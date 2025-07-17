Being alive comes with a long bill.

From healthcare and housing to food, clothes, and education, even the basics are enough to empty your wallet. And that’s before you factor in life’s little pleasures.

But when a hidden, ridiculous fee gets thrown on top? That’s just adding insult to injury. These are some of the most outrageous charges people had to pay—and honestly, you’ll probably want to scream on their behalf.

#1

Someone Explain To Me How There’s Possibly 800 Dollars In Fees. Are You Kidding Me?

Screenshot of resale ticket fees showing $394.63 and $789.26 service fees people had right to be mad about

ImSmartter Report

#2
    #2

    My Bank Charged Me A $22 Fee For Only Having $14 In My Bank Account

    Bank statement showing a Non-Sufficient Funds fee and a Dividend Earned entry, highlighting ridiculous fees frustration.

    namelessalexa Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the logic of those fees. “You don’t have money, so we’ll… take more of your non-existent money!” Thanks, bank.

    #3

    Door Dash Fees Are Out Of Control

    Receipt showing multiple delivery and service fees totaling $15 in additional charges before tipping, highlighting ridiculous fees.

    Stemperfied Report

    #4

    The Fees On This Airbnb For One Night

    Booking details showing a high cleaning fee and service charges contributing to ridiculous fees people were upset about.

    Fig_Newton820 Report

    #5

    Airbnb Cleaning Fee Is Almost Double The Rate For The Night

    Price details showing multiple fees including cleaning fee, service fee, and taxes leading to a high total amount charged.

    digerydonnut Report

    #6

    This "Let's Go Brandon Fee"

    Receipt showing a ridiculous fee labeled Let's Go Brandon added due to outrageous price increases on a food order.

    Kxaxt Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Let’s go get fùcked, Brandon. You first.

    #7

    The Fees, Taxes And Tip Is Almost Equal To The Cost Of The Food Ordered

    Order receipt showing subtotal, delivery fee, service fee, tax, and tip highlighting ridiculous fees customers face.

    Crohnies Report

    #8

    What Was Supposed To Be A $64 Uber Ride Ended Up Costing $120.99 Because Of Hidden Fees And Whatever "Surge" Is

    Ride receipt showing multiple ridiculous fees including surge, booking, and fuel surcharge charges.

    Im_Not_Gay_I_Swear_ Report

    View more comments
    #9

    Guess I'm Too Poor For Vacations Now?

    Payment details showing a $1,075 host fee contributing to high and ridiculous fees on a booking receipt.

    hbettinger0723 Report

    #10

    Kid Gets A Netspend Pre-Paid For His Bday Last Year With $50 On It. Finally Decided To Use It And The Fees Bled The Card Dry

    Netspend account showing multiple ridiculous fees like inactivity and maintenance fees debited from a low balance.

    Guyacnj Report

    maxrobitzsch avatar
    Max Robitzsch
    Max Robitzsch
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lol. Why not charge him to pay for a negative balance too, while you're at it. "Look at all the hassle you caused us by not using your card. You have to understand thatcomes with a cost..."

    #11

    “No Surprises” Booking.com Fail

    Price summary for a four bedroom holiday home showing multiple fees including tax, destination fee, cleaning fee, and service charge.

    ard245 Report

    #12

    I Bought A Digital Item And I Have To Pay A "Digital Delivery Fee"

    Order summary showing a digital delivery fee added to the subtotal, illustrating ridiculous fees people are mad about.

    OkCarry4652 Report

    First Fancy Dinner In God Knows When And Got Charged An Economic Recovery Fee?? I'm Not Made Of Money Either Cmon

    Restaurant receipt showing an economic recovery fee listed among other charges and payment options on a table check.

    gryffindork_97 Report

    #14

    $48 Convenience Fee Just To Pay My Rent

    Online payment screen showing a $48.67 convenience fee, highlighting ridiculous fees people had every right to be mad about.

    It won’t let me just directly connect my checking account. My rent is already high enough and they want another 50 dollars out of me just to pay for it?

    coldcactus1205 Report

    maxrobitzsch avatar
    Max Robitzsch
    Max Robitzsch
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One of my usual takeaways here in NZ charges a "convenient fee". Yes, I am sure it's convenient for you (to be fair to them, it's really a fee to balance what they have to pay the credit card company, and it's not that high - it's just that everytime I read the misspelling, I scoff at it again...)

    #15

    Giftcards.com Charged Me A Fee Every Month I Didn’t Use My Card Until The Balance Went To 0

    List of monthly ridiculous fees from 2023 to 2024 shown on a card balance statement with fee amounts and dates.

    TheOldManInTheSea Report

    stripesandwhiskers avatar
    Pink kitty
    Pink kitty
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guess that's the last time you will buy anything from them!

