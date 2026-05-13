Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Greedy Landlord Regrets Lying Just To Keep The Deposit, Loses Everything After IRS Gets Involved
A distressed woman with hands on her head, contemplating revenge for reported landlord IRS tax fraud.
Social Issues, Society

Greedy Landlord Regrets Lying Just To Keep The Deposit, Loses Everything After IRS Gets Involved

1

31

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Good, kind, and trustworthy landlords are worth their weight in gold. Bad landlords, however, are way too common, and it is a huge problem. Sometimes, their greed gets the better of them, and their tenants, instead of passively gritting their teeth, decide to push back and get revenge. Ruthlessly.

One justice-loving tenant entertained the ‘Pro Revenge’ community with a story about how they claim that they ruined their greedy landlord’s life. The toxic liar, who had always planned to keep his tenant’s deposit, suddenly found himself under the IRS microscope. Check out the full story below, and if you’re renting property, make sure you take notes.

RELATED:

    Greedy landlords think that they can get away with anything

    Image credits: sergeycauselove / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    This tenant shared how they allegedly ruined their former landlord’s life after he stole their deposit

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: prostooleh / freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: sergio_pulp / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: pvproductions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: XTremelyTiredofHR

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If you can recognize a shady landlord before signing anything,  you’re saving yourself a world of trouble

    You can’t always tell if a landlord will be someone who is decent, honest, and ethical. Sometimes, it takes months or even years for their nefarious plans to come to light. And yet, having said that, there are plenty of common landlord red flags to keep an eye out for. Ideally, you will never be in a situation where a greedy predator tries to trick you into losing your deposit or even more money.

    According to Genuine Property Management, the most common warning signs that a landlord might not be trustworthy include the following:

    • Slow or inconsistent communication
    • Delayed or ignored maintenance concerns
    • Vague or incomplete lease agreements
    • Disorganized processes or missing documentation
    • Pressure to send payments without clear records

    Inconsistent and laggy communication is a huge headache for tenants. It should set off your inner alarms if your landlord takes days to respond to even the simplest topics.

    Furthermore, it is suspicious if they can’t provide you with clear and complete answers and avoid directly communicating about important topics.

    Something else to be wary of is if your landlord delays repairs and maintenance in the property you’re renting. It is even worse if they completely avoid taking on this responsibility.

    “When maintenance is not handled properly, it can affect comfort, safety, and overall satisfaction. This is one of the most common reasons renters experience ongoing landlord–tenant issues,” Genuine Property Management explains.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Toxic landlords are awful communicators, dodge their responsibilities, and try to be as vague as possible

    Other red flags include vague, unclear, and incomplete lease agreements, verbal promises that you won’t see in writing, and missing details about responsibilities. You should also start worrying if you can’t get clarity on how and when you’ll pay your rent and utilities. Good landlords are structured and consistent, while bad ones are disorganized.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a nutshell, you can avoid serious problems with bad landlords by being organized and documenting, well, pretty much everything. Keep records of all communications, take photos of the apartment before moving in, and carefully review every single document before signing anything. And if anything sounds vague or suspicious, ask for clarification via writing.

    At the end of the day, if your gut and brain are telling you that something is wrong, don’t commit to renting the property. Look at alternatives with, hopefully, better landlords instead.

    Meanwhile, the AVLF stresses that evictions are not immediate or final. “There is a legal process that must happen before you can be officially evicted. Keep any notices or papers you receive from the landlord, property management, or the court. Get help as early as possible, especially if you receive anything that mentions a court date, a demand for possession, or an eviction filing.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What are the best and worst landlords you’ve ever had, Pandas? Have you ever had the ‘pleasure’ of dealing with a landlord who tried to trick you into keeping your deposit? Tell us all about it.

    The author interacted with some of their readers as their story went viral

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many internet users were supportive. Here’s their take

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    31

    1

    31

    1

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    markbayliss avatar
    Mark Bayliss
    Mark Bayliss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What would make it perfect is if she could let him know it was her.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    markbayliss avatar
    Mark Bayliss
    Mark Bayliss
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What would make it perfect is if she could let him know it was her.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Homepage
    Next in Social Issues
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT