Guy Demands To Split Rent 50/50 Even Though He Makes Way More Money: “He Makes Around $350k”

ADVERTISEMENT

Talking about money is one of the most important parts of any relationship, but it’s also one of the hardest. And sometimes, no matter how much you care about each other, you don’t end up on the same page.

For this Redditor, the conflict began when she and her boyfriend decided to move in together. She earns about $35K a year, while he makes roughly ten times that. The apartment he chose is far outside her budget, yet he still insists they should split all expenses 50/50—and told her that if she can’t afford it, that’s her problem.

Unsure of what to do, she turned to the internet for advice. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

The woman earns $35K, and her boyfriend makes ten times that

Young rich boyfriend and girlfriend sitting on yellow couch arguing about equal split rent during move.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Still, he expects a 50/50 split on everything, even if it wipes out her paycheck

Text excerpt discussing a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent while the girlfriend refuses to pay equally.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a rich boyfriend demanding an equal split of rent and expenses despite income differences.

Share icon

Woman in black suit holding a book and pen, sitting in front of a chalkboard with math formulas, symbolizing rich boyfriend demands split rent.

Share icon

Image credits: stockking / freepik (not the actual photo)

Text showing rent costs for a $4200 apartment with a rich boyfriend demanding equal split but girlfriend refuses.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a girlfriend refusing equal split rent demand from her rich boyfriend, arguing proportional splits are fairer.

Share icon

Text on a white background explaining limited monthly budget with $500 left for expenses like car payment and student loans.

Share icon

Text excerpt showing a heated discussion where a rich boyfriend demands equal split rent but girlfriend refuses due to financial strain.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a rich boyfriend demanding equal rent split while his girlfriend refuses due to lifestyle differences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young woman in orange shirt sitting on couch upset over rich boyfriend demands equal split rent refused

Share icon

Image credits: seventyfour / freepik (not the actual photo)

Text on screen stating a viewpoint on equality in relationships, related to rich boyfriend demands equal split rent girlfriend refuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent while the girlfriend refuses to compromise.

Image credits: KiddinglyIdle

Many readers saw this as a major red flag and urged the woman to leave the relationship

Comment on social media post warning to leave a rich boyfriend who demands equal rent split, suggesting he will get worse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing rich boyfriend demands equal split rent while girlfriend refuses and income inequality in relationship budgeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text comment discussing a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent and the girlfriend refusing due to budget differences.

Comment text from user No-Stranger-9483 expressing doubts about being with a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent while girlfriend refuses.

Comment expressing concerns about a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent while girlfriend refuses and follows her passion.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing refusal to move in due to rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent and financial incompatibility concerns.

Commenter criticizes rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent, calling him selfish and advising girlfriend to reconsider relationship.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a rich boyfriend who demands an equal split of rent while the girlfriend refuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on relationship compatibility, advising to end it and avoid moving in together amid rent split dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent with girlfriend refusing to comply.

Comment discussing a rich boyfriend demands equal split rent while the girlfriend refuses, highlighting respect and lifestyle choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent while girlfriend refuses, sharing opinions.

Comment advising against moving in with rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent, suggesting finding affordable apartment or compromise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment explaining why a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent is unfair to his lower-paid girlfriend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media discussing rich boyfriend demands equal split rent as girlfriend refuses, highlighting budget conflict.

Comment discussing a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent while the girlfriend refuses to share costs fairly.

Commenter sharing experience with uneven finances and partner refusing equal rent split, highlighting dynamics in rich boyfriend demands equal split rent girlfriend refuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter discusses rich boyfriend demands equal split rent and girlfriend refuses, highlighting respect and relationship teamwork issues.

Comment discussing rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent while girlfriend refuses, highlighting fairness and relationship values.

Comment about rich boyfriend demands equal split rent while girlfriend refuses, discussing income and relationship roles.

Screenshot of a comment advising to dump rich boyfriend who demands equal split rent while girlfriend refuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment stating the rich boyfriend demands equal rent split while the girlfriend refuses, highlighting relationship conflict.

User comment on a forum discussing a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent while girlfriend refuses, expressing a strong opinion.

Comment text discussing a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent from his girlfriend who refuses and the relationship tensions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing proportional split of rent in a rich boyfriend demands equal split rent girlfriend refuses debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent and girlfriend refusing.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent as girlfriend refuses to agree.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment reading dude your boyfriend is one of those gross red pill anti women guys break up about rich boyfriend demands equal split rent girlfriend refuses conflict

Others, however, argued that she isn’t entitled to him paying more just because he earns more

Comment text on a social media post discussing a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent while the girlfriend refuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on Reddit discussing rent affordability, highlighting conflict between rich boyfriend demands equal split rent and girlfriend refuses.

Comment on forum discussing rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent and girlfriend refusing, debating fairness and money.

Comment discussing relationship boundaries and financial expectations between a rich boyfriend and girlfriend refusing equal split rent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Red and blue text comments on a forum discussing a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent and girlfriend refusing to pay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing rent and work pay in a debate about rich boyfriend demands equal split rent girlfriend refuses.

Reddit user discusses rich boyfriend demands equal split rent and girlfriend refuses, highlighting financial boundaries in relationships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Sparklique69 debating rent split fairness between a rich boyfriend and girlfriend refusing to pay equally.