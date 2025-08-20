61 Funny Comics About Life, Cats, And Everyday Chaos (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Ellen Woodbury’s PizzaCake Comics turn everyday life into clever, funny, and sometimes ironic stories. From her family’s antics to the unpredictable behavior of her cats, Honey and Jade, her comics capture the small, chaotic, and often relatable moments of life.
Since starting in 2021, Ellen has built a strong following by sharing her unique take on daily life, humor, and even broader ideas. Her comics can be playful, ironic, or thoughtful, giving readers a mix of laughs, reflections, and occasional commentary on the world around us.
Ellen draws inspiration from her everyday life, her family, and, of course, her cats. She explains, “The ideas are always flowing, my issue is not having enough time to draw them all! My kids and cats are a great source of comedic entertainment, they're just naturally funny, and we spend a lot of time laughing in our house.” Many of her comics start with a small observation—a funny expression, a family moment, or a cat causing chaos—and grow into full strips that combine humor with relatability.
Being a comic artist comes with its challenges, especially balancing family life and deadlines. Ellen says, “I love doing creative work; it energizes me when the rest of the world leaves me burned out. I get sucked into drawing and often forget everything around me; it's kind of like my zen place.” Her honesty about the ups and downs of creating comics makes her work feel even more authentic and relatable to readers.
Ellen’s comics resonate with people because they mix humor, irony, and real-life commentary. She notes, “Most people are so sweet and kind with their feedback, I get lots of messages from people telling me I've brightened their day and that they love my work.” Through her comics, Ellen builds a community of readers who appreciate both the laughs and the thoughtful observations she shares, showing that even small, everyday moments can spark meaningful connections.
