Below, you can find the list of quotes and ideas of why being single is better than being in a bad relationship—according to Redditors. Any so-called advantages of being single that you seem to agree with or can relate to from your own experiences? Let us know by giving those an upvote. Also, if this question resonated with you and you would like to add anything else regarding the topic, feel free to do so in the comments.

And if the latter reason is not good enough, the many more perks of being single might convince you there's no need to rush into relationships or feel down because you're not in one, even when most of your friends are. Around a month ago, a user on AskReddit asked , "What's the best thing about being single?" And to no surprise, the still-open thread received a lot of attention from the community's singles or ex-bachelors and spinsters reminiscing about their singlehood. From trivial things like getting the bed all to yourself to deep adult realizations like not walking on eggshells all the time, the answers varied, yet not a single one disappoints. For more honest, thought-provoking content, we also looked at two more similar threads on Reddit ( #1 , #2 ), one of which inquired about the benefits of being single , and the other asked to name the best things about being single. We then hand-picked the best responses from each to have them all in one place.

If the assumption that all single people are lonely, undesirable, or unhappy was correct, there would be no need for divorce lawyers and relationship counseling. Being single is not a curse nor a lesson, but an opportunity many take for granted. The best thing about being single is the opportunity to focus on yourself and get to know yourself better. And blessed are those who choose to spend that time wisely.

"When I get off work, I go home and do whatever I want. Make music, play video games, have a beer, work on art or a craft project. It’s great. I literally walk in my front door most days, take a deep breath, and express my thankfulness that I’m single."



"Sometimes I miss this. I could have Tv running, a game on pause, food out all at the same time and no one to answer to but myself."

#2 "Married father here chiming in.



The thing I miss most about being single is the ability to act purely in your own self-interest without having any sense of guilt or responsibility to another person. And I'm not even talking about something with high stakes - I'm talking about something as simple as wanting to eat an entire bag of Skittles without sharing it with another person.



Don't get me wrong, I love sacrificing for my family and sharing any and everything I have with my wife and kid, but when you're single, you have the ability and right to make every tiny decision based on your own self-interest or selfishness, and that's something I sometimes miss on a very simple rudimentary level."

"I can eat whatever I want for dinner. I don't have to consider anyone else's opinions. I can plan out whatever I want."



"Legit one of my concerns. I have what I call a peasant’s palate… I like simple meals, and I will easily eat the same thing over and over again. I made a chicken and broccoli casserole thing on the weekend and ate that for four days in a row. Sometimes I have chips for dinner. I’m happy with my weird menu, and I’m not looking forward to accommodating someone else."

#4 "That's another good thing about being single, not having to go though a breakup."

"Knowing exactly what to expect when you come home and open the front door."



"I’m single, but my cat makes this impossible."

"Everything is exactly where I left it. I don’t have to worry about dishes, laundry, etc being done incorrectly (yes, there’s a way to always get both clean lol). I can spend my time and money on what I want without having to hear about it. Nobody steals my blankets at night. And best of all? There’s no longer someone with a legal right to outright steal from me."



"On this note, if something wasn't done or wasn't where I left it, I knew it was my fault. If I wasn't satisfied with the number in my bank account or with how I'd spent my time, there was no one to blame but me. I was my most accountable self when I was single, and I'm working on reclaiming that in my relationship."

"No arguments."



"This one for me. And not big arguments but the dumb little s**t that starts to really annoy. “You left your wet towel on the floor” “Well you didn’t do the dishes” “You shrunk all my clothes”. I’m at an age where I honestly don’t see myself ever cohabiting again until they stuff me in a rest home."

#8 "The peace of mind."

"You don't have to spend 30 minutes trying to choose a place to eat."



"Sometimes you just want to go to the gas station and get some beef jerky and a red bull for dinner."

"Not living in fear that my relationship will fall apart."



"Ha, this is honestly the only thing about it I feel is a positive for me at the moment (just broke up)."

"Not being a slave to someone else’s emotional state."



"I feel that one. You don't even realize it's happening until you are in too deep."



