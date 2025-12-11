ADVERTISEMENT

Teresa Valdés has dedicated her life to rescuing abandoned dogs in Laguna Verde, Chile. Over the years, her home has become a sanctuary for hundreds of animals who would otherwise be left to face hunger, cold, and the dangers of life on the streets. What started with just a few adoptions quickly grew into a massive rescue effort as neighbors began leaving unwanted dogs at her doorstep.

At one point, Teresa was caring for 190 dogs on her 10,000 m² property. She realized she needed to create a proper shelter, and so she built a sanctuary with kennels, organized routines, and a system to keep the dogs safe, fed, and healthy. Today, her sanctuary houses 143 dogs, and she continues to devote herself entirely to their care, often putting their needs above her own.

Meet Teresa Valdés, the woman in Laguna Verde, Chile, whose compassion has saved hundreds of abandoned dogs

A smiling woman with long hair standing indoors, dedicated to creating a sanctuary for nearly 200 homeless dogs.

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Teresa first returned to Chile in 2004, planning a quiet life – but a twist of fate changed everything

Woman caring for many homeless dogs outdoors at a sanctuary in a fenced area surrounded by trees and shelter structures.

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

The number of abandoned dogs at her home grew rapidly, reaching 190 at one point

Woman caring for homeless dogs outdoors, creating a sanctuary for nearly 200 rescued dogs in a fenced area.

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Realizing she needed a safe space, she turned her 10,000 m² property into a sanctuary where dogs could live, sleep, and eat safely

Large group of homeless dogs resting peacefully in an outdoor sanctuary beside fenced enclosures on a sunny day

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Three dogs standing on muddy ground near green potted plants in a sanctuary for homeless dogs outdoors.

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Multiple homeless dogs gathered outside wooden kennels in a sanctuary created to rescue and shelter stray dogs.

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Theresa carefully manages daily routines, separating dogs during feeding times and keeping others in kennels when necessary to prevent fights, while most roam freely in the yard

Two homeless dogs resting inside a sanctuary created by a woman to care for nearly 200 dogs.

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Teresa faces ongoing challenges with feeding and providing medical care for so many animals, especially after the pandemic affected her main source of income

Several homeless dogs gathered in an outdoor sanctuary space beside a fire barrel in a fenced area.

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Volunteers and community support help sustain the sanctuary and provide much-needed assistance with food, vaccines, and care

Woman feeding a large group of homeless dogs outdoors near an old bus in a dog sanctuary setting.

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Many of the dogs are mixed-breed and have shown remarkable resilience, having survived hardships before being rescued

Two homeless dogs drinking water from a large pink basin in an outdoor sanctuary setting.

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Two homeless puppies resting closely together in a cozy home shelter turned into a sanctuary for dogs

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Four small homeless dogs on a metal table inside a vet clinic, part of a sanctuary for nearly 200 homeless dogs.

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Two small puppies sitting outdoors on a concrete surface in a sanctuary for homeless dogs.

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Two white dogs behind a chain-link fence in a sanctuary for nearly 200 homeless dogs.

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Two playful dogs on a wooden deck, illustrating a sanctuary for nearly 200 homeless dogs cared for by a dedicated woman.

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Several homeless dogs gathered outside on dirt ground in a sanctuary providing shelter and care.

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Homeless dog resting on a blanket inside a home sanctuary filled with toys and supplies for rescued dogs.

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Small brown homeless puppy sitting on a soft blanket in a home sanctuary for dogs rescued by a woman.

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Happy dog in front of a yellow enclosure with another dog inside, part of a homeless dog sanctuary.

Image credits: refugiotevarescata

Teresa’s work is a lifelong commitment, focused entirely on giving abandoned dogs a safe, caring, and stable environment

Woman caring for nearly 200 homeless dogs outside in a muddy yard with wooden shelters and fencing around the area

Image credits: refugiotevarescata