    #16

    Dentist Cancelled An Hour Before I Was Supposed To Be There. I Have Gotten 3-4 Auto Messages The Last Week Reminding Me Of The Appointment And To Confirm It, Threatening $59 Fee For Short Notice Cancellation

    Text message screenshot showing a $59 short-cancel appointment fee causing frustration about ridiculous fees.

    cjs5144 Report

    maxrobitzsch avatar
    Max Robitzsch
    Max Robitzsch
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm sure it's reminding you that you are owed 59 dollars for them cancelling on you.

    Every Cruise I Attempt To Book Ends Up Having “Taxes And Fees” That Are Higher Than The Actual Subtotal, Effectively Doubling The “Great Sale Price”

    Summary of cruise fare with discounts and taxes, highlighting ridiculous fees people had every right to be mad about.

    Redbird2992 Report

    #18

    Paying Almost $12 In Fees When I Pay A Monthly Fee For Free Delivery

    Order receipt showing multiple food items with delivery fee and other fees contributing to a high total bill amount.

    yaboylukas Report

    #19

    Non Cash Processing Fees At A Restaurant That Doesn’t Take Cash

    Receipt showing a non cash processing fee added to a restaurant bill, highlighting ridiculous fees people disliked.

    Right-Shelter Report

    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s illegal where I am. You need at least one non-surcharged method of payment.

    #20

    Uber Eats' $18 Delivery Fee For A $16 Order

    Receipt showing ridiculous fees including delivery fee and temporary fuel surcharge, highlighting frustrating extra charges.

    profanearcane Report

    This Restaurant Charges An 18% Living Wage Fee

    Receipt showing an 18% living wage fee added to a restaurant bill, illustrating ridiculous fees people were mad about.

    TowelRack76 Report

    bree_c_davis avatar
    Bree Davis
    Bree Davis
    Community Member
    Premium     28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This blows my mind.. Why should customers be charged if a restaurant has a stupid business model.. Try putting the prices up on all items instead of this pity party of a fee. Yes - all people should be paid a living wage including servers so fix your government policies and minimum wage laws.. sheesh..

    #22

    I Can Feel The Rage

    Tweet screenshot showing complaint about a £110 fee for printing boarding passes, highlighting ridiculous fees frustration.

    old_school_alps Report

    #23

    Georgia Restaurant Charging A $20 “Live Band Entertainment Fee” To Customers’ Receipt

    Restaurant exterior of Katch Kitchen & Cocktails and receipt showing a $20 live band entertainment fee, highlighting ridiculous fees.

    MASOOOOOOOD Report

    maxrobitzsch avatar
    Max Robitzsch
    Max Robitzsch
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, you could have chosen not to listen. Did you hear them? There you go.

    #24

    I Was Taken From My Drs Office To The Hospital By Ambulance Because My BP Was 70/14 And I Almost Fainted 3 Times. Traveled 1,3 Miles And Here's The Charge For A 5 Minute Ride

    Bill showing transportation services fees totaling 1811.94 dollars, highlighting ridiculous fees people were mad about.

    EzzieValentine Report

    maxrobitzsch avatar
    Max Robitzsch
    Max Robitzsch
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A family member had an ambulance with two staff come out to check on her two weeks ago when she suddenly felt sick. Rural location, the ambulance probably went some 60miles round trip. Charge? about 80 dollars US (including the check-up). I am so grateful we don't live in a place like the US. Not everything is perfect (getting the ambulance quickly wasn't exactly a certainty). But at least calling one isn't dicing with financial ruin.

    I’m Being Charged To Install It Myself

    Internet bill showing a $9.99 self-installation activation fee highlighted, illustrating ridiculous fees people get mad about.

    Alejandra99t Report

    #26

    Getting Charged A Convenience Fee By Ticket Booking Apps For For Using Their Service, Even Though They Are The Only One Offering The Tickets

    Receipt showing a $32.16 convenience fee added to a $103.50 subtotal, illustrating ridiculous fees people were mad about.

    ledgendary Report

    stripesandwhiskers avatar
    Pink kitty
    Pink kitty
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think that's outrageous especially if they are the only ones offering the service! Although they probably charge it as they are the only ones offering the service so you either pay it or don't get the tickets. 🫤

    #27

    Got An Eviction Letter For Being 15 Minutes Late Paying My Rent. Look At These Fees

    List of ridiculous fees on a rental statement including pest control, trash admin, and eviction costs totaling nearly $2,000.

