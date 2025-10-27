Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Demands To Split Rent 50/50 Even Though He Makes Way More Money: “He Makes Around $350k”
Young couple arguing on yellow couch about rent split, highlighting rich boyfriend demands equal split while girlfriend refuses.
Couples, Relationships

Guy Demands To Split Rent 50/50 Even Though He Makes Way More Money: “He Makes Around $350k”

oleksandra.k
Oleksandra Kyryliuk BoredPanda staff
Talking about money is one of the most important parts of any relationship, but it’s also one of the hardest. And sometimes, no matter how much you care about each other, you don’t end up on the same page.

For this Redditor, the conflict began when she and her boyfriend decided to move in together. She earns about $35K a year, while he makes roughly ten times that. The apartment he chose is far outside her budget, yet he still insists they should split all expenses 50/50—and told her that if she can’t afford it, that’s her problem.

Unsure of what to do, she turned to the internet for advice. Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    The woman earns $35K, and her boyfriend makes ten times that

    Young rich boyfriend and girlfriend sitting on yellow couch arguing about equal split rent during move.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Still, he expects a 50/50 split on everything, even if it wipes out her paycheck

    Text excerpt discussing a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent while the girlfriend refuses to pay equally.

    Text excerpt describing a rich boyfriend demanding an equal split of rent and expenses despite income differences.

    Woman in black suit holding a book and pen, sitting in front of a chalkboard with math formulas, symbolizing rich boyfriend demands split rent.

    Image credits: stockking / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text showing rent costs for a $4200 apartment with a rich boyfriend demanding equal split but girlfriend refuses.

    Text showing a girlfriend refusing equal split rent demand from her rich boyfriend, arguing proportional splits are fairer.

    Text on a white background explaining limited monthly budget with $500 left for expenses like car payment and student loans.

    Text excerpt showing a heated discussion where a rich boyfriend demands equal split rent but girlfriend refuses due to financial strain.

    Text excerpt showing a rich boyfriend demanding equal rent split while his girlfriend refuses due to lifestyle differences.

    Young woman in orange shirt sitting on couch upset over rich boyfriend demands equal split rent refused

    Image credits: seventyfour / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text on screen stating a viewpoint on equality in relationships, related to rich boyfriend demands equal split rent girlfriend refuses.

    Text excerpt about a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent while the girlfriend refuses to compromise.

    Image credits: KiddinglyIdle

    Many readers saw this as a major red flag and urged the woman to leave the relationship

    Comment on social media post warning to leave a rich boyfriend who demands equal rent split, suggesting he will get worse.

    Comment discussing rich boyfriend demands equal split rent while girlfriend refuses and income inequality in relationship budgeting.

    Text comment discussing a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent and the girlfriend refusing due to budget differences.

    Comment text from user No-Stranger-9483 expressing doubts about being with a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent while girlfriend refuses.

    Comment expressing concerns about a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent while girlfriend refuses and follows her passion.

    Comment expressing refusal to move in due to rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent and financial incompatibility concerns.

    Commenter criticizes rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent, calling him selfish and advising girlfriend to reconsider relationship.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a rich boyfriend who demands an equal split of rent while the girlfriend refuses.

    Comment on relationship compatibility, advising to end it and avoid moving in together amid rent split dispute.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent with girlfriend refusing to comply.

    Comment discussing a rich boyfriend demands equal split rent while the girlfriend refuses, highlighting respect and lifestyle choices.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent while girlfriend refuses, sharing opinions.

    Comment advising against moving in with rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent, suggesting finding affordable apartment or compromise.

    Reddit comment explaining why a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent is unfair to his lower-paid girlfriend.

    Comment on social media discussing rich boyfriend demands equal split rent as girlfriend refuses, highlighting budget conflict.

    Comment discussing a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent while the girlfriend refuses to share costs fairly.

    Commenter sharing experience with uneven finances and partner refusing equal rent split, highlighting dynamics in rich boyfriend demands equal split rent girlfriend refuses.

    Commenter discusses rich boyfriend demands equal split rent and girlfriend refuses, highlighting respect and relationship teamwork issues.

    Comment discussing rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent while girlfriend refuses, highlighting fairness and relationship values.

    Comment about rich boyfriend demands equal split rent while girlfriend refuses, discussing income and relationship roles.

    Screenshot of a comment advising to dump rich boyfriend who demands equal split rent while girlfriend refuses.

    Comment stating the rich boyfriend demands equal rent split while the girlfriend refuses, highlighting relationship conflict.

    User comment on a forum discussing a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent while girlfriend refuses, expressing a strong opinion.

    Comment text discussing a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent from his girlfriend who refuses and the relationship tensions.

    Comment discussing proportional split of rent in a rich boyfriend demands equal split rent girlfriend refuses debate.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent and girlfriend refusing.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent as girlfriend refuses to agree.

    Comment reading dude your boyfriend is one of those gross red pill anti women guys break up about rich boyfriend demands equal split rent girlfriend refuses conflict

    Others, however, argued that she isn’t entitled to him paying more just because he earns more

    Comment text on a social media post discussing a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent while the girlfriend refuses.

    Comment on Reddit discussing rent affordability, highlighting conflict between rich boyfriend demands equal split rent and girlfriend refuses.

    Comment on forum discussing rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent and girlfriend refusing, debating fairness and money.

    Comment discussing relationship boundaries and financial expectations between a rich boyfriend and girlfriend refusing equal split rent.

    Red and blue text comments on a forum discussing a rich boyfriend demanding equal split rent and girlfriend refusing to pay.

    Comment discussing rent and work pay in a debate about rich boyfriend demands equal split rent girlfriend refuses.

    Reddit user discusses rich boyfriend demands equal split rent and girlfriend refuses, highlighting financial boundaries in relationships.

    Comment from Sparklique69 debating rent split fairness between a rich boyfriend and girlfriend refusing to pay equally.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master's degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she's been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Ge Po
    Ge Po
    Ge Po
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Do not start sharing a life together if your partner doesn't want to share resources (and responsibilities/workload) together. If these aren't shared, it's an arrangement, not a commitment. You're the roommate, not the partner.

    François Bouzigues
    François Bouzigues
    François Bouzigues
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago

    Who rents when earning 350K ?

    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago

    Ikr , I'd own my own home again with that much money a yr , not hand it to someone else ffs , a mortgage would be at least half that a mth for your own home 🤷‍♀️well it would be here in uk lol ,even where I live in the Cotswolds ,a little village I rent now but then I'm disabled ,so housing it is ,these days but dam I ain't living where they are lol

    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    That bloke is a serious mega huge reg flag visible from the bloody moon !! he's a nasty selfish pos , n how bloody much to rent a property where they are you living , I mean the Cotswolds,here n some of London is bad but NOT THAT BAD !! ffs when someone shows you who they truly are BELIVE THEM ! teaching is a brilliant profession , ,it's long hours n bloody hard going kids be vile lmao where as he's in a stuck up entitled one ,doesn't make him better than you , quite the opposite in fact !! And with that much money a yer ,he should own a home , no throw money away on rent ffs , DUMP HIS SORRY ENTITLED A S S !! he don't deserve you , not at all !! and you op deserve a real relationship,with a decent man , oh n get tested to ,cos that kinda man dint settle he cheats n does what he likes with who he likes x

