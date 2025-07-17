“Are You Kidding Me?”: 60 Ridiculous Fees People Had Every Right To Be Mad About
Being alive comes with a long bill.
From healthcare and housing to food, clothes, and education, even the basics are enough to empty your wallet. And that’s before you factor in life’s little pleasures.
But when a hidden, ridiculous fee gets thrown on top? That’s just adding insult to injury. These are some of the most outrageous charges people had to pay—and honestly, you’ll probably want to scream on their behalf.
Someone Explain To Me How There’s Possibly 800 Dollars In Fees. Are You Kidding Me?
My Bank Charged Me A $22 Fee For Only Having $14 In My Bank Account
Door Dash Fees Are Out Of Control
The Fees On This Airbnb For One Night
Airbnb Cleaning Fee Is Almost Double The Rate For The Night
This "Let's Go Brandon Fee"
The Fees, Taxes And Tip Is Almost Equal To The Cost Of The Food Ordered
What Was Supposed To Be A $64 Uber Ride Ended Up Costing $120.99 Because Of Hidden Fees And Whatever "Surge" Is
Guess I'm Too Poor For Vacations Now?
Kid Gets A Netspend Pre-Paid For His Bday Last Year With $50 On It. Finally Decided To Use It And The Fees Bled The Card Dry
Lol. Why not charge him to pay for a negative balance too, while you're at it. "Look at all the hassle you caused us by not using your card. You have to understand thatcomes with a cost..."
“No Surprises” Booking.com Fail
I Bought A Digital Item And I Have To Pay A "Digital Delivery Fee"
First Fancy Dinner In God Knows When And Got Charged An Economic Recovery Fee?? I'm Not Made Of Money Either Cmon
$48 Convenience Fee Just To Pay My Rent
It won’t let me just directly connect my checking account. My rent is already high enough and they want another 50 dollars out of me just to pay for it?
One of my usual takeaways here in NZ charges a "convenient fee". Yes, I am sure it's convenient for you (to be fair to them, it's really a fee to balance what they have to pay the credit card company, and it's not that high - it's just that everytime I read the misspelling, I scoff at it again...)
Giftcards.com Charged Me A Fee Every Month I Didn’t Use My Card Until The Balance Went To 0
Guess that's the last time you will buy anything from them!
Dentist Cancelled An Hour Before I Was Supposed To Be There. I Have Gotten 3-4 Auto Messages The Last Week Reminding Me Of The Appointment And To Confirm It, Threatening $59 Fee For Short Notice Cancellation
I'm sure it's reminding you that you are owed 59 dollars for them cancelling on you.
Every Cruise I Attempt To Book Ends Up Having “Taxes And Fees” That Are Higher Than The Actual Subtotal, Effectively Doubling The “Great Sale Price”
Paying Almost $12 In Fees When I Pay A Monthly Fee For Free Delivery
Non Cash Processing Fees At A Restaurant That Doesn’t Take Cash
Uber Eats' $18 Delivery Fee For A $16 Order
This Restaurant Charges An 18% Living Wage Fee
This blows my mind.. Why should customers be charged if a restaurant has a stupid business model.. Try putting the prices up on all items instead of this pity party of a fee. Yes - all people should be paid a living wage including servers so fix your government policies and minimum wage laws.. sheesh..
I Can Feel The Rage
Georgia Restaurant Charging A $20 “Live Band Entertainment Fee” To Customers’ Receipt
Well, you could have chosen not to listen. Did you hear them? There you go.
I Was Taken From My Drs Office To The Hospital By Ambulance Because My BP Was 70/14 And I Almost Fainted 3 Times. Traveled 1,3 Miles And Here's The Charge For A 5 Minute Ride
A family member had an ambulance with two staff come out to check on her two weeks ago when she suddenly felt sick. Rural location, the ambulance probably went some 60miles round trip. Charge? about 80 dollars US (including the check-up). I am so grateful we don't live in a place like the US. Not everything is perfect (getting the ambulance quickly wasn't exactly a certainty). But at least calling one isn't dicing with financial ruin.
