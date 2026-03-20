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If you’ve ever heard stories about how things were done in your great-grandparents’ time and thought, “Wait…people really did that?”—you’re definitely not alone. While there’s plenty we can learn from previous generations, there are also moments from the past that seem completely baffling today. Social norms, safety rules, and everyday habits have changed so much that some old practices now feel downright unbelievable.

That’s exactly the kind of thing you’ll find on the page “Old School Ridiculous.” From questionable activities like letting young children drink wine to bizarre events such as asbestos-shoveling competitions, history has its fair share of eyebrow-raising moments. Some of these posts highlight serious reminders of how times have changed, while others are so strange they’re almost funny. We’ve gathered a few of the most unusual photos from the page, so take a look, Pandas.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Car Seat Safety In 1958. These Car Seats Were Not Secured With Seat Belts, So The Mother Could Reach Out To Prevent The Child From Falling Forward

Vintage black and white photo of a woman driving with a baby lying unsecured in the front seat, a bizarre throwback moment.

-_Redan_- Report

6points
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    #2

    "12-Year-Old Mother And Baby Son," 1941

    12-year-old mother smiling in hospital bed holding baby boy in a bizarre throwback moment from the past.

    alc2000 Report

    5points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Th e newspaper seems to be celebrating this? W*f?

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    #3

    Notwithstanding Rachel Dolezal, This Article From 1970

    Vintage magazine cover featuring a bizarre throwback moment with provocative headlines from the 1970s era.

    muskyraconteur Report

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "I don't drop character 'til I've done the DVD commentary"- Kirk Lazarus.

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    While there are many things we still admire or appreciate from the early 1900s, there are also many areas where society has thankfully moved forward. One of the most significant changes has been in the way LGBTQ+ individuals are viewed and treated. Throughout much of the 20th century, many LGBTQ+ people faced systemic discrimination, legal persecution, and social stigma. Laws, institutions, and cultural attitudes often tried to control or “explain” sexuality and gender in ways that today seem deeply unfair and outdated.

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    #4

    Until 1956, French Children Attending School Were Served Wine On Their Lunch Breaks. Each Child Was Allowed Up To A Half Litre A Day

    Vintage photo of a young child holding a glass, sitting by a table with a bottle, showcasing bizarre throwback moments.

    Special-Plane9694 Report

    4points
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    #5

    Kid Rock In His Mid 1990’s Look

    Young Kid Rock with a tall flat top hairstyle, posing with fingers near temples in a bizarre throwback moment from the 1990s.

    roadtrip-ne Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Macaulay Culkin cosplaying Vanilla Ice?

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    #6

    The Arch Duke Franz Ferdinand In Cairo 1896 Pretending To Be A Mummy

    Man dressed as ancient Egyptian sarcophagus in bizarre throwback moment from early 1900s vintage photo.

    EmpireStrikes1st Report

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    For example, in 1910, courts in Ontario began requiring psychiatric evaluations for men accused of homosexual acts. Instead of seeing these relationships as a matter of personal identity, authorities treated them as signs of mental illness. In many cases, private relationships were reframed as medical or legal problems, showing how strongly society tried to pathologize something it didn’t yet understand.

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    #7

    Fuzzy Wuzzy Both Soap That Grew Fur

    Fuzzy Wuzzy bath soap that grows fur, a bizarre throwback moment from vintage 1960s novelty products.

    Ebonystealth Report

    4points
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    borismohar avatar
    Boris Mohar
    Boris Mohar
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fuzzy Wuzzy was a bear. Fuzzy Wuzzy had no hair. Fuzzy Wuzzy wasn't fuzzy, was he?

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    #8

    Models Promoting Farm Fertilizer, 1956

    Bizarre throwback moment showing women in vintage swimsuits posing with ammonium sulphate fertilizer bags on a factory line.

    notbob1959 Report

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    #9

    Your Chubby Lass Can Be The Belle Of Her Class. Chubbettes

    Retro ad showing a girl in a plaid dress holding books, illustrating bizarre throwback moments from the past.

    Ebonystealth Report

    4points
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    Literature also faced censorship. In 1928, the novel The Well of Loneliness, which featured a lesbian protagonist, was declared obscene. Authorities ordered copies of the book to be destroyed, believing it could influence readers simply by acknowledging the existence of same-sex relationships. Today, the book is often discussed as an important early work in LGBTQ+ literature.

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    #10

    Hair Done By Phillip Mason, 1965. Photo By Richard Blinkoff

    Black and white portrait of a woman with a large square-shaped afro, showcasing a bizarre throwback moment from the past.

