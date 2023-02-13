If Alice was an avid thrift hunter, aka hipster girl, and fell into a rabbit hole, she would have landed in a charity shop with these bizarre finds shared on Charity Shop Junk.

Spreading across both Instagram and Twitter, the project is dedicated to sharing “weird and wonderful nonsense found in charity shops.” And while it’s more on the weird side than wonderful, it’s clear that the creators of these two pages have a sharp eye for selecting truly monstrous gems.

So today we take you on a walk to a charity shop where you are about to see things like a one-eyed doll and a weird crochet piece, numerous odd card games, vases, mixers, candles, posters and random stuff that hasn't found its place in someone’s home yet, and there’s near zero chance it will.