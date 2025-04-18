Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bride Chooses Random Bridesmaids That Are "Uglier" Than Her: "I Just Want To Feel Confident"
Friends, Relationships

Bride Chooses Random Bridesmaids That Are "Uglier" Than Her: "I Just Want To Feel Confident"

Many women feel pressure to look perfect on their wedding day, and. As a 2017 survey found, worrying about how they will look in pictures is the third biggest concern for brides in the UK. Some brides, however, might veer into the bridezilla territory and go overboard with their demands for perfection.

This bride, for example, decided to choose bridesmaids who are, as she herself described, “uglier” than her so she wouldn’t be overshadowed by someone else on her big day. Appalled by such a decision, her sister refused to be a bridesmaid. As everyone in her circle kept telling her it was not a big deal, she decided to ask for opinions online.

    A woman decided to choose bridesmaids who wouldn’t overshadow her on her big day

    Image credits: A. C./Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Her sister disagreed with her and refused to be part of the bridal party

    Image credits: Daniil Onischenko/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Smart-Gas3600

    People in the comments shamed the bride for her superficiality: “I would be extremely hurt”

    Bride Chooses Random Bridesmaids That Are "Uglier" Than Her: "I Just Want To Feel Confident"

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Shelly Fourer

    Shelly Fourer

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm Shelly, a Visual Editor at Bored Panda

    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Least the bridesmaids aren't ugly inside and out like good ol' sis is.

    Lyoness
    Lyoness
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago

    For bridesmaids I had my BF, FSIL and another close friend, and all of them were and are prettier than I am. It didn't matter because frankly no one cared (including me) and besides, everyone focuses on the bride and groom anyway. I hope this woman drops out of the wedding party. Her sister sounds like an awful person.