    Sleeeepy_Hollow Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's hip to be square says Huey Lewis.

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    #11

    My Dad Used To Cut His Shirts, He Said It Was Common For Men To Show Their Belly Buttons, 1980s

    Young man with long hair wearing a cut-off soccer training shirt and high-waisted jeans in a bizarre throwback moment.

    AndyWindir Report

    4points
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    #12

    Du Pont Cellophane (1955)

    Two babies wrapped in cellophane for a bizarre throwback moment that could never happen in 2026.

    MetaHelvetica Report

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    Laws in many parts of the world also targeted same-sex relationships in uneven ways. In 1902, in several territories, “indecent practices” between men were criminalized. Interestingly, lesbian relationships were often left out of these laws—not out of acceptance, but because many male lawmakers either ignored or refused to acknowledge that women could have same-sex relationships at all.

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    #13

    "On The Night Of February 1, 1976, Elvis Presley Took His Private Jet From Graceland To Denver And Back In One Night Because He Was Craving An 8,000 Calorie Sandwich

    Black and white photo of a man eating a sandwich, capturing a bizarre throwback moment from past decades.

    "Made from a hollowed out loaf filled with an entire jar of peanut butter, one jar of jelly, and a pound of bacon."

    MyDogGoldi Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perfectly healthy sandwich there. Such a diet could not have done Elvis any harm!

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    #14

    "Baby Cages" Were Window-Mounted Playpens That Were Once Used For Apartments To Ensure Babies Get Fresh Air, 1937

    Vintage bizarre throwback moment of a baby sitting in a hanging cage balcony outside an apartment window.

    Sleeeepy_Hollow Report

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    #15

    An Idea Of What Beatlemania Was Like

    The Beatles shampoo box featuring band members' faces, a bizarre throwback moment unlikely in 2026.

    maccaroni43 Report

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    In the early 1900s, many countries were reshaping their laws in an effort to appear more “modern” on the global stage. In 1903, Thailand introduced punishments for homosexuality, partly influenced by Western legal systems. Interestingly, before this shift, same-sex relationships had not been widely targeted or heavily prosecuted there. But as nations tried to align themselves with what were then considered international standards, some adopted laws that reflected Western attitudes toward sexuality. In a way, this showed how global pressure and the desire to appear progressive sometimes led to policies that actually restricted freedoms rather than expanding them.

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    #16

    Asbestos Shoveling Competition

    Workers shoveling raw asbestos tailings in a bizarre throwback moment unlikely to happen again by 2026.

    voxadam Report

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    #17

    Back In The 60's They Put Pictures Of Kids And Their Addresses In The Back Of Comic Books

    Black and white vintage yearbook-style photos of children with names and addresses, a bizarre throwback moment from the past.

    Fejsze Report

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    #18

    "Circle Of Love," Saturday Evening Post Cover, April 8, 1961 By Constantin Alajalo

    Vintage illustrations showing bizarre throwback moments of daily life and social events from the past era.

    Ebonystealth Report

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    Attitudes like these were also reflected in popular entertainment of the time. During the 1910s, many early films—including those from the era when Charlie Chaplin was one of cinema’s biggest stars—often used queer-coded characters purely for comic effect. Effeminate men were frequently portrayed as exaggerated stereotypes meant to make audiences laugh. While these portrayals were considered harmless humor at the time, they helped shape public perceptions and reinforced the idea that people who didn’t conform to traditional gender roles were something to be mocked. Looking back today, these depictions offer an interesting reminder of how much both storytelling and social attitudes have evolved over the past century.

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    #19

    An Undercover Police Officer On Duty. New York, Brooklyn, 1 July 1969

    Black and white photo of people outside a city building, capturing a bizarre throwback moment from the past.

    LazyPasse Report

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    #20

    72m Marries 22f Step-Granddaughter. 1907

    Vintage newspaper clipping from 1907 showing a bizarre throwback moment about a stepdad marriage in Nebraska.

    theclosetenby Report

    4points
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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Keep it in he family they say....

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    #21

    " The Drunk Basket" In The 1960s, Bars In Istanbul Woud Hire Someone To Carry Drunk People Back To Their Home

    Black and white photo of bizarre throwback moment showing a man carrying a large basket on his back while others react nearby.

