Ellen Woodbury’s PizzaCake Comics turn everyday life into clever, funny, and sometimes ironic stories. From her family’s antics to the unpredictable behavior of her cats, Honey and Jade, her comics capture the small, chaotic, and often relatable moments of life.

Since starting in 2021, Ellen has built a strong following by sharing her unique take on daily life, humor, and even broader ideas. Her comics can be playful, ironic, or thoughtful, giving readers a mix of laughs, reflections, and occasional commentary on the world around us.

More info: Instagram | pizzacakecomic.com | Facebook | patreon.com

#1

Comic panel showing difference in eating habits alone, highlighting life chaos with humorous contrast and cat comic style.

pizzacakecomic Report

denisequinby avatar
Crystalwitch60
Crystalwitch60
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always cook from scratch , even if I m only cooking for me ,lol in fact it’s home made tomato soup today , with home grown tomatoes ,tons of em lol so soup it is 😂

Ellen draws inspiration from her everyday life, her family, and, of course, her cats. She explains, “The ideas are always flowing, my issue is not having enough time to draw them all! My kids and cats are a great source of comedic entertainment, they're just naturally funny, and we spend a lot of time laughing in our house.” Many of her comics start with a small observation—a funny expression, a family moment, or a cat causing chaos—and grow into full strips that combine humor with relatability.
    #2

    Two women in a funny comic about life and everyday chaos, one worried with a dead phone, the other unimpressed.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #3

    Comic strip showing a woman playfully interacting with a cat, capturing funny life and everyday chaos moments.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Being a comic artist comes with its challenges, especially balancing family life and deadlines. Ellen says, “I love doing creative work; it energizes me when the rest of the world leaves me burned out. I get sucked into drawing and often forget everything around me; it's kind of like my zen place.” Her honesty about the ups and downs of creating comics makes her work feel even more authentic and relatable to readers.
    #4

    Funny comic of cats at a kitty hotel showing life and everyday chaos with humorous cat interactions and expressions.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #5

    Woman shares New Year's resolution while man bursts out laughing in a funny comic about life and everyday chaos with cats.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    Ellen’s comics resonate with people because they mix humor, irony, and real-life commentary. She notes, “Most people are so sweet and kind with their feedback, I get lots of messages from people telling me I've brightened their day and that they love my work.” Through her comics, Ellen builds a community of readers who appreciate both the laughs and the thoughtful observations she shares, showing that even small, everyday moments can spark meaningful connections.

    #6

    Comic illustrating dog and cat people reactions to their pets hating someone, showcasing life and everyday chaos with cats.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #7

    Comic panel with two characters, one excitedly talking about space and the other sarcastically responding, featuring everyday life humor.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #8

    Two cats discuss territory and shadows in a funny comic about cats, life, and everyday chaos in a cozy living room.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #9

    Funny comic about life showing two women discussing organic living and alternative health with a humorous twist on everyday chaos.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #10

    Woman in green shirt expressing frustration and temptation in a funny comic about life, cats, and everyday chaos.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #11

    Comic strip showing two women struggling with math homework, reflecting everyday chaos and humor in life and cats.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #12

    Comic about life and everyday chaos showing rich people laughing over a Rolls-Royce while workers question minimum wage pay.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #13

    Comic strip showing funny everyday chaos with tall woman and boy, featuring humor about life and quirky character interaction.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #14

    Comic panels showing a tired couple discussing vitamin D supplements and seasonal depression in everyday life chaos.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #15

    Cartoon woman discussing making comics and a cat named Mr. Boopy in funny comics about life, cats, and everyday chaos.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #16

    Comic showing different cats enjoying head, chin, and butt scritches, with a cat humorously holding a knife for scritches chaos.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #17

    Two women argue about vaccine safety in a funny comic about life, cats, and everyday chaos.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So true. I worry that that people like this are secretly illiterate.

    #18

    Comic strip about life and everyday chaos showing a woman nodding aggressively while hiding confusion in a meeting.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #19

    Comic panels showing two characters discussing empathy and confusion, featuring funny life and everyday chaos themes.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #20

    Angry Instagram logo character interacting humorously with a woman in a funny comic about life and everyday chaos.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #21

    Funny comic strip featuring a man in a MAGA hat interacting with a caricature of Donald Trump about loyalty and opinions.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #22

    Caricature comic of a woman in a pink dress with a speech bubble, highlighting funny comics about life and everyday chaos.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #23

    Comic strip showing a political debate with a man in a MAGA hat, highlighting life and everyday chaos humor.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #24

    Funny comic featuring life and everyday chaos with Jesus and humor about cats and society.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How dare anyone mention the fact that Jesus was actually brown?

