Ellen Woodbury’s PizzaCake Comics turn everyday life into clever, funny, and sometimes ironic stories. From her family’s antics to the unpredictable behavior of her cats, Honey and Jade, her comics capture the small, chaotic, and often relatable moments of life.

Since starting in 2021, Ellen has built a strong following by sharing her unique take on daily life, humor, and even broader ideas. Her comics can be playful, ironic, or thoughtful, giving readers a mix of laughs, reflections, and occasional commentary on the world around us.

More info: Instagram | pizzacakecomic.com | Facebook | pizzacakecomic.com | patreon.com