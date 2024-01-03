Tardaasa Comics covers a diverse range of topics, from relationships to societal issues. We were wondering how the artist chooses the themes for her comics. We found out that: “There is no grand plan behind the comics, it's usually my latest thought coming down on paper. I’ve lived a pretty chaotic life and Tardaasa and its followers have always been a comforting presence. I get a thought, I put it out to the world, to hopefully make people laugh and to see others' perspectives on things. I’ve learned a lot through my comics and the responses they’ve gotten over the years!

For example, I made a comic on how women hate when men sexually breathe down their necks - plenty of women responded that they actually love it. So now I've learned - there's a lot of disturbed women out there. I like my comics to be honest and relatable, especially about things we don't normally talk about. Like sex insecurities or some of the petty little things we think and do, both in relationships and as a society. Panny herself was definitely never intended to be a role model - more of a cautionary tale! But hopefully an enjoyable one.”