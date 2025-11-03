ADVERTISEMENT

Having to go to the emergency room is one of the most stressful experiences you can have. But the circumstances behind your visit, while often painful, sometimes have a humorous silver lining to them. It’s the kind of stuff that might embarrass you, but it's great for making others chuckle and groan with sympathy.

Inspired by content creator @marield292, former patients revealed the most ridiculous, downright dumbest reasons why they ended up in the ER. Scroll down for a good laugh, and be sure to share these stories with any doctors you know.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Hand with bandaged finger showing an injury, illustrating ridiculous reasons that ended up in the emergency room. I broke my pinky demonstrating to my brother how I broke my other pinky the day before.

Tallulah McGillicuddy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Woman making bed in a bright room, illustrating one of the ridiculous reasons people ended up in the emergency room. I dislocated both of my thumbs making my bed

    ShortT , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And that is the reason I never make my bed... 😅

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    Person carefully placing a contact lens in their eye, illustrating one of the ridiculous reasons ended up emergency room. Took out my contact lens because it was too dry. Tore my cornea off together with the lens

    Sijing , EyeEm / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Deciding whether or not to call an ambulance and head to the emergency room is a tough dilemma. On the one hand, your health and life are at stake, and they should be your priorities. On the other hand, there’s often a voice in the back of your head telling you that you might, potentially, be overreacting and that everything ‘should’ be fine, and you don’t want to waste ER doctors’ time. (And depending on where you live, healthcare might be prohibitively expensive, so there’s the financial aspect to worry about, too.)

    Concordia University notes that many ER visits aren’t actual emergencies, and the issues can be addressed by a doctor, pharmacist, or at home. This way, you might be taking up time and resources that could be used for actual emergency cases. Meanwhile, showing up at the ER without good cause might lead to you getting infected by sick patients.

    Here are some serious health problems that mean you should immediately seek emergency help:

    1. Suffering severe physical trauma after an accident
    2. Losing consciousness
    3. Severe abdominal pain, especially with a fever
    4. Sudden strong headaches
    5. Sudden chest pains
    6. Shortness of breath
    7. Sudden numbness in your arms or legs or blurred vision
    8. Having a rapid pulse while resting, without having exercised or been in emotional stress
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Dunkin Donuts storefront under blue sky highlighting ridiculous reasons people ended up in emergency room. My daughter tore her meniscus walking into a Dunkin Donuts. 😂 She did it a second time years later at the same Dunkin Donuts! 🤣🤣

    mamabearkim6 , Mike Mozart / flickr Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Man with beard yawning widely in casual white shirt, illustrating ridiculous reasons people ended up in the emergency room. Dislocated my jaw yawning

    caden , eugeneshemyakin9 / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Young woman knitting at home surrounded by yarn, illustrating ridiculous reasons people ended up emergency room visits. Infected elbow from knitting too much in a short period of time....Dr said I was his first knitting related case

    NukaColaBea , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mindykany avatar
    Min
    Min
    Community Member
    Premium     20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can see how that would cause inflammation, but how would it cause infection? (Other than stabbing yourself with the knitting needle, of course)

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, according to Concordia University, here are some situations where you should probably not go to the ER:

    1. Having a cold or the flu, when symptoms (runny nose, congestion, sore throat, sneezing, fever, chills, muscle aches, headache, etc.) are mild and can be treated at home
    2. Getting minor burns, cuts, or scrapes
    3. Minor aches or pains
    4. Visiting to get your prescription refilled

    A good rule of thumb to keep in mind is that if you are experiencing a great deal of sudden pain, and your symptoms are very much out of the ordinary, you should call an ambulance. In these cases, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. In the meantime, being slightly uncomfortable is usually nothing to worry about, so instead of heading to the ER, speak to your local pharmacist or family doctor.

    As HCA Virginia points out, if you can describe your sudden headache as the “worst headache ever,” go to the ER. This can be a sign of a migraine, an aneurysm, or a stroke.

