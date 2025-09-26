ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Zilis, the artist behind the comic series Rejects, has a knack for turning everyday awkwardness and small absurdities into situations we can all relate to. His strips poke fun at universal experiences – from family quirks and social expectations to work-related moments and those little anxieties we know all too well.

If you missed our previous post but enjoy lighthearted, silly humor, you’ll definitely want to check it out. For now, scroll down and explore this fresh selection of Tom’s funniest and most relatable comics.

