“What The Hell Were They Thinking!”: 77 Bizarre Throwback Moments That Could Never Happen In 2026 (New Pics)
If you’ve ever heard stories about how things were done in your great-grandparents’ time and thought, “Wait…people really did that?”—you’re definitely not alone. While there’s plenty we can learn from previous generations, there are also moments from the past that seem completely baffling today. Social norms, safety rules, and everyday habits have changed so much that some old practices now feel downright unbelievable.
That’s exactly the kind of thing you’ll find on the page “Old School Ridiculous.” From questionable activities like letting young children drink wine to bizarre events such as asbestos-shoveling competitions, history has its fair share of eyebrow-raising moments. Some of these posts highlight serious reminders of how times have changed, while others are so strange they’re almost funny. We’ve gathered a few of the most unusual photos from the page, so take a look, Pandas.
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Car Seat Safety In 1958. These Car Seats Were Not Secured With Seat Belts, So The Mother Could Reach Out To Prevent The Child From Falling Forward
"12-Year-Old Mother And Baby Son," 1941
Th e newspaper seems to be celebrating this? W*f?
Notwithstanding Rachel Dolezal, This Article From 1970
"I don't drop character 'til I've done the DVD commentary"- Kirk Lazarus.
While there are many things we still admire or appreciate from the early 1900s, there are also many areas where society has thankfully moved forward. One of the most significant changes has been in the way LGBTQ+ individuals are viewed and treated. Throughout much of the 20th century, many LGBTQ+ people faced systemic discrimination, legal persecution, and social stigma. Laws, institutions, and cultural attitudes often tried to control or “explain” sexuality and gender in ways that today seem deeply unfair and outdated.
Until 1956, French Children Attending School Were Served Wine On Their Lunch Breaks. Each Child Was Allowed Up To A Half Litre A Day
Kid Rock In His Mid 1990’s Look
The Arch Duke Franz Ferdinand In Cairo 1896 Pretending To Be A Mummy
For example, in 1910, courts in Ontario began requiring psychiatric evaluations for men accused of homosexual acts. Instead of seeing these relationships as a matter of personal identity, authorities treated them as signs of mental illness. In many cases, private relationships were reframed as medical or legal problems, showing how strongly society tried to pathologize something it didn’t yet understand.
Fuzzy Wuzzy Both Soap That Grew Fur
Fuzzy Wuzzy was a bear. Fuzzy Wuzzy had no hair. Fuzzy Wuzzy wasn't fuzzy, was he?
Models Promoting Farm Fertilizer, 1956
Your Chubby Lass Can Be The Belle Of Her Class. Chubbettes
Literature also faced censorship. In 1928, the novel The Well of Loneliness, which featured a lesbian protagonist, was declared obscene. Authorities ordered copies of the book to be destroyed, believing it could influence readers simply by acknowledging the existence of same-sex relationships. Today, the book is often discussed as an important early work in LGBTQ+ literature.
Hair Done By Phillip Mason, 1965. Photo By Richard Blinkoff
My Dad Used To Cut His Shirts, He Said It Was Common For Men To Show Their Belly Buttons, 1980s
Du Pont Cellophane (1955)
Laws in many parts of the world also targeted same-sex relationships in uneven ways. In 1902, in several territories, “indecent practices” between men were criminalized. Interestingly, lesbian relationships were often left out of these laws—not out of acceptance, but because many male lawmakers either ignored or refused to acknowledge that women could have same-sex relationships at all.
"On The Night Of February 1, 1976, Elvis Presley Took His Private Jet From Graceland To Denver And Back In One Night Because He Was Craving An 8,000 Calorie Sandwich
"Made from a hollowed out loaf filled with an entire jar of peanut butter, one jar of jelly, and a pound of bacon."
Perfectly healthy sandwich there. Such a diet could not have done Elvis any harm!
"Baby Cages" Were Window-Mounted Playpens That Were Once Used For Apartments To Ensure Babies Get Fresh Air, 1937
An Idea Of What Beatlemania Was Like
In the early 1900s, many countries were reshaping their laws in an effort to appear more “modern” on the global stage. In 1903, Thailand introduced punishments for homosexuality, partly influenced by Western legal systems. Interestingly, before this shift, same-sex relationships had not been widely targeted or heavily prosecuted there. But as nations tried to align themselves with what were then considered international standards, some adopted laws that reflected Western attitudes toward sexuality. In a way, this showed how global pressure and the desire to appear progressive sometimes led to policies that actually restricted freedoms rather than expanding them.
Asbestos Shoveling Competition
Back In The 60's They Put Pictures Of Kids And Their Addresses In The Back Of Comic Books
"Circle Of Love," Saturday Evening Post Cover, April 8, 1961 By Constantin Alajalo
Attitudes like these were also reflected in popular entertainment of the time. During the 1910s, many early films—including those from the era when Charlie Chaplin was one of cinema’s biggest stars—often used queer-coded characters purely for comic effect. Effeminate men were frequently portrayed as exaggerated stereotypes meant to make audiences laugh. While these portrayals were considered harmless humor at the time, they helped shape public perceptions and reinforced the idea that people who didn’t conform to traditional gender roles were something to be mocked. Looking back today, these depictions offer an interesting reminder of how much both storytelling and social attitudes have evolved over the past century.
An Undercover Police Officer On Duty. New York, Brooklyn, 1 July 1969
72m Marries 22f Step-Granddaughter. 1907
" The Drunk Basket" In The 1960s, Bars In Istanbul Woud Hire Someone To Carry Drunk People Back To Their Home
Mickey Mouse Gas Mask Meant To Put Children At Ease In An Emergency Situation, 1942
These are just a few examples of how attitudes and policies once shaped everyday life for LGBTQ+ people. While the world still has progress to make, it’s clear that society has come a long way since those times. Looking back at these moments reminds us how important it is to keep learning from history. Some practices, beliefs, and laws truly belong in the past, and recognizing that progress helps ensure we continue moving toward a more understanding and inclusive future.
Circa 1924
Hairstyle In Tampa, Florida, 1985
For Smokers-In-Bed
Article Quoting John Harvey Kellogg (The Famous Doctor And Inventor/Inspirer Of Corn Flakes, And A Prominent Health Reformer And Eugenicist) Making A Prediction About What Babies Will Look Like In 2012
While these posts are certainly good for a laugh, it’s also astonishing to see how some things from the past were just… unbelievable. History can be funny, strange, and sometimes downright baffling all at once. What do you think—were any of these past practices more shocking than amusing? Share your thoughts with us!