ADVERTISEMENT

For 24 years, The Pit’s Ales NGO in São Paulo, Brazil, has been a lifeline for some of the most misunderstood and mistreated dogs—especially pit bulls. Founded and led by animal advocate Alessandro Desco, the organization has devoted itself primarily to rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming pit bulls, who are all too often victims of abuse, neglect, and deep-rooted public bias.

Operating under immense financial strain and ongoing societal stigma, The Pit’s Ales has succeeded in giving over 600 pit bulls a second chance at life. Yet their compassion extends beyond one breed. Over the years, Desco and his small, tireless team have also opened their arms to dogs of all kinds—those abandoned, broken, or forgotten—providing each with the care and dignity they deserve.

More info: Instagram | Facebook