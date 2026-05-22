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Retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral’s Fox News Appearance Goes Viral As Citizens Spin Theories Over Odd Detail
Three Fox News hosts in a live broadcast with retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral during a viral interview segment.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral’s Fox News Appearance Goes Viral As Citizens Spin Theories Over Odd Detail

marinaurman Marina Urman Entertainment News Writer
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When retired US Navy Seal vice admiral Robert Harward appeared on Fox News, he expected viewers to focus on the war in Iran. 

However, many became distracted by a strange detail on his neck, which led them to claim the guest was wearing a convincing human face mask.

“Hey jokes aside what is going on here?” a social media user asked, pointing to the hollow dent above the 69-year-old’s shirt collar.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Retired Navy Seal Vice Admiral Robert Harward sparked a conspiracy theory, with people claiming he wore a realistic face mask.
    • Viewers pointed to a hollow dent on Harward’s neck, fueling speculation that a custom-made mask concealed his true identity.
    • Harward appeared in Fox News to discuss US military actions in Iran.

    A retired US Navy Seal is the target of the latest conspiracy theory making the rounds on social media
    Retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral in uniform with medals against American flag background

    Image credits: U.S. Military/Wikipedia

    Tweet reacting to retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral's Fox News appearance

    Image credits: r9_freddy

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    Harward appeared in America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on Tuesday (May 19) to discuss Donald Trump’s military operations in Iran 

    “The president has time on his hands. He controls the narrative, he controls the strike capabilities, and he knows that the policy he set with the blockade has had short-term and long-term effects,” he said.

    Several viewers insisted that the man on their screens was not the retired Navy veteran, but someone else concealing their true identity.

    Retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral interviewed on Fox News with Trey Gowdy

    Image credits: Fox News/Youtube

    “You can’t even make this up guys,” one user wrote in an X post viewed by 15 million people, while another claimed, “He went full Hollywood mask.”

    “Facial measurements off….. lip to chin. So who is in the mask?” a skeptic viewer asked.

    Robert Harward recently appeared on Fox News to talk about the war in IranRetired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral speaking during Fox News appearance in a library

    Image credits: Fox News/Youtube

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    Tweet expressing confusion about retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral's Fox News appearance

    Image credits: daveyjonas

    Tweet expressing distrust in expressionless faces during speech

    Image credits: rebelfilosopher

    “This is the first time I’ve seen one of these ‘they’re wearing a mask’ conspiracy theories that I actually find believable because that’s NOT natural,” another observer shared.

    “It’s a military intelligence mask. I’m not sure why everyone is surprised,” one netizen claimed.

    Posting a screenshot of Harward speaking on the live show, one viewer joked, “What in the Jim Carey have I just been looking at?” 

    People people claimed the 69-year-old was wearing a full-face maskRetired Navy Vice Admiral discusses Iran strikes on Fox News broadcast

    Image credits: Fox News/Youtube

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    Even Polymarket asked people to place bets on whether the Fox News guest was wearing a full-face mask.

    A person who claimed to have worked as a prosthetic makeup artist for 35 years said, “That is not a generic mask that you can find all over the internet.. This mask was made specifically to match this man’s face. Now we have to ask why.”

    People pointed to the saggy skin above his shirt collar, claiming that it was actually a poorly designed mask
    Close-up of retired Navy Vice Admiral during Fox News interview

    Image credits: Fox News/Youtube

    Zoomed-in view of retired Navy Vice Admiral's neck on Fox News

    Image credits: Fox News/Youtube

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    Others dismissed the theories, suggesting that the dent was the result of lighting, a shadow, or simply sagging skin resulting from the retired deputy commander’s aging process.

    “Def looks weird but it’s a shadow. If they were going to go through the trouble of putting a hyper realistic mask on a guy, wouldn’t they make sure to finish the neck?” an observer asked.

    “People have too much time on their hands over nonsense,” a separate user concluded.

