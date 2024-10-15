ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we're excited to introduce you to the new comic series by Tom Zilis, a freelance graphic designer and cartoonist from Richmond Hill, Georgia. His satirical strips cleverly capture the ups and downs of daily life with humor and wit.

The artist shared more with us about the recurring themes in his work: “I like to use my characters to represent common themes and experiences we all have and how many of us feel we fit in the world. I like to think that my comics have a point and talk about the common experiences we all share. All of my characters and situations are loosely based on people I know. One of my favorite characters is Gus' daughter, Molly. She's loosely based on my daughter and an exaggerated version of our relationship when I was helping raise her.”

More info: Instagram | amazon.com | threads.net