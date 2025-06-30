ADVERTISEMENT

Akshara Ashok is an Indian illustrator best known for her series “Happy Fluff Comics,” where she turns everyday struggles and social pressures into witty, relatable cartoons.

Her work highlights topics like body image, social awkwardness, unrealistic beauty standards, and the chaos of daily life with simple art, expressive characters, and sharp humor. By tackling real-life frustrations with honesty and lightheartedness, Akshara has built a loyal audience who see themselves in her comics and appreciate their mix of comfort, humor, and truth.

More info: Instagram