    Charmforyou Report

    4points
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    #22

    Mickey Mouse Gas Mask Meant To Put Children At Ease In An Emergency Situation, 1942

    Vintage Mickey Mouse gas mask with large round eye lenses and a filter canister, a bizarre throwback moment.

    notbob1959 Report

    4points
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    These are just a few examples of how attitudes and policies once shaped everyday life for LGBTQ+ people. While the world still has progress to make, it’s clear that society has come a long way since those times. Looking back at these moments reminds us how important it is to keep learning from history. Some practices, beliefs, and laws truly belong in the past, and recognizing that progress helps ensure we continue moving toward a more understanding and inclusive future.
    #23

    Circa 1924

    Vintage illustration of a couple in a car showing bizarre throwback moments that could never happen in 2026

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

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    #24

    Hairstyle In Tampa, Florida, 1985

    Woman with an unusual 1980s hairstyle, featuring crimped and shaped hair in a bizarre throwback moment.

    notbob1959 Report

    4points
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    #25

    For Smokers-In-Bed

    Vintage smoker's robot ad showing a bizarre throwback invention for smokers in bed from unusual past moments.

    HoneyRush Report

    4points
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    #26

    Article Quoting John Harvey Kellogg (The Famous Doctor And Inventor/Inspirer Of Corn Flakes, And A Prominent Health Reformer And Eugenicist) Making A Prediction About What Babies Will Look Like In 2012

    Vintage newspaper clipping showing a bizarre futuristic baby prediction from a throwback moment in history.

    Ebonystealth Report

    4points
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    While these posts are certainly good for a laugh, it’s also astonishing to see how some things from the past were just… unbelievable. History can be funny, strange, and sometimes downright baffling all at once. What do you think—were any of these past practices more shocking than amusing? Share your thoughts with us!
    #27

    Typical Redditor, Mid-1960s

    Man holding vintage protest signs about husband liberation and wife obedience in a bizarre throwback moment.

    WhisperingSideways Report

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    #28

    Buster The Roller Skating Rooster, Los Angeles, 1957

    Black and white photo of a person in a skirt roller skating with a chicken also wearing roller skates and striped pants.

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

    4points
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    #29

    In 1974, Dan Hartman Spent $5,000 On This Fully Functioning, Custom "Bass Suit" Of His Own Design

    Person in a shiny retro outfit playing a unique moon-shaped bass guitar in a bizarre throwback moment from the past.

    Ebonystealth Report

    4points
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    #30

    St. Thomas Satanic Exorcism Plus All The Fried Chicken You Can Eat For .50c (Near Bardstown, 1942)

    Old St Thomas sign for satanic exorcism event and all you can eat fried chicken, a bizarre throwback moment.

    Ebonystealth Report

    4points
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    #31

    1938, Public Kissing On Church Property: Men Pay £2, Women Go To Prison For A Month

    Newspaper clipping about a bizarre throwback moment where a girl was imprisoned for kissing in 1938.

    bhiney_witch Report

    4points
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    #32

    Anti-Vax Cartoon From 1892

    Vintage anti-vaccination cartoon showing a woman fleeing from a snake labeled vaccination and a skeleton warning danger.

    marveljew Report

    4points
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    #33

    Pickle Sisters A Vaudeville Group From The 1920s

    Four women dressed in bizarre green costumes and hats, showcasing strange throwback moments unlikely in 2026.

    Ebonystealth Report

    3points
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    #34

    Department Store Wax Mannequins Melting During A Heatwave In 1929

    Vintage bizarre throwback moment showing two mannequins with unusual head positions in a store display.

    Ebonystealth Report

    3points
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    #35

    Bryn Owen Aged 17 With His Vespa Scooter, Which Has 34 Mirrors And 81 Lights On The Front And Back, All Bought With His Pocket Money, Leicestershire, England, 1983

    Young man on a scooter with bizarre throwback lights and mirrors, showcasing a quirky vintage moment unlikely in 2026.

    notbob1959 Report

    3points
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    #36

    "Authorities" In The 1900s Predicted Women Will Be Over 6' And Dress Like Zena Warrior Princess By The Year 2000

    Vintage illustration predicting women's height increase from 1900 to 2000, illustrating bizarre throwback moments in height trends.

    Ebonystealth Report

    3points
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    #37

    In Little House In The Big Woods Laura Ingalls Wilder Describes Her Life Growing Up And Going To A Party Where All The Adults Would Just Throw Their Infants Into A Big Pile On Grandma's Bed So They Could Go Have Fun

    Vintage sketch of children with babies in bed, illustrating bizarre throwback moments that could never happen in 2026.

    ButtersHound Report

    3points
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    #38

    The Day My Kid Went Punk, Abc After-School Special (1987)

    Black and white photo of a teenager with punk hairstyle and family at the table, showcasing bizarre throwback moments.

