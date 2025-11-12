ADVERTISEMENT

Many people can’t fathom family life without owning a dog. In the U.S., 65.1 million households own a dog. However, with a great pet comes great responsibility, and being a good owner means taking care of the dog as well as it not being a nuisance to others.

This couple probably didn’t get that memo because their two dogs were annoying the neighbors with their constant barking. Even when confronted, they refused to take the blame. So, one neighbor finally snapped and decided to do something for the sake of the neighborhood and the neglected dogs themselves.

Two dogs drove the whole neighborhood crazy with their constant barking

Two dogs barking and playing loudly on a grassy field, illustrating noisy neighbors with dogs.

But one neighbor decided to end the animal neglect and confronted the owners

Woman frustrated with noisy neighbor dogs, expressing no regret after snapping about constant barking disturbances.

Unresponsive neighbors with noisy dogs causing nonstop barking outside for hours, disturbing nearby residents and their baby.

Text showing a woman explaining how neighbors' noisy dogs have become a constant disturbance in their connected backyards.

Woman goes nuclear on neighbors for not keeping their dogs quiet, causing tension over noisy pets and responsibility.

Text on a white background stating agreement to try managing noisy dogs and a request for patience from neighbors.

Woman expresses frustration with neighbors who can't keep their dogs quiet, facing nonstop aggressive barking all day.

Woman goes nuclear on neighbors over noisy dogs, addressing the issue of neighbors who can't keep their dogs quiet.

Woman confronting noisy neighbors about their dogs barking and reporting the issue to landlord and authorities.

Woman in blue top talking on phone outdoors, upset about noisy dogs from neighbors nearby.

Woman goes nuclear on neighbors for not keeping their dogs quiet after months of disrupted peace and sleep deprivation.

Text about neighbors’ unsocialized dogs barking nonstop, woman taking legal action over noisy dogs, feeling no remorse.

The majority of homeowners are unwilling to take action against neighbors with noisy dogs

Two small dogs barking and looking out a window, illustrating noisy dogs disturbing neighbors indoors.

Many homeowners have annoyances when it comes to their neighbors, and barking dogs are a pretty common one. According to one UK survey, 19% of Brits say that noisy pets are their biggest frustration with their neighbors.

Unneighborly noises are also often a deal breaker when buying a house. A recent survey shows that 84% of Americans would not buy a house next to a neighbor whose dog barks excessively. 79% also said they would potentially be bothered by a neighbor who has barking dogs.

Some people, like the woman in this story, take action against these types of neglectful neighbors. Unfortunately, they seem to be in the minority. In 2014, researchers asked New Zealanders about their attitudes toward barking dogs. A whopping 48% of the respondents said they would do nothing.

However, 19% believed they would complain to the owner, 18.2% would report the neighbors to the authorities, and 17.8% would offer to help their neighbors deal with their barking dogs. And if the respondents themselves had a barking dog, most would seek help from dog trainers and behaviorists or buy an anti-barking device. However, 10% admitted they would consider getting rid of the dog entirely.

Owners can take steps to address their barking dogs, but they take patience and dedication

Woman in black coat training dog in orange jacket outdoors, addressing neighbors with noisy dogs in quiet neighborhood.

A barking dog doesn’t require such drastic measures as giving them away. The UK-based animal welfare charity RSPCA claims that barking in itself is a normal behavior for dogs and a form of communication.

But excessive barking is indeed a sign that a dog is not being well cared for. A dog may bark because:

they’re expressing their feelings;

when they feel threatened;

if they want something, like food or a particular toy;

and when they’re in distress, especially if they’re left alone.

That last reason is the most common cause of excessive barking. According to the AKC, alone time in the backyard is not a substitute for mental stimulation and physical exercise. But they do offer some advice for owners about what to do if their dog barks incessantly:

Make sure they get enough physical activity and exercise. “Tired dogs are more likely to want a quiet rest time,” they explain.

Keep the dog busy. That’s where toys and puzzles come in handy. Hiding treats in them will give the dog something to occupy themselves with and help them fight boredom.

Provide some familiar background noises, like a TV, radio, or music. Familiar household sounds reassure a dog that the owner might be present, even if they can’t see them.

Try out a collar, but not a shock collar – citronella collars are now considered the humane alternative. Every time a dog barks, the collar sprays a burst of citronella, a scent that dogs dislike.

