have belonged to me I just didn't remember buying it.

#41 I asked him to delete pictures of his ex on ig when we started dating. He archived them. Immediately back up when we broke up

#42 Found jewellery in his room THREE DIFFERENT TIMES and he said his brother must’ve had a girl over (in his room without even changing the sheets???) and I believed him…

#43 I saw scratches on his back and he said he walked on to delivery cage and i believed him. sweetbabyjesus

#44 When after 19 years together I found a Facebook with a year full of couple pics and he told me she was paying him $10,000 for a visa

#45 that one where he said he didn't cheat on me but I found the videos 2 years later

#46 He went to pet the bees at 21:30 in the evening, mind you bees are not active at night…. I asked how are you going to take care of the bees in the dark, he said with the flash of my phone, which according to him was in the car when I called him at 22:00

#47 Mine told me the love bite on his neck was from a car exhaust and I held ice on it and kissed it better

#48 he had a bracelet from a girl at work from her holiday and wore it next to one I gave him and said "my two best friends" 7 years I was with this guy 💀 he was cheating on me/still with her now lmao

#49 i walked into a man's house with his wedding pictures up after she left and convinced myself it was fine

#50 Me when I asked him to unfollow the girls he went on dates with before we were official and he started a fight, and then hid his friends list

#51 he went missing one time I spent all day and the night looking for him asking his friends turns out he was at this woman's house who was 20 yrs older than him so thought nothing of it because of her age and was just his friend he said but he broke up with me moved out of our flat and into her house 2 weeks later

#52 “The bumble account on my phone is for my work friend as he doesn’t have a phone” I believed him

#53 i wore some cat ears cuz he thought they were cute on me...they were a gift from his ex :)

#54 I believed him when he told me his coworkers were using his IG to message other girls

#55 His ex told me she was still sleeping with him and to prove it she said she kissed the wall behind his bedroom curtain with lipstick on, I checked, it was there, confronted him, he said he did it himself

#56 he told me his ig got hacked by a japanese hacker tahts been threatening him, as an excuse why he was liking half naked girls pics

#57 He said his phone got a virus and because of that he had random nudes on his phone after I found them

#58 Once he told me he had to drive a fiends cat to the vet, case no taxi will take a cat. I told that he is such anice and good person.yep - he was cheating with the owner of the cat. I was dumb

#59 he had naked pictures on the wall of his ex, because they were "artsy", and yup I still went ahead and slept with him and stayed for 3 miserable years

#60 when he put a photo of his best friend as his phone wallpaper and he told me it's because he liked the photo and wanted to see what it would look like as a phone wallpaper

#61 I was in a long distance relationship for 4 years. We talked every day no exception. Suddenly he ignores me in the weekends but talks to me during work. I was just worried for him

#62 i saw a dress on a wardrobe he told me it's his sister's

#63 Found a valentines card in his bedside table and he told me a girl he had a 1 night stand with before we got together drove 90 mins to post it through his door

#64 “I deleted the pictures of us from Instagram because they didn't fit my template.”

#65 He was on dating apps to "meet friends" because he didn't have any

#66 He told me the picture of him in another girls bed that was sent to me was a Snapchat filter

#67 I saw a c*ndom wrapper on his floor and he said his friends hooked up in his room and I believed him

#68 Saw some ladies products in his bathroom. Thought “oh he likes to be prepared for his female friends” 🤡

#69 “I didn’t even know I had a tinder account” “I don’t even know these girls sending me nudes”

#70 He told me he couldn’t stop saving nudes of other girls on his phone because it was the “demons” inside of him that made him obsessed. Said he needed therapy and I went with him

#71 He told me he was allergic to my dog. Kept leaving in the middle of the night. I bought this man Claritin