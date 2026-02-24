Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind
Rescue kitten Lilo with white fur in before and after photos showing transformation and holiday wrapping paper.
User submission
Animals, Cats

This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

Interview With Owner
hidreley-btu
Hidrėlėy Approved Contributor
The cat distribution system chooses whose life it changes seemingly at random, and that’s exactly what happened to a couple living in Mexico when a tiny kitten suddenly appeared on their property. It was injured, filthy, and so small the wind almost seemed to push him around. But instead of bolting or hiding, he made one thing very clear: he was asking for help.

They brought him inside, took him to a vet, and began the slow, careful process of stabilizing him. And almost as quickly as his body began to recover, he turned into a constant companion who followed them from room to room, curled up on them whenever he could, and acted less like they’d always been his family.

So, when their time in Mexico came to an end, the decision was immediate: he wasn’t staying behind. They handled the paperwork, the vet checks, and the travel plans, and brought him home to the United States. Now fully settled, the once wind-blown stray has become the center of their world, even for Adam, who always considered himself a “dog person.” The kitten, named Lilo, comes when called, greets them at the door, and shadows them like a small, loyal roommate who never misses a moment.

We reached out to Lilo’s owners to find out more about their side of the story and how life has been since they moved back to the USA. Scroll down for the full interview.

More info: Instagram

RELATED:

    When the kitten appeared in their backyard, he was clearly not doing well

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    When asked how they first came across the kitten and what their first impression was, they said: “We were living in Mexico at the time. Adam was on a work call in the lower garden when this tiny kitten suddenly appeared at his feet. The kitten literally stepped onto Adam’s foot and started meowing.”

    But instead of hiding, he walked right up and started asking for help

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    The kitten even stepped onto Adam’s foot and started meowing

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    “He was so small that the wind was almost pushing him around. Adam immediately called for me, and I ran down with food and water. The kitten followed us straight into the yard as if he had already decided we were his people.”

    Up close, it was clear how tiny, sick, and fragile he was

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    He devoured the food they brought him like he hadn’t eaten in days

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    “Our first impression was one of shock at how tiny and fragile he was. He was dirty, clearly sick, and far too small to be out there alone. But he wasn’t hiding or running. He was asking for help.”

    Almost immediately, the kitten warmed up to them and started to hang out wherever they were

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    He had sores and missing patches of fur, and a vet visit confirmed fleas, worms, and other parasites

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    On the topic of the condition he was in, and the biggest challenges during recovery, they explained: “He was small. Too small. He was in rough shape. He was underweight, had feces on his tail, open sores around his lips, eye wounds, and patches of missing fur on his ears. We were even nervous about giving him a bath because he seemed so fragile.”

    So they began the careful process of stabilizing him and helping him heal

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    Before they even realized it, he was becoming a part of the family

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    “When we gave him food, he devoured it as if he hadn’t eaten in days. We had to pace him carefully because we didn’t know how long he had gone without proper nourishment. The next day, the vet confirmed what we feared: fleas, worms, and parasites.”

    As the kitten recovered, he clung to them even when they left the property

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    For him, it was the first safe place he’s ever known, and for them, it was a new friend

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    They added that healing him took a long time: “Physically, it was a lot. The fur patches and eye sores took the longest to heal. We treated his skin and applied spray twice daily to help the fur grow back. But recovery wasn’t just medical. It was stabilizing him, nourishing him, and making sure he understood that he was safe now. From the beginning, he stayed close, brushing against us and maintaining constant contact, almost like he was holding on. It felt like he understood, in his own way, that we had stepped in at a critical moment. From that day forward, he decided we were his.”

    Even Adam, a lifelong “dog person”, was quick to fall in love with the little white ball of fur

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    So when their time in Mexico came to an end, the decision to adopt was already made

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    When asked when they realized he’d become truly attached to them, they said it happened faster than they ever expected: “Honestly, immediately. From the first day, he was attached. He sat on us, curled into us, and followed us from room to room. He slept with us that first week and never stopped. If we moved, he moved. If we walked somewhere, he followed.”