    $180 just for writing an eviction letter??? Like seriously?? You had to write it once and I bet it was years ago. You have copies just laying around!
    So my $1,479 of rent after all these charges and the late fee really means my rent is $1,988. Why is it a bank can tell me I can't afford a $900 mortgage but $2000 for rent? Nah, you got this bro. 2 bed room dumpster fire with dry wall missing. This isn't not the luxury apartment that's advertised, so why charge luxury prices?
    15 minutes late... kiss my a*s. You force us to pay using money order. Sorry you close your office 15 minutes before I get home. I live in Dallas, I tried to race here but whatever. My schedule doesn't revolve around you. Maybe get your shit together and setup online payments.
    Also, I haven't seen the pest dude since I've lived here.
    I hate being a millennial. 

    lvl100Evasion Report

    bengreest avatar
    ben Greest
    ben Greest
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Eviction costs doesn’t mean the letter costs 😂🤦‍♂️

    “Hospitality Fee”

    Sign on counter stating a 4% hospitality charge surcharge not payable as gratuity, an example of ridiculous fees.

    ICEeater22 Report

    Which Wich Charges A Credit Card Fee Even If You Pay Cash

    Receipt showing a ridiculous fee for a 3% credit card charge added on a sandwich order at a Norfolk restaurant.

    reddit.com Report

    #30

    Travel Agency Charging 30€ Handling Fee For A 30.31€ Refund

    Refund notification showing a €30 handling fee, illustrating ridiculous fees people had every right to be mad about.

    nwcra1 Report

    #31

    The Amount Of Fees I Paid On A Pizza Delivery

    Receipt showing ridiculous fees including service fee, delivery fee, and multiple taxes on a pizza and onion rings order.

    green-jello-fluff Report

    Was Thinking Of Going Bowling Soon, Until I Saw The Prices

    Bowling reservation receipt showing a high total with fees including reservation and shoe rental charges.

    jumbojordie Report

    stripesandwhiskers avatar
    Pink kitty
    Pink kitty
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😱 is that how much bowling costs now?! (Haven't been in years)

    Trying To Pay My Tuition And Have Nearly A $50 Service Fee

    Service charge of $46.45 on payment screen, illustrating ridiculous fees people had every right to be mad about.

    bobawaifu Report

    #34

    Shame On Me For Not Reading The Agreement, But A Fee That Exorbitant Raises A Few Questions

    Hertz rental receipt showing ridiculous fees including toll charges and a convenience fee causing customer frustration.

    Visual-Two-9747 Report

    I Paid 10 Dollars In Delivery Fee And None Of It Is For The Driver? So What's The Fee For Then?

    Delivery pizza boxes stacked with a message clarifying delivery charges are not tips for drivers, reflecting ridiculous fees frustration.

    callmeboonie Report

    #36

    Excessive Fees And Charges For A Rental Car

    Woman standing next to a black car with a list of ridiculous fees on a car rental receipt including taxes and add-ons.

    The original price was $390 so I was shocked when it jumped to $550 upon payment. Come to find out there’s just a buttload of excessive fees and surcharges. I mean what on earth is the police training fee for…
    Picking up and dropping off at an airport.

    sinkingcorg Report

    My Friend Forgot His Phone In The Lyft Yesterday. We Paid A $15 Fee To Be Able To Communicate With The Driver. It’s Been Almost 24 Hours And No Response From Lyft Or The Driver

    Lyft driver communication screen with message about driver contact rules and call details on a phone app interface.

    LordenSR Report

    America The Fee- Soon They’ll Charge For Eating The Food Per Bite

    Receipt showing multiple to-go fees added separately, highlighting ridiculous fees people had every right to be mad about.

    Whatplanetweon Report

    #39

    These Fees Are Getting A Bit Out Of Hand

    Ticket order summary showing high service fees, highlighting ridiculous fees people had every right to be mad about.

    poker_van Report

    #40

    My Renewal Used To Be About $60 USD. My State Passed A Law That States Hybrid Cars Get A 100-200 Dollar Fee Because The State Isn't Making Money Off Of Me Buying Gas

    Close-up of a motor vehicle renewal fee statement showing multiple fees causing frustration over ridiculous fees.

    TimeLordArtie Report

    First It Was The $75 Charge To Use The Fridge, Now This?

    Resort fee Wi-Fi charge warning showing extra device fees at Caesars Resorts, highlighting ridiculous fees to be mad about.

    fourstroke4life Report

    Buying Tickets I Was Excited To See They Would Match A Donation To My Local Food Bank. They Charge A Fee To Donate. The Larger The Donation The Larger The Fee

    Screenshot showing Eventbrite donation options with additional fees, highlighting ridiculous fees people had right to be mad about.

    Rhumnzouk Report

    #43

    "A 20% Fee Is Added To All “To-Go” Orders. 10% Is Paid To The Server Who Prepares The Order And 10% Is A “To-Go” Fee"

    Waffle House ridiculous to-go fees adding 20 percent total charge including tip, causing outrage and customer frustration.