"Yeah I didn't truly realize how bad it was until it was finally over. I don't have any ill will towards her because I know it wasn't intentional, but it was really tearing me apart."

"Definitely freedom. I got offered my dream job that just so happened to be across the country a few years ago and was able to accept it without a second thought. If I had been in a serious relationship I wouldn't have been able to pack up and ditch town like that, and I'm so glad for it. The life I've made here is amazing and I wouldn't trade it for anyone."



"I would hope that if it were really your dream job that your spouse/partner would at least consider moving with you. I've known multiple couples where the husband/wife moved across the country for their spouse's job. I mean, unless you have really deep roots or can't realistically find a similar job in a new place, it would be worth it to move for your spouse."

"You get to put yourself first. Take care of yourself. You're your own biggest fan, and the only one you've got. 100% learn to love yourself."



"Have learned that a lot the last few years. Watched friendships slowly dissipate and sometimes end out of nowhere, seen people move on and move out of my life even though we shared a lot over the years. Makes you wonder if there’s even really a point in making new friends or getting involved with someone else, when the investment feels exhausting and like it could go away whenever due to an infinite number of reasons. Sigh. But yes there is also a freedom in thinking this way."

"That stuff can just happen. If I want to change my entire weekend plans, bam - done. If I stumble upon a thing that happens and want to participate, boom - done. If I don't want to talk to anyone, ka-blam - done."



"This is the only part of singlehood that I'm truly nostalgic for, and it's hard to explain to my girlfriend. When I was single and out with my friends everything was so easily spontaneous. Making plans required no mental real estate, I just did s**t, and as a result got in to a lot more unique situations and wacky hijinks. It's not even like my girlfriend is difficult to plan with or high maintenance or controlling, there's just a bit more friction on plan making when you have someone else's feelings to consider."

#15 "No one to surprise me with an intervention for crippling alcoholism."

"Not having to worry about texting someone back."



"I have a huge problem with replying texts so being single really has made me worry less about it."

#17 "I can fart whenever. No guilt."

#18 "Being carefree and careless."

#19 "I can be spontaneous and do s**t without having to plan or negotiate with another person. I drove to Montreal last April and the year before that I flew to Hawaii for a week. The Hawaii trip was really only planned a month before, and Montreal was just a "f**k it, I'm going to Canada" thing that happened the moment I got my passport."

#20 "If I want to stay up late and watch movies or listen to music, I can."

#21 "If I want to go out and have a few drinks with my friends, I can."

"I never have to justify my joy."



"This is such an important factor in any relationship. It's a big red flag for me when I feel I need to explain to someone why I should/could be happy or excited right now. I've had hype for many amazing films and games be tarnished by bitter comments from people close to me. Just let me live my life goddamnit!"

"No paranoia about your partner."



"I’m feeling this one hard the last few days. Paranoia is awful to have in an otherwise fantastic relationship. Just gotta convince myself that it’s just in my head."

#24 "Work on your career, organize your life, set yourself up."

"Peace and quiet."



"This is the big one for me. I spend all day listening to people talk, often distressed. So it's nice to come home to quiet. No more talk. Just the ambient sound of my local neighborhood, markedly muffled by double-glazed windows and soundproofed walls. The occasional quiet grunt from my dog. The quiet whir of the refrigerator motor. My own thought as to why it's spelled refrigerator, but when we shorten it, we put a d in there, and make it the fridge. The sound of me typing these thoughts on the keyboard in front of me. The quiet eeeeeeeeeeeee of my tinnitus backed all of it. Ah, yes... silence."

"Of all the perks I think the best one has to be getting the bed all to myself."



"My partner and I sleep in different beds and I would 100% recommend if you have the space. Started out when we were working different shifts, stayed because we both had AMAZING sleeps."

"My bank account."



"Dual income no kids is fantastic by the way, I know what you mean but in a healthy relationship 2 high incomes in 1 household is fantastic."

#28 "Not walking on eggshells. I had to do that with my ex because she was easily triggered. A simple "That's not my kind of music" translated to "You have crappy taste in music" in her mind, for example. Then she would shut out for days on end. I really liked her; but looking back, our breakup was necessary."