    In the meantime, Medline Plus advises that if you’re ever unsure of what to do, call your primary care provider, health insurance company, or nurse telephone advice hotline so that they can help you as best as they can.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Paramedic sitting exhausted by ambulance door, medical kit nearby, highlighting ridiculous reasons ended up emergency room. I fell out of an ambulance….

    Erica Rose , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Person holding a small lizard gently on their hand illustrating ridiculous reasons ended up emergency room incidents. My son. Fell down a cliff and broke 3 toes…chasing a lizard.🦎 here’s the kicker, he was 19 years old at the time 🙄

    Kim Hodge , shaojan / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #9

    Couple laughing together while looking at a phone, illustrating ridiculous reasons that ended up in the emergency room. slipped and fell, dislocating a toe, while running to show my husband a TikTok, on Christmas Eve

    themurphymayhem , freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What are the most ridiculous reasons why you’ve ever ended up in the emergency room, dear Pandas?

    On the flip side, have you been to the ER before due to something incredibly serious? If you’ve ever worked at an ER, how often do you have patients come in who have actual emergencies versus those who overreact?

    If you feel like sharing your experiences, feel free to do so in the comments at the bottom of this post.
    #10

    Young man and woman lying on bed asleep, illustrating ridiculous reasons that ended up in the emergency room situation. my husband rolled over on my arm while we were sleeping and it snapped

    rb , EyeEm / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Man in a beige shirt reacting dramatically in a restroom, illustrating ridiculous reasons that ended up in the emergency room. I tore my acl at work doing an Ace Ventura impersonation

    Cari Stays Human , Warner Bros. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Woman using an inhaler to manage breathing, highlighting one of the ridiculous reasons people ended up in the emergency room. I inhaled an earring that was in my asthma puffer.

    Jess , user1236986 / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    abel_2 avatar
    Abel
    Abel
    Community Member
    1 minute ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #13

    Woman wearing neck brace sitting on couch recovering from ridiculous reasons that ended up in the emergency room. got a weird headache that didn't go away for like a week, arms and face started going numb. went to ER, neck is broken. I didnt do anything to injure myself. it just broke. this was 3 weeks ago and I'm in a brace right now

    FlowerSnacks , DC Studio / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Fractured my wrist pushing a piece of gum out of the foil packet.

    Di Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    i coughed too hard and fractured a rib

    Em :) Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Person lying in hospital bed with a black knee brace, illustrating ridiculous reasons that ended up in the emergency room. I slipped on a drink in a bar. Blew up my entire knee. Had a whole ACL replacement, meniscus and MCL repair

    Jess , mkitina4 / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    atticus_4 avatar
    atticus
    atticus
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Hands holding a fresh avocado cut in half, illustrating one of the ridiculous reasons people ended up in the emergency room. Stabbed my palm trying to remove an avocado seed

    anon , Drazen Zigic / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Thumb wrapped in gauze after injury, highlighting ridiculous reasons people ended up in the emergency room. Dropped a glass on my finger, tiny cut, no issue, ignored it for a week, finger turned blue and lost feeling. Turns out glass was actually in there moving around

    vex_11 , EyeEm / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Man in casual clothes pointing at a toilet in a showroom, illustrating ridiculous reasons ended up emergency room. I pulled a muscle in my groin...getting off the toilet....last month. 3 day hospital stay.

    A2An , hryshchyshen / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Young woman in blue shirt holding her back in pain, illustrating ridiculous reasons that ended up in the emergency room. I had back pain that was not getting better so i went to the ER and found out it was ovarian cancer

    Kassy Starr , milanmarkovic / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Woman eating sushi with chopsticks indoors, highlighting ridiculous reasons people ended up in the emergency room. Ate too much sushi and then got dumping syndrome. (Google it) Fainted from the pain and then subsequently hit my head and knocked myself out on the floor. I was unconscious for half an hour and out of it for 3 hours. I don’t remember most of it. I still love sushi.

