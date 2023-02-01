You have your big groups and your indie bands, your classical composers and your jazz legends. You have the pop stars who have been around for decades and the Latin hits that consistently rank high on the charts. And then there are the music tropes: the common and overused songwriters’ clichés that seem to make their way into every single genre, from rap to rock ’n’ roll and hip-hop.

If you’re into songwriting and music production, you know how hard it is to come up with fresh ideas. Every chord, drum fill, melody, and even lyrics get recycled over and over again, and it’s getting harder to find something that hasn’t already been done or doesn’t sound suspiciously familiar. You’ve surely been there, listening to a new tune and thinking, “Hey, doesn’t this sound like that song?”

We all have music formulas that we secretly like, while others have gotten so boring and annoying that we’re ready to rip our headphones off and throw them across the room. So which tropes in music are trite to the point that people explicitly said they couldn’t stand them anymore? That’s what we’ll find out today, thanks to a Reddit thread that asked people to name the music clichés they’re sick of hearing. From the classic “boy meets girl, boy loses girl, boy gets girl back” love story to excessive auto-tune, we’re calling out all the overused music elements that make people want to hit the skip button!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"In the early 2000’s I don’t know why everyone found it necessary to fit the word "tonight" in to the song as much as possible."

90Day_Free_Trial Report

11points
POST
#2

"Beautiful intros that resolve into a totally predictable and boring maintro."

Iconoclast123 Report

11points
POST
#3

"DJ Khaled screaming his name."

MADDOGCA Report

11points
POST
Luna
Luna
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

DJ KHALED IN THE HOUSEEEE

0
0points
reply
#4

"When singers start randomly start listing location names in songs. Most of the time it has nothing to do with the rest of the song.

The one that bugs me the most was when Jennifer Lopez said it in one of her songs. She once sang:

"Brazil, Morocco, London to Ibiza Straight to LA, New York, Vegas to Africa."

What kind of dumb arse flight plan is that? You start off in Brazil and then go to Morocco. From Morocco, you go to London. That's not too bad so far. But then you go back down to Ibiza. Then you go all the way back to LA. Then, rather than to Vegas first, you fly all the way to the other side of the USA and then head back Vegas. And then, fly all the way back to Africa. Which, by the way, you have already been to because you went to Morocco. Makes no sense."

Viazon Report

11points
POST
jai putman
jai putman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've been everywhere man, I've been everywhere man...

0
0points
reply
#5

"Taking two lines of lyrics and stretching them into a 4 minute song."

Damseldoll Report

10points
POST
#6

"Naming oneself after a mobster, a god, or having the name Lil'."

reddit.com Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#7

"Love songs normalizing cheating... Like the singer saying they can't help it, dont tell my xyz, lines like "i know it's wrong but it feels good". Please stop.

Oh and kids choir."

FugitiveCalculators Report

10points
POST
#8

"Everyone has to use some extreme inflection but it just kills it. That's why I hate remixes and modernized covers of old songs."

BlackSkyrim Report

10points
POST
#9

"Saying who you are at the beginning of the song or something along the lines of "You already know who it is!" No... we really don't..."

XxxGoldDustWomanxxX Report

10points
POST
#10

"I know pretty much nothing about non-classical stuff but here's some annoying things in opera:

the Generic Opening Chorus (belcanto / early Verdi is especially guilty of this. I stg they all sound the same)

baroque da capo arias. b*tch we already heard it why are you repeating

Staccato Chorus Of Sneaking Around

"someone's coming we must part" "goodbye" "goodbye" "goodbye" (repeat at least 8 times)

villain loudly sings about his plans like 2 meters from everyone else yet no one hears him."

AkechiJubeiMitsuhide Report

10points
POST
Luna
Luna
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lmao these are all true

0
0points
reply
#11

"Na na na's, hey hey's, whoa whoa's, and yeah yeah's."

AlexIsWhack Report

10points
POST
#12

"Songs with whistling, ukuleles or mandolins, clapping, and shouting “hey”! Lately I’ve also noticed what I call the bro version of the clap-heys, which is a stomp-whoa with some guitar riffs. Used most often with “reality” show trailers geared towards men."

beard_lover Report

10points
POST
#13

"I hate handclaps. I also hate excessive use of chanting, ESPECIALLY when they get a group of children to chant lyrics. Seriously, wtffffff."

reddit.com Report

9points
POST
#14

"Corporate "inspirational" music. So soulless it makes me wanna plug my ears with forks."