"Not having to explain how you are spending your money."



"I can buy all the surfboards and video games I want now!"

"Don't have to be screamed at when I get home or told what to do and when to do it."



"That just sounds like you've chosen bad partners in the past."

#31 "I’ve come to realize EVERYTHING is better."

#32 "Not staying up several hours past the time you really want to go to bed out of respect for your partner's schedule just to have them wait till you finally go to bed to try to start a conversation that should be a scheduled household management meeting."

#33 "Other people don't have to deal with my bs."

#34 "Being able to sleep diagonally across my bed, so much space."

"I enjoy not worrying about their success. Life can be difficult, so supporting an SO and putting personal struggles on the back burner to do so can be exhausting.



Overall, a healthy relationship is still my favorite... but single is much better than an unhealthy one."



"Supporting a SO’s career aspirations is a lot harder than people realize, it’s a lot more than “I believe in you” and “you can do whatever you want”. It’s supporting them through every job rejection they get when they were more than qualified, being okay with moving to another city even if you don’t really want to... throw some kids in the mix and it’s even harder."

"I don’t have to choose between hanging with my friends or my SO."



"My ex always had to come with me and if I tried to do a dudes night she would call me the whole time freaking out. God I hated her."

#37 "Not having to worry if my partner is cheating on me or not. I've been single for two years after a really long relationship. I don't miss any of the toxicity but I do miss being with someone. I am not in a hurry to be in one and just enjoying my time being single."

#38 "You're available when the right woman comes along. Sounds incredibly simple, and it is, but not enough people think about the damage of wasting your time staying with a woman who is not going to work out."

"You can leave family functions on your own terms."



"I’m a huge advocate of the Irish exit. Why do you need to say good bye to everyone if you know you’re going to see them again in a few days."



"This sounds magical. My wife's a huge proponent of the "Saskatchewan goodbye", you say goodbye for fifteen minutes and then chat at the door for another twenty."

#40 "Loads of things. Mostly around being able to act exclusively for your own betterment without having to consider anyone else."

"Zero compromises."



"And being able to fart in bed without consequences."

"I'm free of the constant anxiety of if I'm being a good boyfriend."



"THIS for sure. My life was 10x worse when I was constantly anxious about needing to do as much as possible to keep my partner happy. She rarely wanted anything to do with me as well, but I always took that as something I was doing wrong, not her as a person.



Much easier to just focus on my own goals and spend my money/time doing what I want to do. I would like to settle down with someone one day but I'm still really young and seeing so many people already getting divorced in their early 20's with 3 kids makes me feel good about not making any rash decisions so far."

#43 "I work nights and like a nap during the day - so I do it."

#44 "I am an audiophile and like to spend money on music and related items - so I do."

#45 "The main thing is that I can live my own life. No drama, fights, etc... I have my friends which are the same thing, and are reliable to talk to."

#46 "Not to have buying presents and gifts for your girlfriend/boyfriend."

#47 "No relationship problems. I’m a lot happier as a person as it always seemed a relationship would drag down my mood."

#48 "I never have to laugh at unfunny memes' found on FaceBook, or explain why I'm laughing so hard at anything."

#49 "Being able to finish tv shows and movies completely."

#50 "The fact that I have no obligations to anyone on a daily basis (outside of my family and s**t). all I gotta do is worry about myself. Also I get to use all my money for me."



"It's actually cheaper to live with my girlfriend because we split bills but I imagine you could get the same effect from a roommate."

#51 "Drama-free decision making. Not saying that people in a relationship are dramatic but man, the amount of confrontation in a relationship that comes with drama, just leaves you mentally tired sometimes."

#52 "Not getting dragged into lame events with her family that essentially ruin my weekend.



'Oh no, I totally want to drive three hours and hangout with your family this weekend. I had these crazy plans to relax, maybe go for a bike ride, have some beers by pool, go to a movie with our friends, etc. But you're right, lets drive three hours away to listen to your family argue about politics, eat bland food, and sleep on a futon. Sounds great.'"

#53 "The fact that I can just talk to my (female) friends and no-one gets jealous or gets the wrong impression."