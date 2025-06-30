Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Roommate Calls Woman “Stingy” For Refusing To Share Homemade Meals With Her Boyfriend
Close-up of a man with beard tasting food with a spoon, representing roommate calls woman stingy over homemade meals.
Entitled People, Social Issues

Roommate Calls Woman “Stingy” For Refusing To Share Homemade Meals With Her Boyfriend

Having a roommate can be a blessing or a curse; it all depends on the kind of roommate you have. But here’s the tricky part: you also have to deal with their partner, especially if they’re a frequent visitor. And that’s where things can get complicated

For one woman, this turned into a full-blown drama. She shared how she refused to share her homemade meals with her roommate’s boyfriend, feeling he was taking advantage of her generosity. Her decision didn’t sit well with her roommate, leading to accusations of stinginess and entitlement. Keep reading to find out how this food-sharing conflict unfolded and what people online had to say about it!

RELATED:

    Sometimes roommates can be inconsiderate, making shared living challenging  

    Image credits: Alicia Christin Gerald / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A woman shared how her roommate’s boyfriend kept eating her homemade food without contributing 

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Brock Wegner / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: SunflowerBreeze23

    It’s essential to ensure your roommate is responsible and contributes to shared expenses on time  

    Image credits: Nina Zeynep Güler / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    We’ve all heard the classic advice to choose your life partner wisely. But let’s be real,  choosing your roommate is just as important. After all, this is the person you’ll share your daily life with, from kitchen counters to living room couches.

    A good roommate isn’t just someone who keeps the noise down or pays their rent on time. It’s about whether they respect your personal space, contribute to shared responsibilities, and understand the importance of a harmonious living environment. 

    If you’re in the process of finding a roommate, there are a few key things to look out for. Do they seem responsible with shared expenses like rent and utilities? Are they likely to respect your boundaries, like not barging in during your downtime? 

    And here’s a big one: How involved is their partner going to be in your shared space? If their significant other is practically moving in without contributing, it can lead to a whole new level of tension. It’s important to set expectations early about how often partners will visit and how their presence will impact the household dynamic.  

    Of course, no matter how carefully you choose your roommate, some issues can’t be predicted. Even the best roommate might have a partner who turns out to be inconsiderate or entitled, creating challenges you didn’t see coming.  

    So, when things start to go off track, having an open and honest conversation is usually the best first step. Sit down with your roommate and calmly express your concerns. A productive chat can clear up misunderstandings or, at the very least, set the groundwork for change.  

    A roommate should also take accountability for their partner’s behavior in shared spaces within a rented home

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    In this particular case, the problem wasn’t with the roommate herself but with her boyfriend. His habit of enjoying the homemade meals without contributing, while treating the space like his own, created an awkward and frustrating situation.  

    That said, the roommate also had a responsibility to address her boyfriend’s behavior. Being a good roommate means taking your housemate’s concerns seriously, especially when someone you’ve invited into the space is causing discomfort.  

    Have you ever dealt with a situation like this, where a roommate’s partner crossed the line? Was it as frustrating as it sounds, or did you find a way to work it out? Share your stories—we’d love to hear how you handled it!

    Many people online felt that the roommate’s boyfriend was acting incredibly rude

    Others advised the author to stand up for herself and tell him to stop eating her food

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

    Read less »
    hogeterprose avatar
    Breadcrumb.
    Breadcrumb.
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    NTA. I think the roommate and bf are immature, but they are actually so young. It's a good lesson to learn, that you need to contribute as much as you take.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    The guy's sense of entitlement is outrageous. She totally needs to stand up to him and make it clear he's not welcome to her food.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
