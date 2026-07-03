ADVERTISEMENT

One of the worst things your partner can do is lie to you. After all, they’re supposed to be one of the people you can trust most. So when that trust is broken, it can be incredibly painful.

One woman’s life was flipped completely upside down by her husband’s dishonesty. In fact, it’s hard to say what he was actually truthful about. He lied about his family, health, money, career, and pretty much everything else. Unsure how to get out, she turned to Reddit for advice.

Read the full story below.

RELATED:

    One woman’s life got turned upside down after she found out almost everything her husband told her was a lie

    A woman looking distressed on a couch, seeking advice as she finds out her husband is not who she thought.

    Image credits: bnenin/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Now, she’s looking for a way to get out of the marriage

    Screenshot of text: Just found out husband fabricated entire life... can I get an annulment, and how do I get him out?

    Screenshot of text detailing a husband's fabrications about his life, including medical issues, jobs, education, and family.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of text about shared living and assets, mentioning her name is on the lease and car titles while seeking advice.

    Screenshot of text discussing grounds for annulment of marriage due to being misled, asking for advice on proof.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A woman seeking advice on her husband and how to get him out of her house and life.

    A woman seeking advice on whether to look for a divorce lawyer for her husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A year later, the woman returned with an update on how everything had played out

    A woman looking for advice on her husband from an unknown man.

    Image credits: Igor_Kardasov/Envato (not the actual photo)

    A woman sharing her experience of receiving help to extricate herself from her relationship with her husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A woman recounts the day she found out her husband had lied about most of what she knew about him.

    A woman finds out her husband is a stranger, detailing how his lies and deceit controlled her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A woman finds out her husband is a stranger, grateful to escape without physical trauma, only burdens.

    A woman finds out her husband is a stranger, discussing her marriage annulment process.

    A woman finds out her husband is a stranger, moving to a new city and recovering from trauma.

    A woman finds out her husband is a stranger, reflecting on relationship difficulties and cognitive dissonance.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A woman finds out who her husband really is, asking the internet for advice.

    She also explained how the lies finally started to unravel

    A man sitting on the bed, looking distressed, as a woman finds out who her husband really is.

    Image credits: martinezv182/Envato (not the actual photo)

    A woman discovers her husband's lies and fabrications, asking the internet for advice.

    A woman performs a reverse image search, realizing her husband is not who he says he is.

    A woman uncovers her husband's lies, asking the internet for advice on his true identity.

    Text snippet about a woman finding out her husband is not the person she thought he was, taking 6 months to adjust.

    And since people wanted to know what exactly her husband had been hiding, she shared some of the biggest lies

    A distraught woman, head in her hand, after finding out her husband's true identity and asking for advice.

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Text snippet detailing a husband's lies about his background, including schooling, ex-wife, and a bank account.

    Text snippet listing more of a husband's lies, including emergency medical info and his kids stealing from him.

    Text snippet revealing more of a husband's deception, like losing a house, family finances, and his past.

    A woman finds out her husband has hidden details about his life, including speaking Polish and his father's woodworking.

    A woman discovers her husband's hidden life, including a secret job, a new watch, and lies about money.

    A woman learns her husband's secrets, including past mental health issues, a job donation lie, and meeting the Queen.

    A woman uncovers her husband's unknown past, including artwork for Harry and Megan, being shot, and car accidents.

    A woman learns more about her husband's hidden life, including his artwork sales, ex-wife's cheating, and job interviews.

    A list of lies about medical insurance, a motorcycle accident, avoiding homelessness, and cats for mental space, highlighting that a woman has no idea who her husband really is.

    A list of lies about a broken rib, FBI agents, pending lawsuits, a past divorce, and love, highlighting that a woman has no idea who her husband really is.

    The “love hormone,” oxytocin, might significantly influence how much we trust people

    A woman rests her head on her husband's chest, looking sad and vulnerable, as she realizes she has no idea who her husband really is.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    For better or worse, people are reportedly inclined to trust others. Professor Paul J. Zak at Claremont Graduate University wanted to understand why, so he looked into what happens in our brains when we decide whether someone can be trusted.

    “I knew that in rodents, a brain chemical called oxytocin had been shown to signal that another animal was safe to approach. I wondered if that was the case in humans, too,” he wrote in a piece for Harvard Business Review. He went on to explain that his research found oxytocin to be positively linked to how much people tend to trust others.

    Oxytocin, often referred to as the “love hormone,” is also known for promoting warm and positive feelings. According to a study on the hormone and romantic relationships, oxytocin levels are substantially higher among new lovers compared to single people

    This could suggest that those in happy romantic relationships might be more likely to trust others than those who are not.

    Scientists have also looked into what happens when trust is broken and what role oxytocin may play in those moments. One hypothesis suggests that the hormone could help reduce fear mechanisms linked to the fear of betrayal, while also affecting how much people rely on positive feedback when making future decisions. 

    As described in Scientific American, the release of oxytocin, whose effects are reportedly specific to interactions with real people, “facilitates the expression of trust even after breaches of trust have occurred.”

    Secrets and lies can irreversibly damage a relationship

    A pensive woman sits on the edge of her bed, reflecting on the shocking discovery that she has no idea who her husband really is.

    Image credits: Darina Belonogova/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Trust is crucial in a romantic relationship, especially in a marriage. So when it’s broken, the relationship is bound to suffer. While trust can sometimes be rebuilt, other times the damage is too big to undo. And lying to your spouse about almost everything in your life definitely falls into the latter category.

    Relationship and codependency expert Darlene Lancer, JD, LMFT, also suggests that some lies go too far for a relationship to recover. In a piece for Psychology Today, she emphasized that lies and secrets get in the way of real intimacy with a partner, which depends on trust and authenticity. 

    They can also lead to cover-up lies and omissions that become hard to keep track of, which seems to have been the case with the Redditor’s husband, as she shared in one of her updates.

    Lancer also pointed out that lies can deeply affect the person on the receiving end. They may start doubting themselves, and their self-esteem can take a serious hit. The expert noted that victims of betrayal may need counseling to recover from the loss of trust, which is something the woman also recommended to people in similar situations. 

    Judging by the personal stories shared in the comments, she was unfortunately far from the only one to go through something so upsetting.

    Readers were impressed by how the woman handled the whole ordeal, and some chimed in with similar stories of their own

    A reddit post describing a similar situation where a woman finds out she has no idea who her husband really is.

    A comment about a woman finding out her husband is a stranger and filing annulment paperwork herself.

    A comment describing a past dating experience with a dishonest man, relating to the woman who has no idea who her husband really is.

    A comment about the woman finding out her husband is a stranger and sorting things out before the pandemic.

    A detailed comment about a journalist who lied about his past and wife, similar to the woman with a stranger husband.

    A comment admiring the woman's mental and physical fortitude after finding out her husband is a stranger.

    A Reddit post from user pinkyjinks about her husband's friend dating a deceptive woman.

    A Reddit post from user Darth_Nekochan detailing her ex-husband's lies and asking for advice.

    A Reddit post from user Apprehensive-Log8333 describing a crazy, deceptive man she dated.

    Follow