    #25

    Comic panels showing a humorous exchange between two women, illustrating funny comics about life, cats, and everyday chaos.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #26

    Comic panels showing a cat judge awarding first prize to various cats, humorously capturing life and cat chaos moments.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #27

    Woman reading art post on tablet, reacting with surprise and frustration, in a funny comic about life and everyday chaos.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #28

    Comic panels showing a funny chaotic dating scene with exaggerated characters in a comic about life and everyday chaos.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #29

    Comic strip showing chaotic and funny daily life moments with exaggerated characters in a humorous everyday chaos comic.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #30

    Woman excited about new bikini then disappointed by tan lines, comic about everyday chaos and life humor with cats.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #31

    Funny comic panels showing a man scowling at teenagers on the lawn and a woman complaining about spilled prune juice.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #32

    Woman relaxing and then sunburned on the beach in a funny comic about life and everyday chaos.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #33

    Funny comic panels showing two cats in a playful and chaotic interaction about territory and friendship.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #34

    Side-by-side funny comic comparing a 13-year-old daughter texting and a nostalgic girl playing with pogs, highlighting everyday chaos.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #35

    Funny comic showing a child throwing a snowball at their mom, capturing everyday chaos and life moments.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #36

    Comic panels showing a humorous take on internet culture and everyday chaos with a chip spinning video and nostalgic content.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #37

    Comic depicting futuristic life chaos with characters chained and zapped by a Tesla robot in a funny everyday scenario.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #38

    Funny comic panels showing a conversation about AI art and fan creations in a humorous everyday life setting.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #39

    Two people argue about AI art replacing artists while a frustrated woman sits quietly, reflecting everyday chaos in funny comics.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #40

    Comic showing a man reacting to headlines about AI replacing artists and bitter losers in everyday life chaos.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #41

    Comic panels showing a humorous conversation about religion and hate, reflecting everyday chaos and life in a funny comic style.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #42

    Woman reacts dramatically to man’s rude comments in a funny comic about life, cats, and everyday chaos.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #43

    Comic strip illustrating a business jerk evolving into a billionaire, highlighting themes of life and everyday chaos.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #44

    Funny comic about life and everyday chaos showing a warm family hug with humorous Mother's Day messages.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #45

    Comic strip showing a debate about blocking people, featuring characters in a funny everyday chaos scene.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #46

    Comic showing how to draw a horse in four steps with funny speech bubbles about life and drawing chaos.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #47

    Comic strip showing a humorous debate about pride month, featuring funny life and everyday chaos moments.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #48

    Woman showing long painted nails in a funny comic about life, cats, and everyday chaos with playful dialogue.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #49

    Person relaxing with headphones and phone showing a funny comic about life, cats, and everyday chaos humor.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #50

    Funny comic showing a businessman complaining about layoffs, outsourcing, and high unemployment in everyday chaos.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #51

    Comic about life and everyday chaos showing a man in a MAGA shirt switching his opinion like a light switch.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #52

    Comic featuring a funny fox and crow discussing grapes, capturing life, cats, and everyday chaos humor.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #53

    Funny comic about everyday chaos showing a conversation on racism with a surprising twist and the more you know star.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #54

    Comic featuring a couple in everyday chaos with a humorous moment about a cat’s see-through dress in sunlight.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #55

    Comic strip showing two people excited about drawing a game, highlighting everyday chaos and funny comics about life and cats.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #56

    Funny comic strip showing everyday chaos with a child excitedly presenting kazoos to a stressed mom spilling coffee.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #57

    Couple sharing funny comic moments on a couch, highlighting everyday chaos and humorous relationship dynamics.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #58

    Woman reacts to funny comments about size play while drawing digital art in a comic about life, cats, and everyday chaos.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #59

    Comic strip showing a funny interaction with glitter spray causing chaos, featuring cats and everyday life humor.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #60

    Comic strip showing a woman selling funny shirts with various pizza-themed designs about life and everyday chaos.

    pizzacakecomic Report

    #61

    Two women on a couch sharing a funny comic about life and everyday chaos with a book titled Carrie.

    pizzacakecomic Report

