This Woman Turned Her Home Into A Sanctuary For Nearly 200 Homeless Dogs
Teresa Valdés has dedicated her life to rescuing abandoned dogs in Laguna Verde, Chile. Over the years, her home has become a sanctuary for hundreds of animals who would otherwise be left to face hunger, cold, and the dangers of life on the streets. What started with just a few adoptions quickly grew into a massive rescue effort as neighbors began leaving unwanted dogs at her doorstep.
At one point, Teresa was caring for 190 dogs on her 10,000 m² property. She realized she needed to create a proper shelter, and so she built a sanctuary with kennels, organized routines, and a system to keep the dogs safe, fed, and healthy. Today, her sanctuary houses 143 dogs, and she continues to devote herself entirely to their care, often putting their needs above her own.
Meet Teresa Valdés, the woman in Laguna Verde, Chile, whose compassion has saved hundreds of abandoned dogs
Teresa first returned to Chile in 2004, planning a quiet life – but a twist of fate changed everything
The number of abandoned dogs at her home grew rapidly, reaching 190 at one point
Realizing she needed a safe space, she turned her 10,000 m² property into a sanctuary where dogs could live, sleep, and eat safely
Theresa carefully manages daily routines, separating dogs during feeding times and keeping others in kennels when necessary to prevent fights, while most roam freely in the yard
Teresa faces ongoing challenges with feeding and providing medical care for so many animals, especially after the pandemic affected her main source of income
Volunteers and community support help sustain the sanctuary and provide much-needed assistance with food, vaccines, and care
Many of the dogs are mixed-breed and have shown remarkable resilience, having survived hardships before being rescued
Teresa’s work is a lifelong commitment, focused entirely on giving abandoned dogs a safe, caring, and stable environment
