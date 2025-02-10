ADVERTISEMENT

Whatever you say, money is probably the greatest invention of humanity. At least, you can buy almost everything in this world with money (and a burger with your change). Yes, it won't actually buy you health and longevity, but at least with money, it all becomes much easier. And with big money - even more so.

Getting incredibly rich is one of the main dreams of literally every person on Earth, and polls and threads regularly appear on the Internet asking people to share what they would spend their money on if this dream came true. Today we offer you a selection of the most interesting opinions from one of such viral threads.

More info: Reddit

#1

Fan of 100 Euro banknotes representing rich people things and luxury. I would anonymously go onto gofundme postings looking for people in need of miracles like paying off surgeries & funerals etc and pay them completely.

madmanmoonbeambeard , Stefan Report

    #2

    Person enjoying a luxurious massage, a desired rich people activity, with flowers beside them on a soft pillow. Getting a massage every 2-3 weeks.

    blabber_jabber , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #3

    Cooking with fresh vegetables, a rich people indulgence on a wooden kitchen counter. A personal chef holy f**k.

    ballnscroates , Anna Shvets Report

    A few weeks ago, a thread appeared in the AskReddit community, where the topic starter asked netizens: "What is a rich person thing that you would be totally into if you became rich?" Today, the thread already has over 12K upvotes, and even more - 13K - various comments. People are very active in sharing and discussing dreams with - let's face it - a very low probability of coming true. On the other hand - why not dream?
    #4

    Woman indulging in relaxation with headphones, suggesting a rich people thing in a serene setting. Not working.

    In particular, not working for money.

    ruskyandrei , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    This lady is my favorite, https://www.reddit.com/r/videos/comments/d0odm/only_15_secs_but_bet_you_cant_watch_it_just_once/.

    #5

    Man smiling while working on a laptop, imagining indulging in rich people things. I’d take an obscene amount of classes. From elder law to beekeeping to scuba diving, rock climbing and quantum physics, pharmacology and French cuisine. I’d know everything.

    snake______________ , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    That is the adult learning annex we need. Also, MIT, and Harvard have free courseware websites.

    #6

    Person enjoying a boat ride on turquoise water with lush cliffs around, experiencing rich people things. Taking a vacation without worrying how the loss in pay will affect my ability to pay bills. .

    hammerSmashedNail , Te lensFix Report

    Well, among the most popular points of view, a main idea stands out - people, for the most part, having suddenly and fabulously become rich, don't want to worry about tomorrow anymore. Just realizing that no matter how many years they live, there will be enough money for them, their kids, and their descendants.

    And also, it is nice to realize the possibility of delegating some things to professionals with the ability to pay for the highest quality services. And, of course, various things that were unavailable to us when our bank account was not yet bursting with money: traveling to the most beautiful places on our planet, having your own plane, luxury cars for yourself and your friends, jewelry, and other attributes of a rich life, known to us from movies and TV series.

    #7

    Woman enjoying a luxurious salon treatment, sipping wine, while hairdresser pours champagne, embodying rich people indulgence. I would never again wash and style my hair myself.

    metanefridija , Valeria Boltneva Report

    #8

    People indulging in a luxurious meal around a large wooden table at an elegant gathering. Bringing friends and family out for dinner and sorting the bill myself. Spoiling my parents.

    Faery818 , fauxels Report

    #9

    Three people in swimwear walking on a beach, enjoying leisure time as a "rich people thing." “Summering”.

    ChaosNDespair , RDNE Stock project Report

    What is also important, not many people wrote that they plan to spend money on charity - just two of the 29 people whose opinions are given in this selection. On the other hand, this is apparently the ratio of patrons to the simply moneyed folk in reality. Otherwise, our world would be incomparably kinder and more beautiful, wouldn't it?

    What else makes you not lose faith in humanity - quite a few people admitted that should they receive wealth, they would still engage in self-development. Study, creativity, reading. After all, if there is no need to worry about tomorrow, why not create something truly outstanding?
    #10

    Three people in red uniforms carrying cleaning equipment outside a house, illustrating rich people services. Professional cleaners. My boss got rich and upgraded to the "daily cleaner does everything including putting away kids toys" level cleaning and man. His kids are going to be spoiled as s**t but what a joy to have a daily cleaned home.

    woman_thorned , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    #11

    Typewriter with paper showing "rewrite... edit... rewrite," focusing on creative writing process. Isolating myself in a lake house for a couple years till I go insane trying to write a novel. And maybe buy a pair of Crocs.

    hoovermax5000 , Suzy Hazelwood Report

    #12

    Luxurious resort with palm trees and pool, exemplifying rich people things at twilight. High end Hotels and resorts. Nothing but the best.

    altro7 Report

    By the way, Bored Panda recently shared about this Canadian dad who gives really wise advice to people in case, for example, of a big lottery win. The main advice of this man is to first take care of increasing your wealth through wise investments, and only then to start realizing your dreams and whims.

    This is actually quite reasonable because there is always the example of Edwin Castro who won the largest jackpot in the history of American lotteries a few years ago and bought a house in California - only to lose it in a recent fire. After all, no matter how unbreakable an investment in real estate may seem, it doesn't hurt to have a good investment portfolio as well.
    #13

    Dog wearing a pilot costume and sunglasses standing near a private plane, symbolizing rich people things. I'd like to become a hobby pilot and have my own airplane.

