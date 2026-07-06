ADVERTISEMENT

Jealousy is a tough emotion to deal with because it often arises automatically when we compare ourselves to someone else. Most folks can get over this feeling after a while, but some people get carried away and can cause problems for the object of their envy.

This is unfortunately what a woman experienced after she lost a significant amount of weight, but then started getting excluded by her insecure in-laws due to it. All this led her to seek revenge, and she planned to do something shocking at her sister-in-law’s wedding.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

When loved ones keep overlooking you, it can start feeling hurtful and lead to resentment

Image credits: teksomolika / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that after she lost 149 pounds (67 kg), and her in-laws gained weight, they started excluding her from most events

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: mark2eko / Magnific (not the actual photo)

When the poster’s sister-in-law was getting married, she was the only family member left out of the wedding party, and her daughter said it was probably because the bride felt jealous

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s family urged her to wear a beautiful dress to the wedding as a form of petty revenge since the bride already seemed to be so insecure about her looks

Image credits: Here4TheParTea

After 4 months of searching, the woman found a beautiful blue jumpsuit to wear at the wedding, but she wondered if it would be wrong to try and upstage the bride

The woman explained that she had been with her husband for 4 years before they got married, and that once they tied the knot, she was excited to get along with his family. Things definitely seemed to go well for her for many years, and apart from that, since her children were the only grandkids for a while, they got spoiled the most.

According to family experts, in-laws can become a crucial support system for a person, especially if their own loved ones aren’t so kind or helpful. That’s why folks should do their best to maintain cordial relations with their spouse’s family, and keep the connection going even in times of strife.

Unfortunately for the OP, even though her bond with her in-laws had been good for a long time, it all changed after she lost a significant amount of weight. That’s when she noticed they seemed jealous of her, which led to her being left out of family activities, trips, shopping sprees, and other outings.

Although it might seem bizarre for people to treat you badly just because you’ve lost weight, doctors explain that this usually stems from jealousy, insecurity, or resentment. When one person sheds the pounds, other folks might feel bad that they’ve not been able to do the same, or that you look better now than they do.

Image credits: Fernanda Neitzel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Apart from the blatant exclusion by her in-laws, the woman was shocked when her sister-in-law, who was getting married soon, chose to leave her out of the wedding party. This was quite painful because every other family member had been included, but the poster was the only one who got overlooked.

When a person is constantly rejected by their spouse’s family, it can cause significant hurt, which is why professionals advise against taking their actions to heart. The best thing you can do is let your partner bridge the gap between their loved ones and you. If things still don’t change, don’t waste any more energy worrying about it.

This is what the poster tried to do, but when her daughters mentioned that her sister-in-law might be jealous of her and that she should try to upstage the bride, this put an interesting idea in her head. She realized she could take revenge on the other woman by wearing something beautiful to draw attention to herself.

That’s why the OP spent 4 months searching for the right outfit and was glad when she found a stunning blue jumpsuit. She knew that she’d be able to ‘wow’ everyone with it and outshine her sister-in-law, but she also wondered if it was the right thing to do at someone’s wedding.

Do you think the woman should go ahead with her revenge plan, or should she just let it go? We’d love to hear your thoughts on the situation.

Most folks sided with the woman and felt that she had every right to look amazing in front of her jealous sister-in-law