    Fifty_Bales_Of_Hay Report

    #44

    Landlord Switched Payment Platform To One That Charges A Fee On Top Of Rent

    Payment screen showing ridiculous fees for new credit card and bank account options per transaction.

    LilOrganicCoconut Report

    Wanted To Avoid Delivery Fees, Got Charged Convenience Fee For Ordering Online And Picking It Up Myself

    Receipt showing a convenience fee charged for a custom acai bowl, an example of ridiculous fees people complain about.

    Dear_Ad_3437 Report

    My $25 Gift Card Is Worth $0 Due To Inactivity

    Bank statement showing multiple inactivity fees deducted from account balance, illustrating ridiculous fees customers face.

    uiouyug Report

    #47

    $200 Lost Ticket Fee For This Parking Garage

    Parking rates sign showing $1 per half hour fee, $18 daily max, and $200 lost ticket fee, highlighting ridiculous fees.

    If I remember correctly it used to be around $30, then $50, then they recently changed it to $200. This is a parking garage that many of us college students use and we have very few parking options available so I have to use this parking garage whenever I can since it's also the closest to my classes.

    gossamerfae Report

    #48

    Trying To Book A Hotel Through The Hotel’s Website To Save Money And... Wtf Is A Bed Tax?

    Hotel bill showing multiple ridiculous fees including resort, bed, sales, and destination fees totaling $970.45 for two nights.

    reddit.com Report

    $81.78 In Fees For Two Concert Tickets, But Don’t Worry, Delivery On The Virtual Tickets Is Free

    Verified tickets order details showing multiple ridiculous fees including service, facility, and processing charges totaling over sixty dollars.

    dennyfader Report

    #50

    Restaurant Bill From Tonight

    Receipt showing an 18% service charge fee highlighted, an example of ridiculous fees people have every right to be mad about.

    I'm not the first to post these, but 18 percent service charge, waiter said it doesn’t go to him and a lot of people don’t tip on top, it’s confusing. Fairly expensive restaurant in LA, looked on menu after and saw it in the fine print. I hate this so much, I won’t go back.

    license2chillio Report

    #51

    Was Hungry At Work And It Was Extremely Busy. Hadn’t Eaten All Day

    Order summary showing delivery tip options and multiple fees including delivery, service, and small order fees on a food order.

    vergil_plasticchair Report

    I Just Want To Go Snowboarding With My Friends For A Week! How Many More Fees Can They Come Up With?

    Breakdown of rental charges including resort fees, commissions, cleaning, taxes, and other ridiculous fees to be mad about.

    cassini2019 Report

    Ordered Some Clothes From A Reputable, Brick-And-Mortar Store In Greece. Got Hit With An Invoice Of $340 Upon Delivery To America

    UPS online shipment fee payment page showing import, government, and brokerage charges totaling $339.09.

    Turns out one of the items (€115) was made in china. Surprise. Charge is non-negotiable and irreversible. If I refuse the package I will still owe the money.

    labyrinth-luminary Report

    #54

    Is This Even Legal?

    Notice pinned on a bulletin board explaining a 3% commission fee charged to servers on tips, an example of ridiculous fees.

    RabidHamster105 Report

    #55

    My University Charged Me $5 To Send Me An Email With The Access Code For Renting Software Costing $75 To Take Their College Course

    Digital delivery fee of $4.99 added to $75 rental, an example of ridiculous fees shoppers get mad about.

    Wedgememes Report

    Took A Taxi In Vegas. Not Only Did They Charge $3 CC Fee But…

    Payment terminal screen prompting to select tip amount, illustrating surprising fees people had every right to be mad about.

    abekislevitz Report

    I Forgot To Hit Pay On Last Step Of 3 Questions And Got A $30 Ticket. Went To Look At The App After I Received The Ticket And Realized I Didn’t Finish The Most Important Step

    Parking payment screen showing duration, payment method via Apple Pay, and price including a transaction fee of $0.35.

    og_03 Report

    #58

    Panera Bread Increases Food Price By 25% When You Switch To Delivery After Redeeming "No Fees" Delivery

    Panera Bread online order showing price increase, illustrating ridiculous fees people had every right to be mad about.

    teraflux Report

    #59

    First Night At New Apartment. Parked One Spot Too Far Too The Left Into Someone's Reserved Spot. Got A 1k Towing Bill

    Invoice showing multiple ridiculous fees including private impound, environmental, and administrative charges totaling over $1,000.

    JhonaMonroe Report

    Went As A Party Of 5, Got Charged For 20% Gratuity Fee For Party Of 6 Or More, Plus 6% Sf Mandatory Fee?

    Restaurant receipt from Montesacro SOMA showing a 20 percent service charge fee on a $125 subtotal.

    stattheunisauras Report

