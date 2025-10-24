Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Buys A $50K Guitar For $4K, Refuses To Sell It Back When Seller Realizes The Truth
Entitled People

Man Buys A $50K Guitar For $4K, Refuses To Sell It Back When Seller Realizes The Truth

Whether you’re a musician or just a collector, you likely know the value of instruments. Big-name brands, especially, can cost an arm and a leg, but the price may only go up over time. 

A man had his late father’s Fender guitar and decided to sell it for $4,000, which is a steal, given the brand name. But upon realizing that the instrument’s actual price tag was 12 times higher, he did everything he could to try and get it back, including threatening violence against the buyer and his wife. 

Scroll down to see how the story unfolded, as well as the readers' reactions. 

    Money can bring out the worst in people

    A man who sold his guitar for dirt cheap threatened the seller and his wife after learning how much it actually cost

    Text post discussing a man buying a $50K guitar for $4K and refusing to sell it back after the true value was discovered.

    Text about man buying a $50K guitar for $4K, knowing guitar values, and refusing to sell it back after truth revealed.

    Text message describing purchase of a 1952 Telecaster guitar for $4,000 without sentimental value to seller.

    Text excerpt discussing a man buying a $50K guitar for $4K and refusing to sell it back after the truth was revealed.

    Text excerpt about dispute after man buys a $50K guitar for $4K and refuses to sell it back when seller finds out.

    Text passage discussing harassment at work, including HR involvement and restraining order details related to ongoing issues.

    The buyer shared an update, clarifying some parts of his story

    Text update explaining a man buying a guitar at a lower market value, refusing to sell it back when the seller learns the truth.

    Text excerpt discussing a man buying a $50K guitar for $4K, highlighting family tension and refusal to sell it back.

    Alt text: Man buys a $50K guitar for $4K and refuses to sell it back after discovering its true value.

    Text excerpt about a man buying a $50K guitar for $4K and refusing to sell it back despite the seller’s threats.

    Text discussing buying a $50K guitar for $4K, explaining the refusal to sell it back after the seller learns the truth.

    Money can cloud a person’s moral judgment

    It can be baffling to see people morph into their worst selves when a significant sum of money is involved. The seller’s behavior is a prime example. Upon knowing the guitar’s actual price, he suddenly resorted to making threats of violence and harassing the buyer’s wife at work. 

    Research over the years has found that wealth and money can cloud a person’s moral judgment. One study revealed that affluence can urge people to break social customs. Another study found that merely thinking about money can lead to immoral behavior. 

    And even if many may disagree with the notion that money can buy happiness, the reality of the matter says the opposite. As pointed out by Harvard Business School, having a financial cushion not only reduces intense stress but also gives people a sense of agency to deal with hassles that may come their way. 

    The author didn’t say much about the seller and his financial situation, but the latter may just be looking to capitalize on a lucrative sale. He wasn’t close to his father, and the guitar held no sentimental value. Unfortunately for him, it was too late, and it was of his own doing. 

    Moreover, the author paid the agreed-upon amount, and as the new owner of the guitar, it was within his rights not to resell it. And since the seller had gotten destructive and threatening, he did the right thing by blocking and filing a restraining order.

    Some people sided with the author

    Comment on a post about a man buying a $50K guitar for $4K and refusing to sell it back when the seller realizes the truth.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man buying a $50K guitar for $4K and refusing to sell it back.

    Reddit comment explaining a man buying a guitar cheaply and refusing to sell it back after the true value was revealed.

    Reddit comment discussing a man who buys a $50K guitar for $4K and refuses to sell it back after truth revealed.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man buying a $50K guitar for $4K and refusing to sell it back.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a man buying a $50K guitar for $4K and refusing to sell it back.

    Reddit user explains a man who bought a $50K guitar for $4K and refused to sell it back after the seller found out.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man who buys a $50K guitar for $4K and refuses to sell it back.

    Comment explaining the guitar sale was a consensual deal for 4K despite its 50K value, with no buyer regret.

    Others criticized him for “taking advantage” of the seller

    Comment highlighting conflict over man buying a $50K guitar for $4K, refusing to sell when seller discovers the truth.

    Reddit comment discussing opportunism and ethics in a $50K guitar bought for $4K situation.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man refusing to sell back a guitar bought for $4K with $50K value revealed.

    Comment on a forum post criticizing someone for taking advantage of another person, discussing fairness in a casual text format.

    Reddit user discussing legality and fairness of a man buying a $50K guitar for $4K and refusing to sell it back.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man who buys a $50K guitar for $4K and refuses to sell it back.

    Reddit comment discussing a man buying a $50K guitar for $4K and the moral dilemma involved.

    Reddit comment criticizing a man who bought a $50K guitar for $4K and refused to sell it back after the truth was revealed.

    Comment discussing a man buying a valuable guitar cheaply and refusing to sell it back after seller realizes the truth.

    Comment discussing a man refusing to sell back a $50K guitar bought for $4K, calling the move questionable.

    Text post from Reddit user anon discussing a man who buys a $50K guitar for $4K and refuses to sell it back.

    Comment discussing moral and legal aspects of a man refusing to sell back a $50K guitar bought for $4K.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the sale of a valuable guitar and questions about trust and ethics.

    A few faulted everyone involved

    Reddit comment discussing a man buying a $50K guitar for $4K and refusing to sell it back amid a messy situation.

    Reddit comment discussing information asymmetry and ethics of a man buying a $50K guitar for $4K and refusing to sell it back.

    Reddit comment discussing a man buying a $50K guitar for $4K and refusing to sell it back after the truth is revealed.

    When I lived in the US, my spouse and I used to do a lot of antiquing and thrifting. We knew what we liked and what the price ranges were. Twice we found something that we knew was worth a lot more than it was listed for, and both times we went up to the desk and told the owner that the listed price was seriously lower than the estimated resale. Both times the owner said that they would sell the item at the marked price and thanked us for telling them. One was a first edition Wizard of Oz book and the other was a lovely oak hall tree. I do think it is the responsibility of the seller to find out a reasonable price to quote before they sell it, however.

    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree. I sold some stuff to resellers when I was young and needed money, and they got a smokin' deal. The only person I blamed was myself for not doing my own due diligence.

    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you sell something out of free will, then it's up to you to set an price you like..