    AxlCobainVedder Report

    3points
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    #39

    Braniff Airlines Stewardess Uniforms, 1969

    Two women in vibrant patterned jumpsuits and matching hats posing on and near a spiral staircase in a retro setting.

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

    3points
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    #40

    My Grandfather’s Signature Pose In Photos, Took His Resemblance To A Certain Dictator A Little Too Seriously

    Three people sitting on a vintage couch in a retro room, capturing bizarre throwback moments impossible in 2026.

    YourMothersButtox Report

    3points
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    #41

    So Hard To Post This While I'm Caught In An Electrical Wire But Glad I Got It Off!

    Anti electricity propaganda cartoon from 1900s showing bizarre throwback moment with people affected by electric wires.

    unwantedtennisracke Report

    3points
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    #42

    A Couple Posing On A Rooftop In Protective Suits And Hoods While Holding An "Emergency Life Pack For 8 Days," A Civil Defense Survival Kit Designed For Nuclear Fallout Scenarios

    Couple in vintage protective gear holding an emergency life pack against a city skyline in a bizarre throwback moment.

    Ebonystealth Report

    3points
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    #43

    Mickey Rooney As Mr. Yunioshi In Breakfast At Tiffany’s (1961)

    Black and white photo of a man laughing in front of bookshelves showing bizarre throwback moments from the past.

    Keikobad Report

    3points
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    #44

    Camel Urges You To Smoke 5 Cigarettes With Dinner To Cleanse Your Palate

    Vintage Thanksgiving dinner ad promoting smoking Camels for digestion, a bizarre throwback moment in tobacco advertising.

    jellymouthsman Report

    3points
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    #45

    It's Lunch Time At The No Barriers Alligator Farm. Florida C1920s

    Three women and a man dining at a table in the water surrounded by alligators, a bizarre throwback moment from the past.

    MyDogGoldi Report

    3points
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    #46

    What A Deal!

    Young man in 1980s setting talking on corded phone, nostalgic bizarre throwback moment from Bell System era.

    MetaHelvetica Report

    3points
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    #47

    Motorhead Dressing Room Requirements (2002)

    Motorhead contract rider from 2002 listing extensive beverage and catering requirements, a bizarre throwback moment.

    Ebonystealth Report

    3points
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    #48

    General Electric Portable Hairdryer , 1959

    Woman using a bizarre vintage hair drying helmet with attached fan in a retro kitchen, a strange throwback moment.

    Ebonystealth Report

    3points
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    #49

    Teddy Bear: The Harbinger Of Family Doom

    Vintage newspaper clipping about teddy bear dooms race and its bizarre impact on little girls from throwback moments.

    sleepy_go_bye_bye Report

    3points
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    #50

    These Women! (1946-1949)

    Vintage cartoon showing two women having tea, illustrating bizarre throwback moments that could never happen in 2026.

    dan_blather Report

    3points
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    #51

    This Really Requires No Explanation

    Vintage farmer using explosives to blow up a tree stump, illustrating bizarre throwback moments from the past.

    No-Bear Report

    3points
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    #52

    Women Display Futuristic Clothing For The Year 2000 During Engineering Week, Circa 1965

    Group of people in bizarre vintage sci-fi costumes posing outdoors in a throwback moment from the past.

    -_Redan_- Report

    3points
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    #53

    Sauna Pants

    Vintage inflatable sauna shorts from bizarre throwback moments designed to work away unwanted inches with body heat.

    Ebonystealth Report

    3points
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    #54

    Burnt Orange Carpeting In A Supermarket, 1970s. What The Hell Were They Thinking!

    Vintage grocery store interior with red carpet, stocked shelves, and retro signage showing bizarre throwback moments.

    MyDogGoldi Report

    2points
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    #55

    Teens Out Of Control Circa 1900

    Group of people in vintage clothing posing closely together in a bizarre throwback moment from the past.

    Lauren_sue Report

    2points
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    #56

    German Band Exmagma, Album Cover For Goldball, 1974

    Three musicians in bizarre throwback fashion with wide bell-bottom pants and vintage instruments outdoors.

    Slow-moving-sloth Report

    2points
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    #57

    'Weren't They Funny?', People From 1950 Are Amazed By Old Pictures. 'Life' Magazine Cover, December 1914

    Vintage Life magazine cover illustration showing a couple in costumes with retro style in a throwback moment artwork.

    matroska_cat Report

    2points
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    #58

    English Schoolboys Are In Disbelief Seeing Physique Model Steve Kotis, 1964

    Group of young boys in school uniforms watching a muscular man in vintage underwear in a bizarre throwback moment.

