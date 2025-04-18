Bride Chooses Random Bridesmaids That Are “Uglier” Than Her: “I Just Want To Feel Confident”
Many women feel pressure to look perfect on their wedding day, and. As a 2017 survey found, worrying about how they will look in pictures is the third biggest concern for brides in the UK. Some brides, however, might veer into the bridezilla territory and go overboard with their demands for perfection.
This bride, for example, decided to choose bridesmaids who are, as she herself described, “uglier” than her so she wouldn’t be overshadowed by someone else on her big day. Appalled by such a decision, her sister refused to be a bridesmaid. As everyone in her circle kept telling her it was not a big deal, she decided to ask for opinions online.
A woman decided to choose bridesmaids who wouldn’t overshadow her on her big day
Image credits: A. C./Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Her sister disagreed with her and refused to be part of the bridal party
Image credits: Daniil Onischenko/Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Smart-Gas3600
People in the comments shamed the bride for her superficiality: “I would be extremely hurt”
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
For bridesmaids I had my BF, FSIL and another close friend, and all of them were and are prettier than I am. It didn't matter because frankly no one cared (including me) and besides, everyone focuses on the bride and groom anyway. I hope this woman drops out of the wedding party. Her sister sounds like an awful person.
For bridesmaids I had my BF, FSIL and another close friend, and all of them were and are prettier than I am. It didn't matter because frankly no one cared (including me) and besides, everyone focuses on the bride and groom anyway. I hope this woman drops out of the wedding party. Her sister sounds like an awful person.
30
2