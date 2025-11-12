“I Honestly Don’t Feel Bad”: Woman Goes Nuclear On Neighbors Who Can’t Keep Their Dogs Quiet
Many people can’t fathom family life without owning a dog. In the U.S., 65.1 million households own a dog. However, with a great pet comes great responsibility, and being a good owner means taking care of the dog as well as it not being a nuisance to others.
This couple probably didn’t get that memo because their two dogs were annoying the neighbors with their constant barking. Even when confronted, they refused to take the blame. So, one neighbor finally snapped and decided to do something for the sake of the neighborhood and the neglected dogs themselves.
Two dogs drove the whole neighborhood crazy with their constant barking
Image credits: Lukasz Szramuk (not the actual photo)
But one neighbor decided to end the animal neglect and confronted the owners
Image credits: Daniele La Rosa Messina (not the actual photo)
Image source: SlippersAndSuspects
The majority of homeowners are unwilling to take action against neighbors with noisy dogs
Image credits: Lesli Whitecotton (not the actual photo)
Many homeowners have annoyances when it comes to their neighbors, and barking dogs are a pretty common one. According to one UK survey, 19% of Brits say that noisy pets are their biggest frustration with their neighbors.
Unneighborly noises are also often a deal breaker when buying a house. A recent survey shows that 84% of Americans would not buy a house next to a neighbor whose dog barks excessively. 79% also said they would potentially be bothered by a neighbor who has barking dogs.
Some people, like the woman in this story, take action against these types of neglectful neighbors. Unfortunately, they seem to be in the minority. In 2014, researchers asked New Zealanders about their attitudes toward barking dogs. A whopping 48% of the respondents said they would do nothing.
However, 19% believed they would complain to the owner, 18.2% would report the neighbors to the authorities, and 17.8% would offer to help their neighbors deal with their barking dogs. And if the respondents themselves had a barking dog, most would seek help from dog trainers and behaviorists or buy an anti-barking device. However, 10% admitted they would consider getting rid of the dog entirely.
Owners can take steps to address their barking dogs, but they take patience and dedication
Image credits: Oleksandr Horbach (not the actual photo)
A barking dog doesn’t require such drastic measures as giving them away. The UK-based animal welfare charity RSPCA claims that barking in itself is a normal behavior for dogs and a form of communication.
But excessive barking is indeed a sign that a dog is not being well cared for. A dog may bark because:
- they’re expressing their feelings;
- when they feel threatened;
- if they want something, like food or a particular toy;
- and when they’re in distress, especially if they’re left alone.
That last reason is the most common cause of excessive barking. According to the AKC, alone time in the backyard is not a substitute for mental stimulation and physical exercise. But they do offer some advice for owners about what to do if their dog barks incessantly:
- Make sure they get enough physical activity and exercise. “Tired dogs are more likely to want a quiet rest time,” they explain.
- Keep the dog busy. That’s where toys and puzzles come in handy. Hiding treats in them will give the dog something to occupy themselves with and help them fight boredom.
- Provide some familiar background noises, like a TV, radio, or music. Familiar household sounds reassure a dog that the owner might be present, even if they can’t see them.
- Try out a collar, but not a shock collar – citronella collars are now considered the humane alternative. Every time a dog barks, the collar sprays a burst of citronella, a scent that dogs dislike.
- Or go for other anti-barking devices, such as those that emit a high-frequency sound that only dogs can hear.
According to the RSPCA, eight in 10 dogs experience stress when left alone, so, it’s no surprise that they bark for long periods of time. If, however, none of the tips above help, it might be time to visit the vet: there might be an underlying health issue that causes incessant barking.
“They are home, they know exactly how much barking these poor dogs are doing,” the woman wrote
Commenters congratulated the woman for finally taking action, and shared similar experiences
And the woman’s boldness paid off – the dogs seem to have quieted down for the time being
If you haven't experiemced non-stop barking dogs you won't understand how FKN INSANE it drives you. I absolutely DESPISE dogs for this very reason. If I hear a dog barking even for a few minutes straight I feel like I'm going to explode. Twenty years of fkn FERAL neighbours and their satanic German Shi.therds, 16+ hours EVERY DAY of non-stop screaming, hysterical barking. The p.o.s humans would stand in the yard and stare at the dogs, completely ignoring the eardrum-breaking noise. No help from Council, police, or anyone despite many, many complaints. Was really lovely to go through that while my grandfather was at home dying of cancer, then my Nan of heart failure. There is no place in hell bad enough for dog owners like that, and I pity anyone who lives near people who don't control their fkn four-legged pieces of excre.ment.
If you haven't experiemced non-stop barking dogs you won't understand how FKN INSANE it drives you. I absolutely DESPISE dogs for this very reason. If I hear a dog barking even for a few minutes straight I feel like I'm going to explode. Twenty years of fkn FERAL neighbours and their satanic German Shi.therds, 16+ hours EVERY DAY of non-stop screaming, hysterical barking. The p.o.s humans would stand in the yard and stare at the dogs, completely ignoring the eardrum-breaking noise. No help from Council, police, or anyone despite many, many complaints. Was really lovely to go through that while my grandfather was at home dying of cancer, then my Nan of heart failure. There is no place in hell bad enough for dog owners like that, and I pity anyone who lives near people who don't control their fkn four-legged pieces of excre.ment.
31
9