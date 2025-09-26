ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Zilis, the artist behind the comic series Rejects, has a knack for turning everyday awkwardness and small absurdities into situations we can all relate to. His strips poke fun at universal experiences – from family quirks and social expectations to work-related moments and those little anxieties we know all too well.

If you missed our previous post but enjoy lighthearted, silly humor, you’ll definitely want to check it out. For now, scroll down and explore this fresh selection of Tom’s funniest and most relatable comics.

More info: Instagram | amazon.com | threads.com

#1

Comic strip showing a humorous conversation about unfulfilled dreams and money in funny comics by an artist.

rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #2

    Comic strip showing quirky and funny life moments between a man and his dog in a humorous illustrated style.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #3

    Comic strip showing quirky funny life moments with two characters discussing dreams, capturing humor in everyday conversations.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #4

    Comic strip showing a quirky dog and girl with many bones, capturing the funny side of life in a humorous comic style.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #5

    Comic strip showing a girl and her dog humorously exploring the quirky side of life in funny comics.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    Unfortunately, there's plenty of other proof around us.

    #6

    Comic panels showing two coffee shop workers discussing history and social issues, capturing the quirky side of life in funny comics.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #7

    Comic strip showing a father and daughter humorously discussing what it means to be cute in a funny quirky life scene.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #8

    Two kids and a dog in a funny comic strip capturing the quirky side of life with humor and simple illustrations.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #9

    Comic strip showing quirky and funny conversations between two girls reflecting on identity and societal standards.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #10

    Comic strip showing a quirky conversation about dreaming in color, capturing the funny side of life in cartoons.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #11

    Two men talk humorously about phone use and watching videos in a comic illustrating the quirky side of life.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #12

    Comic strip illustrating quirky funny work conversation between boss and employee, capturing the quirky side of life.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #13

    Comic strip showing two characters humorously discussing a homeless encampment and its impact on property values.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #14

    Two kids in a funny comic strip show the quirky side of life with social media frustrations and humorous dialogue.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #15

    Comic strip featuring quirky and funny interactions highlighting the quirky side of life in humorous style.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #16

    Comic strip showing quirky office humor with a boss and employee in a funny comic capturing the quirky side of life.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #17

    Comic strip showing quirky and funny moments of life including sleeplessness and a dog needing to go out at 3:30 AM.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #18

    Cartoon showing a messy room after opening presents, capturing the quirky side of life in funny comics.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #19

    Two men in a comic discuss trusting information, highlighting the quirky side of life in funny comics.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #20

    Comic strip featuring a quirky dad joke exchange, capturing the funny and quirky side of life in humorous comics.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #21

    Comic strip showing a humorous conversation, capturing the quirky side of life in funny comics by the artist.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #22

    Comic strip by artist capturing the quirky side of life with humor in his 28 new funny comics about friendship and work.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #23

    Comic strip showing quirky life moments with two men discussing homelessness and property values in a funny way.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #24

    Comic strip showing a quirky humorous interaction between two characters about working while being watched.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #25

    Comic strip showing two characters discussing an IQ test online, capturing the quirky and funny side of life.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #26

    Comic strip showing quirky life humor with two characters discussing weight and health in a funny comic style.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #27

    Two men at a bus stop discuss being broke and disillusioned in a funny comic capturing quirky life moments.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

    #28

    Comic panels showing quirky characters discussing politics and working from home in a funny comic style capturing life’s humor.

    rejects_thecomicstrip Report