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    Tweet suggesting wrinkles and lighting explain odd detail in Navy Vice Admiral's appearance

    Image credits: NewEnglandLass

    Tweet discussing visible mask in retired U.S. Navy Vice Admiral's Fox News appearance

    Image credits: PforPearlamd

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    Harward served in the United States Central Command, which is responsible for US military operations abroad.

    In 2017, US President Donald Trump offered him the position of National Security Advisor, which Harward declined, citing family commitments.

    Contrasting the recent video to a previous interview Harward did, some people went as far as to claim that the Fox News guest was actually a “reptilian,” arguing that the videos showed people with different voices.

    Some claimed Harward was a “reptilian” plotting to take over the US

    “Reptilian. Makes sense,” wrote one user, whose X handle is @goodmorningufo, after analyzing the man’s features in the two videos.

    “They want you to focus on masks and not the fact there’s a reptilian race that rules over us,” another comment read.

    Those who believe in the bizarre conspiracy theory claim that politicians and leaders are secretly shape-shifting lizards hiding in plain sight.

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    These shape-shifting reptilians taking human form are plotting to rule the United States and the world, the theory goes.

    In 2008, “Lizard people” were even added to the Minnesota midterm ballot.

    According to David Icke, one of the most prominent reptilian theorists, the creatures have existed since ancient times and include leaders like George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and the Clintons.

    Humanoid lizards, which some conspiracists believe also included the late Queen Elizabeth, are thought to primarily come from Draco, the constellation conspiracy theorists say is shaped like a dragon.

    Supporters of the theory believe lizard people have green eyes, unexplained scars on the body, and a sense of not belonging to the human race.

    People reacted to the face mask conspiracy theory
    Tweet suggesting reptilian theory about Vice Admiral's Fox News appearance

    Image credits: goodmorningufo

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    Tweet on fake news and TV screenshots related to Vice Admiral’s Fox News appearance

    Image credits: maheen_khan213

    Tweet comparing Vice Admiral's appearance to a Mission Impossible mask

    Image credits: NobodyknowsTisa

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    Tweet reacting to live airing of retired Navy Vice Admiral on Fox News

    Image credits: prinzabobby

    Tweet denying mask claim citing lighting issue in Navy Vice Admiral Fox News appearance

    Image credits: ArizonaJTG

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    Tweet likening neck crease to rubber mask seam in viral Navy Vice Admiral news appearance

    Image credits: gats_sa

    Tweet explaining tracheostomy stoma mistaken for mask in Navy Vice Admiral Fox News appearance

    Image credits: iambigbenji

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    Tweet suggesting necklace and shadow cause visual oddity in Navy Vice Admiral appearance

    Image credits: SilverPhillips

    Tweet humorously advising to wear turtleneck if wearing mask in Navy Vice Admiral viral appearance

    Image credits: YoBigBrotha

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    Tweet suggests retired Navy Vice Admiral has a tracheal scar in viral Fox News appearance

    Image credits: MONKP1776

    Social media comment jokes about budget related to retired Navy Vice Admiral Fox News appearance

    Image credits: vslback

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    User explains lighting effects in viral retired Navy Vice Admiral Fox News interview

    Image credits: Chrisp1776

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    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    Marina Urman

    Marina Urman

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    With a degree in social science and a love for culture, I approach entertainment journalism at Bored Panda with a research-driven mindset. I write about celebrity news, Hollywood highlights, and viral stories that spark curiosity worldwide. My work has reached millions of readers and is recognized for balancing accuracy with an engaging voice. I believe that pop culture isn’t just entertainment, it reflects the social conversations shaping our time.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    missannthrope_1 avatar
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People aren't allowed to age on the internets.

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    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    not a conspitacy nut, but do have an open mind. that is WEIRD and not right!

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    0points
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    User avatar
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    missannthrope_1 avatar
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Miss Ann Thrope
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People aren't allowed to age on the internets.

    0
    0points
    reply
    jlmajorharris68 avatar
    Major Harris
    Major Harris
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    not a conspitacy nut, but do have an open mind. that is WEIRD and not right!

    0
    0points
    reply
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