    By the time the vet checkups and travel paperwork were needed, little Lilo was a healthy kitten

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    He adjusted quickly to his new life far from the beach

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    And while food was obviously part of the early days, they said it quickly became something deeper: “At first, he was incredibly food motivated, which made sense. But it wasn’t just about food. He wanted proximity. Contact. Reassurance. Not long after, he even started following us on walks to the beach. He would come when called and kept choosing us over and over again.”

    “Though he probably misses the beach and the giant litter box that has now been replaced with a small aluminum one,” said his owners

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    They named him Lilo after their favorite beach club in Careyes, the logo of which his “!” grey forehead patch reminded them of

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    Speaking about what happened when it was time to leave Mexico, they shared: “Our trip to Mexico was coming to an end, and without hesitation, we knew he was coming home with us. We completed all the paperwork, did the vet checkups, and brought him on the plane with us. He adjusted well in the United States and adapted quickly. Though he probably misses the beach and the giant litter box that has now been replaced with a small aluminum one.”

    He started coming when called, like a little dog in cat form

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    And Adam has become especially obsessed with taking Lilo on adventures

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    When asked how life has changed since he became part of the family, they said Lilo has basically rewritten the household dynamic: “Adam always considered himself a dog person. Now he’s completely obsessed with Lilo. He takes him on adventures, calls for him, and Lilo comes running. He proudly tells everyone that his cat follows him on walks like a dog.”

    Beach visits are a must as a reminder of where Lilo came from

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    But the beach is now a fun time rather than a threat

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    “Lilo genuinely behaves like a dog. He comes when called, walks alongside us, doesn’t have chaotic nighttime zoomies, and is surprisingly calm and well-adjusted. He greets us at the door when we come home. He’s affectionate, curious, adventurous, and sweet. Our home feels different now. There’s a presence. A personality. A little shadow that moves with us. What started as rescuing a tiny, wind-blown kitten turned into gaining a best friend we didn’t even realize we were missing.”

    They say their home now has a new personality with Lilo in it

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    Although Lilo is living a completely different life now, being pampered like a cat should be

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    They also shared the story behind his name: “We named him Lilo after our favorite beach club in Mexico. The beach club is called Lilo in the town of Careyes, whose symbol is ‘?!’. Lilo has a gray patch on his head that looks like an exclamation mark, so it felt like the perfect way to commemorate our time in Mexico.”

    His calm personality has remained the same

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    Lilo now greets them at the door when they come home

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    “What started as rescuing a tiny, wind-blown kitten turned into gaining a best friend we didn’t even realize we were missing.”

    This Guy Thought He Was A “Dog Person” Until Rescue Kitten Lilo Changed His Mind

    Image credits: lilotalesofficial

    Hidrėlėy

    Hidrėlėy

    Author, Approved Contributor

    Read more »

    I am a Brazilian digital artist who loves transforming imagination into hyper-real visuals. I work with artificial intelligence and image editing to create what I always wondered as a child: how would our favorite characters look in real life? Over time, many of my artworks have gone viral and were featured in international publications. I have recreated realistic versions of cartoon characters such as Disney and The Simpsons, imagined how celebrities who died young would look today, and even gave modern faces to historical figures like Mona Lisa or Shakespeare. Beyond entertainment, I created Para Não Esquecer, a social project that revisits memorable criminal cases in Brazil. My goal is to honor victims, keep memory alive and remind society that justice and empathy matter. I also write for Bored Panda, where I create articles featuring artists, photographers, rescue stories and feel-good moments from around the world. My work aims to highlight creativity, kindness and emotional storytelling. In everything I do, my purpose is the same: to touch hearts, evoke emotion and make people feel something real.

    Read less »
    Tarik Velić

    Tarik Velić

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey Pandas! I’m Tarik, a Community Manager at Bored Panda. Day-to-day, I help creators present their posts in the best possible way, spotlight great work, and keep an eye on community activity so discussions stay welcoming, constructive, and fun. Before joining Bored Panda, I worked in freelance writing and project coordination/management at my alma mater. Outside work, you’ll find me carving corners on my motorcycle, falling into history-related rabbit holes, keeping up with politics, and occasionally building scale models or Lego “for five minutes” that turns into an entire evening. I also have a weakness for bold colors, sunsets, and wonderfully strange animals.

    Read less »
