Man Buys A $50K Guitar For $4K, Refuses To Sell It Back When Seller Realizes The Truth
Whether you’re a musician or just a collector, you likely know the value of instruments. Big-name brands, especially, can cost an arm and a leg, but the price may only go up over time.
A man had his late father’s Fender guitar and decided to sell it for $4,000, which is a steal, given the brand name. But upon realizing that the instrument’s actual price tag was 12 times higher, he did everything he could to try and get it back, including threatening violence against the buyer and his wife.
Scroll down to see how the story unfolded, as well as the readers’ reactions.
Money can bring out the worst in people
Image credits: NoCap1248 / reddit (not the actual photo)
A man who sold his guitar for dirt cheap threatened the seller and his wife after learning how much it actually cost
Image credits: vadymvdrobot / envato (not the actual photo)
The buyer shared an update, clarifying some parts of his story
Image credits: fhdksTHROWAWAY
Money can cloud a person’s moral judgment
It can be baffling to see people morph into their worst selves when a significant sum of money is involved. The seller’s behavior is a prime example. Upon knowing the guitar’s actual price, he suddenly resorted to making threats of violence and harassing the buyer’s wife at work.
Research over the years has found that wealth and money can cloud a person’s moral judgment. One study revealed that affluence can urge people to break social customs. Another study found that merely thinking about money can lead to immoral behavior.
And even if many may disagree with the notion that money can buy happiness, the reality of the matter says the opposite. As pointed out by Harvard Business School, having a financial cushion not only reduces intense stress but also gives people a sense of agency to deal with hassles that may come their way.
The author didn’t say much about the seller and his financial situation, but the latter may just be looking to capitalize on a lucrative sale. He wasn’t close to his father, and the guitar held no sentimental value. Unfortunately for him, it was too late, and it was of his own doing.
Moreover, the author paid the agreed-upon amount, and as the new owner of the guitar, it was within his rights not to resell it. And since the seller had gotten destructive and threatening, he did the right thing by blocking and filing a restraining order.
Some people sided with the author
Others criticized him for “taking advantage” of the seller
A few faulted everyone involved
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
When I lived in the US, my spouse and I used to do a lot of antiquing and thrifting. We knew what we liked and what the price ranges were. Twice we found something that we knew was worth a lot more than it was listed for, and both times we went up to the desk and told the owner that the listed price was seriously lower than the estimated resale. Both times the owner said that they would sell the item at the marked price and thanked us for telling them. One was a first edition Wizard of Oz book and the other was a lovely oak hall tree. I do think it is the responsibility of the seller to find out a reasonable price to quote before they sell it, however.
I agree. I sold some stuff to resellers when I was young and needed money, and they got a smokin' deal. The only person I blamed was myself for not doing my own due diligence.
If you sell something out of free will, then it's up to you to set an price you like..
When I lived in the US, my spouse and I used to do a lot of antiquing and thrifting. We knew what we liked and what the price ranges were. Twice we found something that we knew was worth a lot more than it was listed for, and both times we went up to the desk and told the owner that the listed price was seriously lower than the estimated resale. Both times the owner said that they would sell the item at the marked price and thanked us for telling them. One was a first edition Wizard of Oz book and the other was a lovely oak hall tree. I do think it is the responsibility of the seller to find out a reasonable price to quote before they sell it, however.
I agree. I sold some stuff to resellers when I was young and needed money, and they got a smokin' deal. The only person I blamed was myself for not doing my own due diligence.
If you sell something out of free will, then it's up to you to set an price you like..
28
3