I’m Being Charged To Install It Myself
Getting Charged A Convenience Fee By Ticket Booking Apps For For Using Their Service, Even Though They Are The Only One Offering The Tickets
I think that's outrageous especially if they are the only ones offering the service! Although they probably charge it as they are the only ones offering the service so you either pay it or don't get the tickets. 🫤
Got An Eviction Letter For Being 15 Minutes Late Paying My Rent. Look At These Fees
$180 just for writing an eviction letter??? Like seriously?? You had to write it once and I bet it was years ago. You have copies just laying around!
So my $1,479 of rent after all these charges and the late fee really means my rent is $1,988. Why is it a bank can tell me I can't afford a $900 mortgage but $2000 for rent? Nah, you got this bro. 2 bed room dumpster fire with dry wall missing. This isn't not the luxury apartment that's advertised, so why charge luxury prices?
15 minutes late... kiss my a*s. You force us to pay using money order. Sorry you close your office 15 minutes before I get home. I live in Dallas, I tried to race here but whatever. My schedule doesn't revolve around you. Maybe get your shit together and setup online payments.
Also, I haven't seen the pest dude since I've lived here.
I hate being a millennial.
“Hospitality Fee”
Which Wich Charges A Credit Card Fee Even If You Pay Cash
Travel Agency Charging 30€ Handling Fee For A 30.31€ Refund
The Amount Of Fees I Paid On A Pizza Delivery
Was Thinking Of Going Bowling Soon, Until I Saw The Prices
😱 is that how much bowling costs now?! (Haven't been in years)
Trying To Pay My Tuition And Have Nearly A $50 Service Fee
Shame On Me For Not Reading The Agreement, But A Fee That Exorbitant Raises A Few Questions
I Paid 10 Dollars In Delivery Fee And None Of It Is For The Driver? So What's The Fee For Then?
Excessive Fees And Charges For A Rental Car
The original price was $390 so I was shocked when it jumped to $550 upon payment. Come to find out there’s just a buttload of excessive fees and surcharges. I mean what on earth is the police training fee for…
Picking up and dropping off at an airport.
My Friend Forgot His Phone In The Lyft Yesterday. We Paid A $15 Fee To Be Able To Communicate With The Driver. It’s Been Almost 24 Hours And No Response From Lyft Or The Driver
America The Fee- Soon They’ll Charge For Eating The Food Per Bite
These Fees Are Getting A Bit Out Of Hand
My Renewal Used To Be About $60 USD. My State Passed A Law That States Hybrid Cars Get A 100-200 Dollar Fee Because The State Isn't Making Money Off Of Me Buying Gas
First It Was The $75 Charge To Use The Fridge, Now This?
Buying Tickets I Was Excited To See They Would Match A Donation To My Local Food Bank. They Charge A Fee To Donate. The Larger The Donation The Larger The Fee
"A 20% Fee Is Added To All “To-Go” Orders. 10% Is Paid To The Server Who Prepares The Order And 10% Is A “To-Go” Fee"
Landlord Switched Payment Platform To One That Charges A Fee On Top Of Rent
Wanted To Avoid Delivery Fees, Got Charged Convenience Fee For Ordering Online And Picking It Up Myself
My $25 Gift Card Is Worth $0 Due To Inactivity
$200 Lost Ticket Fee For This Parking Garage
If I remember correctly it used to be around $30, then $50, then they recently changed it to $200. This is a parking garage that many of us college students use and we have very few parking options available so I have to use this parking garage whenever I can since it's also the closest to my classes.
Trying To Book A Hotel Through The Hotel’s Website To Save Money And... Wtf Is A Bed Tax?
$81.78 In Fees For Two Concert Tickets, But Don’t Worry, Delivery On The Virtual Tickets Is Free
Restaurant Bill From Tonight
I'm not the first to post these, but 18 percent service charge, waiter said it doesn’t go to him and a lot of people don’t tip on top, it’s confusing. Fairly expensive restaurant in LA, looked on menu after and saw it in the fine print. I hate this so much, I won’t go back.
Was Hungry At Work And It Was Extremely Busy. Hadn’t Eaten All Day
I Just Want To Go Snowboarding With My Friends For A Week! How Many More Fees Can They Come Up With?
Ordered Some Clothes From A Reputable, Brick-And-Mortar Store In Greece. Got Hit With An Invoice Of $340 Upon Delivery To America
Turns out one of the items (€115) was made in china. Surprise. Charge is non-negotiable and irreversible. If I refuse the package I will still owe the money.