Or go for other anti-barking devices, such as those that emit a high-frequency sound that only dogs can hear.

According to the RSPCA, eight in 10 dogs experience stress when left alone, so, it’s no surprise that they bark for long periods of time. If, however, none of the tips above help, it might be time to visit the vet: there might be an underlying health issue that causes incessant barking.

“They are home, they know exactly how much barking these poor dogs are doing,” the woman wrote

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman going nuclear on neighbors with noisy dogs and reporting their small business.

Screenshot of an online discussion where a woman goes nuclear on neighbors who can't keep their dogs quiet.

Comment discussing loud, incessant dog barking and frustration with neighbors who cannot keep their dogs quiet.

Comment from user SlippersAndSuspects strongly expressing frustration about noisy neighbors' dogs disrupting newborn nap times.

Comments discussing solutions for neighbors who can't keep their dogs quiet with dog whistle products and owner responsibility.

Reddit user discusses woman going nuclear on neighbors due to dogs making noise and her reactions to disruptive behavior.

Woman goes nuclear on noisy neighbors over dogs barking violations with multiple recordings and landlord notices discussed online.

Commenters congratulated the woman for finally taking action, and shared similar experiences

Comment discussing how neighbors with noisy dogs violate bylaws and the disruption caused by constant barking.

Screenshot of a user describing harassment by neighbors with noisy dogs and damage to property involving surveillance camera interference.

Screenshot of a heated online discussion about neighbors who can’t keep their dogs quiet causing harassment charges.

Comment discussing a woman going nuclear on neighbors with dogs that can't keep quiet, highlighting barking issues.

Comment sharing a personal story about a neighbor's dog constantly barking due to poor conditions, highlighting noise and animal control issues.

Text excerpt showing a phone conversation where a woman denies having a barking dog despite neighbor complaints.

Woman expressing frustration with noisy dogs, confronting neighbors about keeping their dogs quiet and peaceful.

Comment on a forum thread discussing a woman confronting neighbors about their noisy dogs, expressing frustration and patience limits.

Comment highlighting a woman's frustration and decision to go nuclear on neighbors who can't keep their dogs quiet.

Comment discussing neighbors who leave dogs unattended and noisy, highlighting frustration with untrained, unsocialized pets.

User comment about dogs barking nonstop, expressing frustration with neighbors who can't keep their dogs quiet at home.

Commenter expressing frustration about neighbors who can't keep their dogs quiet and are irresponsible pet owners.

Comment on noisy neighbors unable to keep their dogs quiet, sharing a similar experience with loud late-night disturbances.

Screenshot of a woman’s comment emphatically addressing neighbors who can’t keep their dogs quiet.

Screenshot of a comment about noisy neighbors with barking dogs and efforts to deter dog noise in a neighborhood.

Comment discussing nuisance barking and animal control in relation to neighbors who can't keep their dogs quiet.

User comment about law enforcement ignoring noisy dogs and using thc/cbd peanut butter to calm them, related to noisy dog neighbors.

Reddit user describes using a bark collar on their dog to keep neighbors from complaining about noisy dogs.

Comment about woman going nuclear on neighbors over dogs barking, involving animal control and police due to noisy dogs.

Comment discussing why confronting rude neighbors about noisy dogs may not be wise, sharing a blunt opinion on neighbor conflict.

Comment about neighbors unable to keep their dogs quiet, highlighting frustration over noisy pets and training issues.

Woman angrily confronting noisy neighbors about their dogs, expressing no remorse for speaking out against constant barking.

User complaining about neighbors who can't keep their dogs quiet, mentioning yapping dog and pit bulls causing damage.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about neighbors who can't keep their dogs quiet and involving animal control enforcement.

Woman confronts neighbors about their dogs barking nonstop causing sleep deprivation and neighborhood tension.

Comment suggesting using high-pitched sound devices to stop noisy barking dogs in a neighborhood dispute about quiet dogs.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a woman confronting neighbors over their noisy dogs causing early morning disturbance.

Alt text: Screenshot of a comment describing frustration with neighbors who can’t keep their dogs quiet, causing sleepless nights.

And the woman’s boldness paid off – the dogs seem to have quieted down for the time being

Text update on a quiet neighborhood day after woman goes nuclear on neighbors for dogs not being quiet.

Text about a woman going nuclear on neighbors unable to keep their dogs quiet, hoping for a better situation.

