But when a hidden, ridiculous fee gets thrown on top? That’s just adding insult to injury. These are some of the most outrageous charges people had to pay—and honestly, you’ll probably want to scream on their behalf.

From healthcare and housing to food, clothes, and education, even the basics are enough to empty your wallet. And that’s before you factor in life’s little pleasures.

Being alive comes with a long bill.

#1 Someone Explain To Me How There’s Possibly 800 Dollars In Fees. Are You Kidding Me? Share icon

#2 My Bank Charged Me A $22 Fee For Only Having $14 In My Bank Account Share icon

#3 Door Dash Fees Are Out Of Control Share icon

#4 The Fees On This Airbnb For One Night Share icon

#5 Airbnb Cleaning Fee Is Almost Double The Rate For The Night Share icon

#6 This "Let's Go Brandon Fee" Share icon

#7 The Fees, Taxes And Tip Is Almost Equal To The Cost Of The Food Ordered Share icon

#8 What Was Supposed To Be A $64 Uber Ride Ended Up Costing $120.99 Because Of Hidden Fees And Whatever "Surge" Is Share icon

#9 Guess I'm Too Poor For Vacations Now? Share icon

#10 Kid Gets A Netspend Pre-Paid For His Bday Last Year With $50 On It. Finally Decided To Use It And The Fees Bled The Card Dry Share icon

#11 “No Surprises” Booking.com Fail Share icon

#12 I Bought A Digital Item And I Have To Pay A "Digital Delivery Fee" Share icon

#13 First Fancy Dinner In God Knows When And Got Charged An Economic Recovery Fee?? I'm Not Made Of Money Either Cmon Share icon

#14 $48 Convenience Fee Just To Pay My Rent Share icon It won’t let me just directly connect my checking account. My rent is already high enough and they want another 50 dollars out of me just to pay for it?



#15 Giftcards.com Charged Me A Fee Every Month I Didn’t Use My Card Until The Balance Went To 0 Share icon

#16 Dentist Cancelled An Hour Before I Was Supposed To Be There. I Have Gotten 3-4 Auto Messages The Last Week Reminding Me Of The Appointment And To Confirm It, Threatening $59 Fee For Short Notice Cancellation Share icon

#17 Every Cruise I Attempt To Book Ends Up Having “Taxes And Fees” That Are Higher Than The Actual Subtotal, Effectively Doubling The “Great Sale Price” Share icon

#18 Paying Almost $12 In Fees When I Pay A Monthly Fee For Free Delivery Share icon

#19 Non Cash Processing Fees At A Restaurant That Doesn’t Take Cash Share icon

#20 Uber Eats' $18 Delivery Fee For A $16 Order Share icon

#21 This Restaurant Charges An 18% Living Wage Fee Share icon

#22 I Can Feel The Rage Share icon

#23 Georgia Restaurant Charging A $20 “Live Band Entertainment Fee” To Customers’ Receipt Share icon

#24 I Was Taken From My Drs Office To The Hospital By Ambulance Because My BP Was 70/14 And I Almost Fainted 3 Times. Traveled 1,3 Miles And Here's The Charge For A 5 Minute Ride Share icon

#25 I’m Being Charged To Install It Myself Share icon

#26 Getting Charged A Convenience Fee By Ticket Booking Apps For For Using Their Service, Even Though They Are The Only One Offering The Tickets Share icon

#27 Got An Eviction Letter For Being 15 Minutes Late Paying My Rent. Look At These Fees Share icon $180 just for writing an eviction letter??? Like seriously?? You had to write it once and I bet it was years ago. You have copies just laying around!

So my $1,479 of rent after all these charges and the late fee really means my rent is $1,988. Why is it a bank can tell me I can't afford a $900 mortgage but $2000 for rent? Nah, you got this bro. 2 bed room dumpster fire with dry wall missing. This isn't not the luxury apartment that's advertised, so why charge luxury prices?

15 minutes late... kiss my a*s. You force us to pay using money order. Sorry you close your office 15 minutes before I get home. I live in Dallas, I tried to race here but whatever. My schedule doesn't revolve around you. Maybe get your shit together and setup online payments.

Also, I haven't seen the pest dude since I've lived here.

I hate being a millennial.