    Vinceton , Aliaksei Smalenski Report

    #14

    Elegant restaurant interior with luxurious table settings, evoking rich people things ambiance. A friend of mine is a D**K and does what he calls "star collection." By which I mean is that he and his wife go to Michelin starred restaurants (sometimes flying to different locations) and he keeps a little journal about each of the restaurants; he asks for the wine labels, typically keeps the menu, takes photos of the food, writes a little blurb about the stuff he liked/disliked, etc. It would be a pretty baller coffee table book some day, I think. Funny thing is, though: his wife is super finicky (doesn't eat fish or cheese and doesn't care for sweets), so the experience is almost always wasted on her. But if I were rich...sure. I'd do that.

    Quijanoth , Brad Murano Report

    A more unique and personal (therefore taken more seriously) take on doing it for social media

    #15

    Person relaxing on a bench overlooking the ocean, symbolizing indulgence in rich people things. Disappear. My biggest confusion of people having billions of dollars is not shutting the f**k up. You won the system, you could literally sit back and do nothing other than vacation and throw money at charities your entire life and for generations to come but instead these wealthy people think they’re entitled/obligated to meddle in public affairs and government.

    If I had a billion dollars, I set up an affordable housing charity, then f**k off.

    Jessintheend , Vietrov Report

    I would set up a charity for emergency eviction assistance. Like moving people's stuff into a storage unit and giving them a place to stay until they can find long term

    Historians believe that the richest person ever was probably Mansa Musa, the ruler of the medieval Mali empire, who lived in the 14th century. Of course, the estimates of his wealth look very vague and are based on semi-legendary sources - but still, researchers say that the monarch had a wealth equivalent to $400B.

    Well, we don't actually pretend to be that rich, but if you are ever lucky enough to have seven or eight zeros in your bank account, after reading this list you'll definitely have a couple of additional ideas on what to spend this money on. In addition to your existing dreams, of course... By the way, why not share them in the comments below this post?

    #16

    Man exercising with ropes in a gym, representing indulgence in fitness, a rich people thing. Having my own gym floor in my house.

    Tarnpanzer , Cesar Galeão Report

    #17

    Two people in a fashion studio, surrounded by clothing racks, indulging in rich people things like custom tailoring. Tailored clothes. I hate the way clothes are made these days. So I would definitely get my clothes made specifically for me.

    Shoottheradio , cottonbro studio Report

    #18

    Woman enjoying luxury shopping experience with branded bags, embodying rich people indulgences. Buying s**t without looking at the price tag, or having to check my bank account.

    stonedfishing , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    #19

    A person walking through a dimly lit tunnel, capturing a mysterious and moody scene reminiscent of rich people things. For years I've spent fantasising about my Bond Villain Lair.

    JFSOCC , Pixabay Report

    #20

    Person handling cash near a laptop, symbolizing possible rich people indulgences. Shrugging at money and fixing things on a whim.

    I started dating a guy who came from a completely different background than me, and I was talking to him about how I needed to prioritize going to the dentist to fix a tooth, which I had been putting off because of money. His response was "Well, go do it then, it's only a couple of hundred dollars". Like... yes, that is the issue, that is A LOT of money.

    It is important to look after your teeth, and I am getting it done, but that really made us realize that we did not have the same view on money.

    Schizofish , Kaboompics.com Report

    #21

    Library room with rich collection of books, modern circular ceiling lights, and large windows letting in natural light. Like, billionaire rich?

    Build public libraries, parks, etc.

    hunty , Olga Lioncat Report

    #22

    Airplane on runway at sunset, a rich people thing. I know it's really bad for the environment but the thought of taking a private jet from my home to my destination and avoiding having to deal with airport terminals and connecting flight seems like a dream. I'm not saying the millionaires are right, but I understand.

    TheRealRunningRiot , Ahmed Muntasir Report

    #23

    Aerial view of an intricate indoor maze, illustrating the complexity of rich people’s architectural designs. Building a labyrinth that connects all my fancy buildings underground.

    erockdanger , Soulful Pizza Report

    #24

    Couple holding a "home sweet home" sign, representing rich people things like owning luxury homes. I would be really into owning a house. Maybe even more than 1 house. /cries in Millennial.

    soapyrubberduck , RDNE Stock project Report

    #25

    Person stressed over finances at a desk with bills and a calculator, contemplating rich people things. Be debt free.

    Switchlord518 , Kaboompics.com Report

    #26

    A variety of gourmet dishes with elegant presentations showcasing rich people things indulgence. My husband isn't rich by any means but he eats like he is and its amazing. Tasting menus are not b******t. They are overpriced but some of them are SO F*****G GOOD. He took me to Porto in Chicago for my birthday 4 years ago and I can still remember my favorite dishes so much. Even the water was amazing. It was a salty mineral water to go with the seafood. The meal was probably $800 altogether so obviously not worth it to most people on the planet, but God damn I wish everyone could experience a beautiful tasting menu at some point in their lives.

    chuggauhg , Jer Chung Report

    #27

    Person silhouetted against a sunset, forming a heart shape with their hands, symbolizing rich people things and aspirations. Using the words "Summer", "Winter", "Spring" and "Fall" as verbs.

    whatyoucallmetoday , Hassan OUAJBIR Report

    #28

    Hand placing coin in blue piggy bank, symbolizing indulgence in rich people things. Being able to chase my dreams and aspirations freely.

    No budgeting, hoping everything lines up, and having it get derailed because unexpected expenses keep popping up.

    IllusionsMichael , maitree rimthong Report

    #29

    "Person buying fresh produce at a market, symbolizing indulgence in rich people things like luxury foods." Buying groceries without worrying about whether I went over budget.

    GoddessoftheUniverse , Erik Scheel Report

