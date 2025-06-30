ADVERTISEMENT

Akshara Ashok is an Indian illustrator best known for her series “Happy Fluff Comics,” where she turns everyday struggles and social pressures into witty, relatable cartoons.

Her work highlights topics like body image, social awkwardness, unrealistic beauty standards, and the chaos of daily life with simple art, expressive characters, and sharp humor. By tackling real-life frustrations with honesty and lightheartedness, Akshara has built a loyal audience who see themselves in her comics and appreciate their mix of comfort, humor, and truth.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Pie chart comic by Akshara Ashok showing how work is mostly stress, telling others, and a little actual work.

happyfluffcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Illustration by Akshara Ashok showing a stressed character with pets and household chores, capturing relatable comedy.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Comic by Akshara Ashok depicting double standards about body hair with humorous and relatable therapy message.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Illustration from Akshara Ashok's comics showing funny and relatable body positivity and self-expression messages.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Illustration of a tired girl with migraine holding a cup and medicine, capturing Akshara Ashok's relatable comics style.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Cute cat character wearing a pink dress with humorous text, from Akshara Ashok's comics known for relatable therapy.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Cartoon of a woman with curly hair at a salon, showcasing Akshara Ashok's comics as relatable therapy humor.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Illustration from Akshara Ashok's comics showing diverse characters with the text but what were you wearing above them.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Illustration by Akshara Ashok showing whimsical characters like a cat in a beret and a hacker in a relatable comic style.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Cartoon of a joyful woman confidently wearing matching lingerie in a humorous and relatable Akshara Ashok comic.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Comic by Akshara Ashok showing the humorous and relatable struggle of cleaning a cat litter box.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Akshara Ashok's comics show a relatable scene of a sleepy girl and cats celebrating the New Year in bed.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    A comic by Akshara Ashok showing two characters humorously struggling with a walking challenge and exhaustion.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Comic by Akshara Ashok showing a relatable scene of trying to socialize amid chaos with humor and quirky art style.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Comic by Akshara Ashok showing a humorous and relatable moment with two characters in a bathroom setting.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Illustration from Akshara Ashok's comics showing an anxious girlfriend and calm boyfriend holding hands with caption together forever.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #17

    Akshara Ashok comic showing relatable fashion struggles and humorous therapy through illustrations of clothing and self-care.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Comic by Akshara Ashok showing relatable late night motivation and the struggle to get out of bed the next day.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Comic by Akshara Ashok showing a person in a frog hat with face mask, snacks, and cats in bed, capturing relatable therapy moments.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Akshara Ashok's comics showing a girl struggling to sleep sideways due to earrings causing discomfort and pain.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Chubby woman in a bikini at the beach, humorously showing confidence in Akshara Ashok's relatable comic style.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #22

    Comic by Akshara Ashok showing body image struggles and the relatable theme of looking healthy in different shapes.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #23

    Akshara Ashok's comics showing a cute couple bonding with funny and relatable messages on a pink phone screen.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Comic by Akshara Ashok showing relatable spending struggles and cozy snack therapy at home.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Cartoon of person wrapped in a pink blanket with hearts, expressing frustration, from Akshara Ashok's comics therapy series.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Illustration from Akshara Ashok's comics showing a woman experiencing period cramps and diarrhea humorously.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #27

    Cute Akshara Ashok comic showing a girl struggling to get out of bed with her cats throughout the day.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Comic illustration by Akshara Ashok showing a tired woman lying in bed, capturing relatable and hilarious therapy moments.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Two-panel Akshara Ashok comic showing a girl with headphones and a confused person holding a phone, illustrating humorous therapy.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Cartoon of Akshara Ashok's comics showing a crying character with jelly belly in pocket, highlighting relatable therapy humor.

    happyfluffcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!