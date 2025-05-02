Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“AITA For Removing Phone Tracking From My Parents Who Keep Using It To See My Location?”
Woman frustrated and covering her face, expressing stress about phone tracking and location privacy issues with parents.
Family, Relationships

“AITA For Removing Phone Tracking From My Parents Who Keep Using It To See My Location?”

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

32

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

It isn’t uncommon to hear about parents lacking respect for their adult children’s boundaries. They’re the ones who treat their grown-up kids like six-year-olds, seeking involvement in every facet of their lives. 

This woman is struggling with this issue because she blocked her parents from accessing her location through a tracking app. Her actions didn’t sit well with her dad, who retaliated and created further drama against her and her brother. 

Since the situation blew way out of control, the woman has turned to the AITAH Reddit community to seek answers. 

RELATED:

    Some parents don’t respect their children’s boundaries

    Image credits: MarishkaTR/Envato (not the actual photo)

    This woman removed her parents’ access to her location, causing major family drama

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: gstockstudio/Envato (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She later realized that her parents’ actions weren’t normal

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Diz_Savvy

    Parents who disrespect boundaries may have experienced emotional neglect

    Image credits: Sasha Matveeva/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Disrespecting boundaries by seeking control over adult children may be a sign of deep-seated issues. According to psychotherapist Sean Grover, LCSW, such behavior could be a result of childhood emotional neglect projected later in life. 

    “In an attempt to resolve those gaps in their development, parents may affix their yearning for unconditional love to their children,” Grover wrote in an article for Psychology Today, adding that it is their way to seek adoration, affection, and approval from their child.  

    Grover further explained that these parents feel “nourished” during their child’s younger years, when they are most dependent on them. But as their kid grows older and finds their individuality, they perceive it as a threat. 

    As a response, they become overly critical, or, like what happened in the story, start guilt-tripping. 

    Ultimately, the child bears the brunt of such treatment. According to Grover, they tend to feel ashamed for having their own needs, as they also deal with self-doubt and difficulties trusting others. 

    It is better to avoid conflict with parents who lack respect for your boundaries

    Image credits: Meg/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Parents who don’t respect boundaries likely engage in other toxic behaviors. According to licensed social worker and clinical trauma professional Silvi Saxena, it may even be a result of a narcissistic personality disorder. 

    As she explained in an article for Choosing Therapy, it is mainly about protecting your peace and rebuilding a relationship with them. At the same time, clear communication is crucial for conveying the message effectively. 

    Toxic parents will use vague and incomplete information or communicate against you to manipulate or guilt-trip you into conforming however they expect you to be,” Saxena wrote.  

    Based on the story, the author seems to have parents who likely won’t change their ways. Saxena says accepting that fact can help in moving forward, but cutting them off may be necessary if they continue to violate limits. 

    As she noted, tolerating these behaviors would only enable them and perpetuate the cycle. 

    The author is married and living her own life. She may be better off limiting contact with her parents to protect her peace and well-being. 

    Most people didn’t think she did anything wrong

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Those who faulted her blamed her for acting like a “dependent child”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    32

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    32

    Open list comments

    2

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP has 'escaped'. I feel for the poor brother still stuck at home.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sofia_18 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was going to say that there was nothing wrong that your parents could see your position until I read you are 24...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    ceecee_2 avatar
    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP has 'escaped'. I feel for the poor brother still stuck at home.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    sofia_18 avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I was going to say that there was nothing wrong that your parents could see your position until I read you are 24...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda