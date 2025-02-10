Getting incredibly rich is one of the main dreams of literally every person on Earth, and polls and threads regularly appear on the Internet asking people to share what they would spend their money on if this dream came true. Today we offer you a selection of the most interesting opinions from one of such viral threads.

Whatever you say, money is probably the greatest invention of humanity. At least, you can buy almost everything in this world with money (and a burger with your change). Yes, it won't actually buy you health and longevity, but at least with money, it all becomes much easier. And with big money - even more so.

#1 I would anonymously go onto gofundme postings looking for people in need of miracles like paying off surgeries & funerals etc and pay them completely.

#2 Getting a massage every 2-3 weeks.

#3 A personal chef holy f**k.

A few weeks ago, a thread appeared in the AskReddit community, where the topic starter asked netizens: "What is a rich person thing that you would be totally into if you became rich?" Today, the thread already has over 12K upvotes, and even more - 13K - various comments. People are very active in sharing and discussing dreams with - let's face it - a very low probability of coming true. On the other hand - why not dream?

#4 Not working.



In particular, not working for money.

#5 I’d take an obscene amount of classes. From elder law to beekeeping to scuba diving, rock climbing and quantum physics, pharmacology and French cuisine. I’d know everything.

#6 Taking a vacation without worrying how the loss in pay will affect my ability to pay bills. .

Well, among the most popular points of view, a main idea stands out - people, for the most part, having suddenly and fabulously become rich, don't want to worry about tomorrow anymore. Just realizing that no matter how many years they live, there will be enough money for them, their kids, and their descendants. And also, it is nice to realize the possibility of delegating some things to professionals with the ability to pay for the highest quality services. And, of course, various things that were unavailable to us when our bank account was not yet bursting with money: traveling to the most beautiful places on our planet, having your own plane, luxury cars for yourself and your friends, jewelry, and other attributes of a rich life, known to us from movies and TV series. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I would never again wash and style my hair myself.

#8 Bringing friends and family out for dinner and sorting the bill myself. Spoiling my parents.

#9 “Summering”.

What is also important, not many people wrote that they plan to spend money on charity - just two of the 29 people whose opinions are given in this selection. On the other hand, this is apparently the ratio of patrons to the simply moneyed folk in reality. Otherwise, our world would be incomparably kinder and more beautiful, wouldn't it? ADVERTISEMENT What else makes you not lose faith in humanity - quite a few people admitted that should they receive wealth, they would still engage in self-development. Study, creativity, reading. After all, if there is no need to worry about tomorrow, why not create something truly outstanding?

#10 Professional cleaners. My boss got rich and upgraded to the "daily cleaner does everything including putting away kids toys" level cleaning and man. His kids are going to be spoiled as s**t but what a joy to have a daily cleaned home.

#11 Isolating myself in a lake house for a couple years till I go insane trying to write a novel. And maybe buy a pair of Crocs.

#12 High end Hotels and resorts. Nothing but the best.

By the way, Bored Panda recently shared about this Canadian dad who gives really wise advice to people in case, for example, of a big lottery win. The main advice of this man is to first take care of increasing your wealth through wise investments, and only then to start realizing your dreams and whims. This is actually quite reasonable because there is always the example of Edwin Castro who won the largest jackpot in the history of American lotteries a few years ago and bought a house in California - only to lose it in a recent fire. After all, no matter how unbreakable an investment in real estate may seem, it doesn't hurt to have a good investment portfolio as well.

#13 I'd like to become a hobby pilot and have my own airplane.

#14 A friend of mine is a D**K and does what he calls "star collection." By which I mean is that he and his wife go to Michelin starred restaurants (sometimes flying to different locations) and he keeps a little journal about each of the restaurants; he asks for the wine labels, typically keeps the menu, takes photos of the food, writes a little blurb about the stuff he liked/disliked, etc. It would be a pretty baller coffee table book some day, I think. Funny thing is, though: his wife is super finicky (doesn't eat fish or cheese and doesn't care for sweets), so the experience is almost always wasted on her. But if I were rich...sure. I'd do that.

#15 Disappear. My biggest confusion of people having billions of dollars is not shutting the f**k up. You won the system, you could literally sit back and do nothing other than vacation and throw money at charities your entire life and for generations to come but instead these wealthy people think they’re entitled/obligated to meddle in public affairs and government.



If I had a billion dollars, I set up an affordable housing charity, then f**k off.

Historians believe that the richest person ever was probably Mansa Musa, the ruler of the medieval Mali empire, who lived in the 14th century. Of course, the estimates of his wealth look very vague and are based on semi-legendary sources - but still, researchers say that the monarch had a wealth equivalent to $400B. Well, we don't actually pretend to be that rich, but if you are ever lucky enough to have seven or eight zeros in your bank account, after reading this list you'll definitely have a couple of additional ideas on what to spend this money on. In addition to your existing dreams, of course... By the way, why not share them in the comments below this post? ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Having my own gym floor in my house.

#17 Tailored clothes. I hate the way clothes are made these days. So I would definitely get my clothes made specifically for me.

#18 Buying s**t without looking at the price tag, or having to check my bank account.

#19 For years I've spent fantasising about my Bond Villain Lair.

#20 Shrugging at money and fixing things on a whim.



I started dating a guy who came from a completely different background than me, and I was talking to him about how I needed to prioritize going to the dentist to fix a tooth, which I had been putting off because of money. His response was "Well, go do it then, it's only a couple of hundred dollars". Like... yes, that is the issue, that is A LOT of money.



It is important to look after your teeth, and I am getting it done, but that really made us realize that we did not have the same view on money.

#21 Like, billionaire rich?



Build public libraries, parks, etc.

#22 I know it's really bad for the environment but the thought of taking a private jet from my home to my destination and avoiding having to deal with airport terminals and connecting flight seems like a dream. I'm not saying the millionaires are right, but I understand.

#23 Building a labyrinth that connects all my fancy buildings underground.

#24 I would be really into owning a house. Maybe even more than 1 house. /cries in Millennial.

#25 Be debt free.

#26 My husband isn't rich by any means but he eats like he is and its amazing. Tasting menus are not b******t. They are overpriced but some of them are SO F*****G GOOD. He took me to Porto in Chicago for my birthday 4 years ago and I can still remember my favorite dishes so much. Even the water was amazing. It was a salty mineral water to go with the seafood. The meal was probably $800 altogether so obviously not worth it to most people on the planet, but God damn I wish everyone could experience a beautiful tasting menu at some point in their lives.

#27 Using the words "Summer", "Winter", "Spring" and "Fall" as verbs.

#28 Being able to chase my dreams and aspirations freely.



No budgeting, hoping everything lines up, and having it get derailed because unexpected expenses keep popping up.