This Pit Bull Rescue Organization Might Shut Down Due To Debt, But There Is Still A Chance To Help

When it comes to animal rescue, it is difficult to find a person who would be opposed to it. However, some dog breeds have a bad reputation, making it harder for people trying to help them.

The Pit’s Ales NGO in São Paulo, Brazil, specializes in pit bull rescue, but due to misinformation and poor public image, they receive no government support. Recently, they have been facing especially difficult challenges due to an enormous debt that could force them to shut down. If that happens, a lot of the dogs will be left without a shelter.

If you believe that every dog, no matter the breed, deserves a chance at a better life, you can support their cause by donating here.

Meet Alessandro Desco, the man behind the Pit’s Ales NGO—a dedicated team committed to giving second chances to pit bulls

Bored Panda reached out to Alessandro, who kindly told us more about their situation..

First of all, he shared what motivated him to found Pit’s Ales, and how the mission evolved.

“I have always had many dogs at home. My family has always loved animals, and I’ve been deeply connected to them. Before the NGO, I helped informally, rescuing stray dogs whenever possible. Around 15 years ago, with the rise of social media, I started noticing how pit bulls were mistreated and misunderstood. My first rescue was a pit bull named Guerreiro. He was in terrible condition: tied with barbed wire, injured, and extremely underweight. Despite everything, he was incredibly gentle. Guerreiro showed me the sweetness and resilience of this breed, paving the way for what is now Pit’s Ales.”

Over the past 24 years, Pit’s Ales has rescued and rehomed more than 600 pit bulls

The NGO has limited resources; therefore, we asked how they manage to care for so many pit bulls regardless.

“Pit’s Ales survives primarily through the support of our followers on social media and the sale of products such as T-shirts, bazaars, and calendars. We don’t receive any support from the government or public entities, which makes our daily struggle even harder. We are currently facing significant debt and depend on people’s solidarity to continue our essential work.”

One such case was Djonga, a pit bull found in terrible condition, wandering the streets of Guarulhos, São Paulo, Brazil

Regarding Djonga, Alessandro shared his rescue story.“We received a request on social media about a young pit bull in a community (favela) with a huge wound on his back. He was thin, sick, and vulnerable. The rescue was risky, but we managed to bring him to the clinic. Djonga was suffering from tick disease, and severe anemia, and needed a blood transfusion. After a lot of care, he recovered, was neutered, vaccinated, and socialized.”

Fortunately, Alessandro Desco crossed Djonga’s path and decided to change his fate

With urgent care and despite severe health issues, Djonga made a remarkable recovery. Nearly two years after his rescue, he finally found his forever home

Alessandro also shared Djonga’s probable life story that many other pit bulls might share.“Djonga was likely purchased, and when he developed a skin issue, he was abandoned. Many people don’t realize that animals feel pain, cold, love, and attachment to their owners. Abandonment causes them profound suffering. I urge people to see their dogs as family members and care for them with love and responsibility. Animals are pure beings who ask for nothing but love and, in return, give their all.”

Sadly, thousands of dogs face the same struggles as Djonga, and Pit’s Ales is dedicated to helping as many of them as possible

However, due to stigma and misinformation surrounding the breed, the NGO struggles with a poor public image

Now, they are on the brink of shutting down due to overwhelming debt and not getting any support from the government

Pit’s Ales urgently needs your help. Your donation can save the lives of countless dogs who have been abandoned and forgotten

If you are determined to support Pit’s Ales, here is how you can help.

“We are facing significant financial challenges, as are many other NGOs. People can help by purchasing raffle tickets or items from our shop, attending our bazaars, or making donations. Our dream is to establish partnerships with companies that can provide financial stability, and perhaps one day, receive government support. After all, the work we do on the streets should be a public responsibility, but sadly, the government has turned its back on this cause.

Here is another account to help: PayPal: pitsales909@gmail.com”

