Meet Rexie, The Cat With A Thousand Faces (30 Pics)Interview With Owner
Rexie isn’t just any cat—he’s a little guy with a big personality. Even though his back legs don’t work, that doesn’t slow him down one bit. He runs, plays, and lives life just like any other cat. But what really makes Rexie special is his face—he has the most expressive looks you’ve ever seen. From excitement to pure sass, his emotions are written all over him.
His owner, Dasha, rescued him after a rough start in life, and now they’re inseparable. Rexie doesn’t let anything hold him back, and his unique expressions make him a true "living emoji." Whether he’s grinning, pouting, or giving the most dramatic side-eye, he’s a cat who knows how to work the camera.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored Panda reached out to Dasha, Rexie's owner, to learn more about Rexie and his incredible journey, as well as the joys and challenges of caring for a special needs cat. The woman shared that she adopted Rexie from a shelter. "I saw a photo of him as a small kitten posted online and visited the place to meet him in person. He suffered a backbone injury due to a mistreatment that led to an accident and had to be given a chance to live with medical care or put down. I chose the former. Unfortunately, the treatment didn't improve his condition, but during the recovery process, I fell in love with him and couldn't have his life ended.
Despite having a limitation, Rexie was showing no signs of distress. He was a very playful kitten, willing to explore life and live. So we both were on the path of learning: for him, it was to learn how to navigate on two paws, and I had to learn the art of expressing his bladder to help him survive and live a no-problem life."
Rexie will be turning 11 by the end of this year, but he still has the playful spirit of a kitten. According to Dasha, he’s a laid-back cat with a kind, friendly, and curious nature. "He’s playful when he’s in the mood for it, and he’s becoming more affectionate with each passing year."
While sharing life with Rexie is a pure joy, his condition does come with its challenges. "The biggest challenge for me, as a solo caretaker for the paralyzed cat, is the inability to be away from home for more than 8 hours, and the inability to go on trips, for that matter. Rexie cannot use the toilet himself, his bowels and bladder have to be manually expressed a couple of times a day," Dasha shared.
If you're considering adopting a special needs cat, Dasha has some helpful advice: "Finding a competent veterinarian is crucial. You also have to have a lot of patience and love for that pet, as depending on the severity of a handicap, it might be mentally exhausting to take care of them in the long term."