#29 Which Wich Charges A Credit Card Fee Even If You Pay Cash Share icon

#30 Travel Agency Charging 30€ Handling Fee For A 30.31€ Refund Share icon

#31 The Amount Of Fees I Paid On A Pizza Delivery Share icon

#32 Was Thinking Of Going Bowling Soon, Until I Saw The Prices Share icon

#33 Trying To Pay My Tuition And Have Nearly A $50 Service Fee Share icon

#34 Shame On Me For Not Reading The Agreement, But A Fee That Exorbitant Raises A Few Questions Share icon

#35 I Paid 10 Dollars In Delivery Fee And None Of It Is For The Driver? So What's The Fee For Then? Share icon

#36 Excessive Fees And Charges For A Rental Car Share icon The original price was $390 so I was shocked when it jumped to $550 upon payment. Come to find out there’s just a buttload of excessive fees and surcharges. I mean what on earth is the police training fee for…

Picking up and dropping off at an airport.



#37 My Friend Forgot His Phone In The Lyft Yesterday. We Paid A $15 Fee To Be Able To Communicate With The Driver. It’s Been Almost 24 Hours And No Response From Lyft Or The Driver Share icon

#38 America The Fee- Soon They’ll Charge For Eating The Food Per Bite Share icon

#39 These Fees Are Getting A Bit Out Of Hand Share icon

#40 My Renewal Used To Be About $60 USD. My State Passed A Law That States Hybrid Cars Get A 100-200 Dollar Fee Because The State Isn't Making Money Off Of Me Buying Gas Share icon

#41 First It Was The $75 Charge To Use The Fridge, Now This? Share icon

#42 Buying Tickets I Was Excited To See They Would Match A Donation To My Local Food Bank. They Charge A Fee To Donate. The Larger The Donation The Larger The Fee Share icon

#43 "A 20% Fee Is Added To All “To-Go” Orders. 10% Is Paid To The Server Who Prepares The Order And 10% Is A “To-Go” Fee" Share icon

#44 Landlord Switched Payment Platform To One That Charges A Fee On Top Of Rent Share icon

#45 Wanted To Avoid Delivery Fees, Got Charged Convenience Fee For Ordering Online And Picking It Up Myself Share icon

#46 My $25 Gift Card Is Worth $0 Due To Inactivity Share icon

#47 $200 Lost Ticket Fee For This Parking Garage Share icon If I remember correctly it used to be around $30, then $50, then they recently changed it to $200. This is a parking garage that many of us college students use and we have very few parking options available so I have to use this parking garage whenever I can since it's also the closest to my classes.



#48 Trying To Book A Hotel Through The Hotel’s Website To Save Money And... Wtf Is A Bed Tax? Share icon

#49 $81.78 In Fees For Two Concert Tickets, But Don’t Worry, Delivery On The Virtual Tickets Is Free Share icon

#50 Restaurant Bill From Tonight Share icon I'm not the first to post these, but 18 percent service charge, waiter said it doesn’t go to him and a lot of people don’t tip on top, it’s confusing. Fairly expensive restaurant in LA, looked on menu after and saw it in the fine print. I hate this so much, I won’t go back.



#51 Was Hungry At Work And It Was Extremely Busy. Hadn’t Eaten All Day Share icon

#52 I Just Want To Go Snowboarding With My Friends For A Week! How Many More Fees Can They Come Up With? Share icon

#53 Ordered Some Clothes From A Reputable, Brick-And-Mortar Store In Greece. Got Hit With An Invoice Of $340 Upon Delivery To America Share icon Turns out one of the items (€115) was made in china. Surprise. Charge is non-negotiable and irreversible. If I refuse the package I will still owe the money.



#54 Is This Even Legal? Share icon

#55 My University Charged Me $5 To Send Me An Email With The Access Code For Renting Software Costing $75 To Take Their College Course Share icon

#56 Took A Taxi In Vegas. Not Only Did They Charge $3 CC Fee But… Share icon

#57 I Forgot To Hit Pay On Last Step Of 3 Questions And Got A $30 Ticket. Went To Look At The App After I Received The Ticket And Realized I Didn’t Finish The Most Important Step Share icon

#58 Panera Bread Increases Food Price By 25% When You Switch To Delivery After Redeeming "No Fees" Delivery Share icon

#59 First Night At New Apartment. Parked One Spot Too Far Too The Left Into Someone's Reserved Spot. Got A 1k Towing Bill Share icon

#60 Went As A Party Of 5, Got Charged For 20% Gratuity Fee For Party Of 6 Or More, Plus 6% Sf Mandatory Fee? Share icon