    PeneItaliano Report

    2points
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    #59

    A Woman Dropping Her Porcelain Tea-Cup In Horror Upon Discovering The Monstrous Contents Of A Magnified Drop Of Thames Water; Revealing The Impurity Of London Drinking Water. Coloured Etching By W. Heath, 1828

    Vintage cartoon of a woman alarmed by monster soup, a bizarre throwback moment reflecting 19th-century Thames water concerns.

    unnccaassoo Report

    2points
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    #60

    1911 Pic Found On Chronophoto

    Vintage street scene showing a worker climbing a pole amid bizarre throwback moments with tangled overhead wires.

    clover6818 Report

    2points
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    #61

    Farewell To The Ugly Cigarette? (1971)

    Vintage Eve cigarette pack held by a woman with pink nails, illustrating bizarre throwback moments in 2026 perspective.

    Neuralclone2 Report

    2points
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    #62

    The Presto Whip Building In Dearborn, Michigan, 1976

    Giant vintage Presto Whip cans outside a building with classic cars in front, showcasing bizarre throwback moments.

    TommyAdagio Report

    2points
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    #63

    Martians And Venusians In A 1961 Episode Of TV Series The Twilight Zone

    Black and white bizarre throwback moment showing two men and two children in alien costumes with antenna headpieces indoors.

    notbob1959 Report

    2points
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    #64

    "Winky The White Cat, Signals Cars Behind You, Red Eyes Flash Warning" - [1980s]

    Vintage ad for Winky the White Cat car signal device with flashing red eyes indicating turns and stops.

    FNaXQ Report

    2points
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    #65

    "Even A Lady Could Learn To Like Soft Whiskey. It's Not Hard." - Calvert Extra [1965]

    Vintage whiskey ad featuring a woman holding a glass, highlighting bizarre throwback moments that could never happen in 2026.

    FNaXQ Report

    2points
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    #66

    1976. I Was Alive In 1976

    Vintage black and white newspaper photo showing a formal gathering with men in suits from a bizarre throwback moment.

    dan_blather Report

    2points
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    #67

    Crisco Shortening - It's Digestable! (1955)

    Vintage Crisco fried food advertisement featuring a father and son promoting digestible fried meals from the past.

    MetaHelvetica Report

    2points
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    #68

    Liberace 1971

    Man in vintage star-spangled outfit with fringes, posing in a 1970s style for bizarre throwback moments photo.

    Jazzy2groovy4u Report

    2points
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    #69

    1918 Flu Epidemic Campaign Poster

    Vintage health poster urging to halt the epidemic by stopping spitting, a bizarre throwback moment from the past.

    Ebonystealth Report

    2points
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    #70

    Ladies, Dr. Swift Is Here To Massage Away Your Troubles From Neck To Knee (1850s)

    Vintage ad for Dr Swift massage showing a man kneeling to treat disease from neck to knee, a bizarre throwback moment.

    MetaHelvetica Report

    2points
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    #71

    The Colossal Dog Ear Collar! [1967]

    Retro fashion ad showing bizarre dog ear collar shirts in bright colors, highlighting throwback moments from past decades.

    acidmine Report

    2points
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    #72

    Matching Outfits In 1952

    Couple in matching vintage floral outfits posing indoors in a bizarre throwback moment unlikely to happen in 2026.

    notbob1959 Report

    2points
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    #73

    He Doesn't Care As Long As He Gets His Dinner

    Vintage Valentine card with a boy holding fork and knife, illustrating bizarre throwback moments from the past.

    Ebonystealth Report

    2points
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    #74

    The Shirt Suit Supreme, 1972

    1970s bizarre fashion throwback with ruffled shirt suits in dramatic colors, showing vintage styles unlikely in 2026.

    notbob1959 Report

    2points
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    #75

    Men Used To Be Sober, Chivalrous And Strong. Now, In The Year 1622, They Are Ruined Forever

    17th-century sermon pamphlet titled Woe to Drunkards with woodcut illustrations of old and new drinking manners.

    PeasantLich Report

    1point
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    #76

    Dress Like Mommy (1967)

    Vintage 1960s dress-up kit with wigs, high-heel shoes, and accessories illustrating bizarre throwback moments.

    Ebonystealth Report

    1point
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    #77

    Asparagus Group From Miss Gatchell's Pageant, Lee County Alabama, April 16, 1925

    Three people dressed in bizarre historical costumes resembling explosives in a bizarre throwback moment.

    notbob1959 Report

    1point
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