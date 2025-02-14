ADVERTISEMENT

Rexie isn’t just any cat—he’s a little guy with a big personality. Even though his back legs don’t work, that doesn’t slow him down one bit. He runs, plays, and lives life just like any other cat. But what really makes Rexie special is his face—he has the most expressive looks you’ve ever seen. From excitement to pure sass, his emotions are written all over him.

His owner, Dasha, rescued him after a rough start in life, and now they’re inseparable. Rexie doesn’t let anything hold him back, and his unique expressions make him a true "living emoji." Whether he’s grinning, pouting, or giving the most dramatic side-eye, he’s a cat who knows how to work the camera.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cat with feather halo and wings, looking curious against a black background.

rexiecat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to Dasha, Rexie's owner, to learn more about Rexie and his incredible journey, as well as the joys and challenges of caring for a special needs cat. The woman shared that she adopted Rexie from a shelter. "I saw a photo of him as a small kitten posted online and visited the place to meet him in person. He suffered a backbone injury due to a mistreatment that led to an accident and had to be given a chance to live with medical care or put down. I chose the former. Unfortunately, the treatment didn't improve his condition, but during the recovery process, I fell in love with him and couldn't have his life ended.

Despite having a limitation, Rexie was showing no signs of distress. He was a very playful kitten, willing to explore life and live. So we both were on the path of learning: for him, it was to learn how to navigate on two paws, and I had to learn the art of expressing his bladder to help him survive and live a no-problem life."

ADVERTISEMENT
RELATED:
    #2

    Cat wrapped in a star-patterned blanket, making a playful expression.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cat with expressive face, tongue out, looking upwards.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Rexie will be turning 11 by the end of this year, but he still has the playful spirit of a kitten. According to Dasha, he’s a laid-back cat with a kind, friendly, and curious nature. "He’s playful when he’s in the mood for it, and he’s becoming more affectionate with each passing year."
    #4

    Tabby cat with a curious expression against a dark background, showcasing diverse facial expressions.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Cat with a playful expression, wrapped in a blue blanket, stretching out its paws.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While sharing life with Rexie is a pure joy, his condition does come with its challenges. "The biggest challenge for me, as a solo caretaker for the paralyzed cat, is the inability to be away from home for more than 8 hours, and the inability to go on trips, for that matter. Rexie cannot use the toilet himself, his bowels and bladder have to be manually expressed a couple of times a day," Dasha shared.
    #6

    Cat peeking over a fluffy blanket with curious eyes, showcasing one of its many expressive faces.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Cat wearing red devil horns and cape on a black background, featuring expressive face.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you're considering adopting a special needs cat, Dasha has some helpful advice: "Finding a competent veterinarian is crucial. You also have to have a lot of patience and love for that pet, as depending on the severity of a handicap, it might be mentally exhausting to take care of them in the long term."
    #8

    Cat with a funny expression, wide eyes, and tongue out against a plain background.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cat making a funny face with a mischievous grin and mesmerizing eyes against a blue background.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Cat with a blue shirt sitting on a bed, showcasing its expressive face.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Rexie the cat making a funny face while sitting on a blue blanket.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Cat wrapped in a colorful blanket, showcasing a curious expression.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Close-up of Rexie the cat with expressive eyes, sitting on a soft surface indoors.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Close-up of a cat with a serious expression and unique facial markings.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Cat with a curious expression, partially covered by a brown blanket, looking up with wide eyes.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Cat making a curious face with wide eyes, looking directly at the camera.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Cat in a reindeer costume with antlers against a backdrop of blurred lights.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Playful cat hugging blue number balloons against a pink background.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Cat with expressive face wearing a blue party hat and bow tie.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cat with expressive face under a colorful umbrella.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Cat wearing a blue shirt outdoors, playfully sticking its tongue out against a cloudy sky backdrop.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Cat wearing a blue striped sweater, lying on a bed with a relaxed expression.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Cat in a hood posing with playful and grumpy expressions, showcasing various faces.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #24

    A cat wrapped in a plush blanket, with a curious expression, showcasing its expressive face.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    A cat with expressive faces surrounded by colorful clouds, featuring Rexie in various playful poses.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Cat with a surprised expression sitting on a scratcher, fluffy rug in the background.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Cat with expressive face in a snowflake-patterned box, paws poking out, looking curious.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Cat wearing a blue sweater, sitting with a drink in a cozy cabin.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Cat Rexie wearing a blue shirt, sitting indoors with a playful expression.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Cat lounging in a fluffy bed with playful expression, showcasing one of its many faces.

    rexiecat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!