    Bellamy , urbanshow2018 / freepik Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    i torn my meniscus fully while shopping for shoes 😭 my husband called out to me to look at a shoe, i turned and BAMMM

    shailahud Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    I slipped in a puddle of dog pee my poor blind dachshund left when he couldn’t find me. I was in the bathroom. Broke my left wrist & left ankle

    Solytayre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Got a third degree grease burn making French fried. Urgent care told me to treat it myself. The skin started falling off my leg so I went to the er. I had infection in my blood stream and almost perished.

    Jasmine Goslin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    my friend bent over and poked his eye on a century plant. he's had to wear glasses ever since.

    47built Duran Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    I tripped over a blind deaf dog and fell down a set of stairs dislocating my shoulder. ER didn't believe my story

    amykins Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What's the relevancy here of the dog being blind and deaf lol?! Need more context!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #27

    Laughed so hard my waters broke at 35 week pregnant.

    MrsTodd Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    10 minutes into my shift at the doggy daycare, I trip over a French Bulldog and absolutely shatter my wrist. (Frenchie was fine, he sat in my lap completely unaware as I sat on the ground in pain) I needed surgery and hand therapy after and everything

    Mikaela Anderson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    I lost consciousness while peeing and my husband called an ambulance. I got rid of too much liquid too fast and the blood rushed to me head 🤷🏻‍♀️$200 trip

    RobotZas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    my husband cut off his finger while chopping pepperoni that I asked him not to do. they put it back. it's just the audacity. I told him the pepperoni didn't need chopped

    Helixian Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    I moved my arm in just the right way it tore a muscle in my back. The ER Doctor touched the exact spot with such precision and laughed at me because of how common it is

    TheFuriousFoo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    One time, my dad was home alone and sliced his hand open really bad on a metal clothes hanger. While trying to drive himself to the hospital for stitches, the brakes went out on his car. He’s fine tho

    Deedee Mac Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    One time I was in the er for one of my twins and my other twin decided to get his head stuck in a chair so they had to have the fire department get him unstuck

    millie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Inserted a tampon, the string came undone. The tampon was stuck. Went in to get it removed. Found out from my OBGYN later that I can call the office and they can get me in to remove to avoid an ER charge to my insurance company. Good to know.

    sillyfunnyleah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    I fell in a hole dug for a large post that was full of water while chasing a goat. fractured my wrist and found out I was pregnant

    Britney Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    caroline_kimber avatar
    NapQueen
    NapQueen
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's a lot going on here - first of all, was the goat cute?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #36

    I was having stroke symptoms and got a full workup and spent 17 hours in the ER to find out it was covid and I has a super weird presentation with no cold symptoms. all neurologic

    Savlahvlah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    ate too much potatoes with spinach and my intestines bloated so much that i ended up having a panic attack and had to go to ER becuase I was losing speach

    Selvia Flores Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    i lifted a crate of potatoes, sneezed and herniated 3 discs in my back and my bladder stopped working

    Jade Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    My mother got whiplash from laughing.

    straphappy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    snapped my meniscus closing the recliner of my lounge chair

    kathryn.1991 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    I broke my ankle while delivering an Instacart order. I fell flat on her driveway. I saved her watermelon tho

    Bree Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    tripped over the plaster cast on my leg and broke my arm.
    got up from the sofa and completely detached the meniscus in my knee (needed surgery)
    fell off top bunk sleep walking

    Amy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    I tore my ACL putting my bag in the overhead bin of an airplane

    crazyvoyagergirl Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    needed 10 stitches in my lip from eating an Italian beef too quickly

    Marie P. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    got a coffee bean stuck in my ear once. i dont want to talk about it

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Cartilage piercing got so infected it was stuck inside my earrr. Dr had to cut it out of my ear

    Stacey Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Walked home wasted from the bar instead of trying to drive. Rolled my ankle off the curb and fractured my ankle. Then proceeded to crawl home and "sleep it off". Went to the ER the next morning. Was on crutches for 3 months

