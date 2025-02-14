Bored Panda reached out to Dasha, Rexie's owner, to learn more about Rexie and his incredible journey, as well as the joys and challenges of caring for a special needs cat. The woman shared that she adopted Rexie from a shelter. "I saw a photo of him as a small kitten posted online and visited the place to meet him in person. He suffered a backbone injury due to a mistreatment that led to an accident and had to be given a chance to live with medical care or put down. I chose the former. Unfortunately, the treatment didn't improve his condition, but during the recovery process, I fell in love with him and couldn't have his life ended.

Despite having a limitation, Rexie was showing no signs of distress. He was a very playful kitten, willing to explore life and live. So we both were on the path of learning: for him, it was to learn how to navigate on two paws, and I had to learn the art of expressing his bladder to help him survive and live a no-problem life."