    Kathleen Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    A stomachache that didn't stop for hours already, rushed to e.r and dr. said that I'm already going to give birth😭.... wth 😳 I'm not pregnant, I told her that my stomach is flat, my menstruation is normal and not delayed😭... but dr. said i am one of few rare cases.. we got discharge w/ healthy baby boy😭.. we got home w/ no things for the baby; clothes, ward and etc..
    fun fact: 12 yrs married, we did everything for me to get pregnant but were unsuccessful.. we planned to adopt and while processing the papers our house was burned our application got rejected.. we are already at the point of accepting that maybe it's not for us, being a parent..but after 4yrs. miracle happened in unexpected time and way.

    I didn't believe that kind of pregnancy existed until it happened to me.. it's a cryptic pregnancy, that's what it's called

    maliyah Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Broke two toes racing my brother to the charcuterie board… we’re both adults and the wine hadn’t even been poured yet lol

    Serena Young Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    mom told me that she took me to the ER when I was a newborn because I was sleeping too much and even refused food bc I was that sleepy
    turns out I just really like to sleep
    no, it didn't go away

    JD_s Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #51

    Went to wake my kids up for school tripped over nothing and broke my right leg. That’s one way to get out of school drop offs and pick ups

    Rainsunshineflorida Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Wound up in the er the day after my wedding. Missed our cruise… had a kidney infection…. When the vows said “in sickness and in health” they meant that… my poor husband lol. That was 8 years ago though. Still going strong!!

    khall1125 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    Thought a bug flew in my ear and was going to lay eggs. Turns out the sound I thought was fluttering wings was just a really bad ear infection

    amberdwastaken Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    dislocated my shoulder taking off a mattress cover. 🤷‍♀️been know as the person who got taken out by a mattress ever since

    Michele Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    When I was in kindergarten, a girl stuck her chewing gum on the floor. I quickly dashed to look for the teacher so that she could tell her off, and I broke my arm while running to do so 😩 lesson learned, dont be a snitch

    An Yên Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Right after attending a silly workplace safety training where I laughed at their segment about using scissors, I promptly cut into my finger ridiculously deep with scissors so bad I had to go to ER. 15 years ago and I still have the scar

    badonque Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #57

    My daughter was keeled over in stomach pain. Thought appendicitis. We go to er at midnight. Waiting for tests results, she rips the biggest loudest deepest fart. I’m like do you feel better? She’s like yup. Tests came back with ✨nothing✨

    Jess G7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    I tried to use my dogs as a sled dog team with a skateboard. I ended up with 9 stitches in my lip because my tooth got pushed through my lip when I pancaked into the side of a parked car. 😩 I would do it again.

    HMG03 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    When I was pregnant with my son, I woke up one night and I thought my water had broken because the bed was soaked so I wake up my husband. He drives me to the emergency room we go get checked out. Everything is fine with me. We leave the hospital and he got really upset and told me that he had peed the bed. He knew the whole time and took me to the hospital.

    Angela Jamison Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    I once went to the ER throwing up and had diarrhoea, dr came in after seeing my test results turns out my new puppy I got gave me a stomach bug usually only contracted by animals.. dr had to explain that I had been kissing my puppy so much she gave me a dog virus 😭 I was just a tad embarrassed…

    Maple Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #61

    Sitting on our front porch a MOTH divebombed my ear. ER 1st said they couldn’t do anything I would have to go to an ENT Monday, it was Sat night. In near tears I begged if there was anything they could do. A Dr came in with a tool he carried in his own bag & pulled the moth out. It fluttering in my ear was one of the worst things I’ve experienced.

    Katie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    I once did 2 jumping squats and ended up with tissue damage in my knee. 2 singular jumping squats. Had to be on crutches for like a month

    chloe! Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #63

    Thought I was having a heart attack, could barely breathe, it was just an esophageal spasm that went away AS. SOON. AS. WE. GOT
    THERE.

    ~Veroth~ Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!