BusterRM Report

9points
POST
#15

Adventurous_Yak_9234 wrote:
"Pop remixes of old songs."

asking--questions replied:
"But what if it's a painfully slow, stripped down version with flat, melodramatic vocals? That's always great art, right?"

Adventurous_Yak_9234 Report

9points
POST
#16

"Need two more syllables in this next line? "Today" or "Tonight" are your best friends."

bigboyunderwear Report

9points
POST
#17

creepiest-greek-myth wrote:
"I hate overdone rhymes. Give me some creativity! Think a bit harder!"

an_ineffable_plan replied:
"Every time I hear a new song rhyme "girl" with "world" I want to throw a shoe at whoever thought they had a shred of creativity while writing those lyrics."

creepiest-greek-myth Report

9points
POST
#18

"Look so fine / Make you mine."

Roche77e Report

9points
POST
Panda Boi
Panda Boi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All alone / at home / waiting for the phone.

0
0points
reply
#19

"Ending the chorus with “tonight”

Most producer tags, Generic upward key change in the last chorus, Quiet verses, then explosive choruses (not really bad, just kind of predictable)

Also not really a cliché, but it annoys me when people only focus on Freddie Mercury, and completely ignore that Brian May John Deacon, and Roger Taylor are all also phenomenal musicians."

Awsomename10 Report

9points
POST
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Quiet verses, then explosive choruses " So Linkin Park, then?

0
0points
reply
#20

Beastyboyy1 wrote:
"Chords. So overrated. I like the classics, back when it was just sticks on mammoth vertebrae. Then it all went downhill with those damn “Baroque’s”"

ManPiaba replied:
"Sticks and vertebrae are for posers, grunts are where it’s really at."

Beastyboyy1 Report

9points
POST
#21

"Songs being less than 3 minutes, sometimes 2 minutes."

reddit.com Report

9points
POST
jai putman
jai putman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some of the 90's punk bands had songs that were around 30 seconds...

0
0points
reply
#22

"The river... runs to the sea. Never to a lake, or underground."

trbh Report

9points
POST
#23

"Hearing the "All I want for Christmas is you" song every christmas."

rubberjar Report

9points
POST
#24

"Being told to put my hands up in the air, like I just don’t care."

lillm0nkey Report

9points
POST
#25

"I love you so and I'm never gonna let you go.

Rhyming girl with world or pearl."

thisisnotcreative Report

9points
POST
#26

"More to do with fans but I hate how people think new music sucks. If you’re not going to try to find the good stuff you have the wait a few years(or more) for the good stuff to be found for you."

BartVanHouten Report

9points
POST
#27

"If you sing about tractors, pick up trucks, very hot girls, in new country music."

Galehunter59 Report

9points
POST
#28

"Sirens. Screw anyone who puts a siren in their song, that is not an instrument."

ManPiaba Report

9points
POST
Luna
Luna
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only songs that do this well are from girl groups.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

"Constant songs about relationships. How about some new topics? That’s one of the reasons that I like “Lights” by Ellie Goulding. It’s a pop song about her childhood fear of the dark."

Dr_Talon Report

8points
POST
#30

"My pet peeve is when the singer says his/her own name. Has annoyed me since Sugar Ray did it in "Every Morning." Even more annoying when multiple artists are in a track and start naming themselves. It's a song, not a roll call!"

Disregard-my-opinion Report

8points
POST
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't listen to "Let's Do Rocksteady" by the Bodysnatchers then... they roll call the whole band for basically the second half of the song.

0
0points
reply
#31

"Girls like Mariah Carey who think that because they can warble all over the range, think that they should and that it improves a song. It is like the singing equivalent of a car skidding on ice, all over all the lanes and you are just wincing waiting for it to end."

Fuzzy_no-nose_chimp Report

8points
POST
Luna
Luna
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I am about to commit a murder.

0
0points
reply
#32

"Using "woah" to replace any sort of expression or use of basic vocabulary."

Successful-Ice-4725 Report

8points
POST
#33

OldMuley wrote:
"Obvious autotuning."

NoLogicBot replied:
"Sometimes the auto tuning is just part of the “sound” of the song just like how a distorted guitar is.

If it’s on every single song with no variation then there’s a problem."

OldMuley Report

8points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Im with this guy, you use autotuning ( i don't care if its intentional or not ) we are done.

0
0points
reply
#34

"The annoying hi-hat beat found in many modern rap songs. Old school rap had a variety of beats, but I swear I hear the same one in half of rap songs today."

Billiesoceaneyes Report

8points
POST
#35

22poppills wrote:
"Whatever Imagine Dragons is."

Commenter No. 2 replied:
"It's like their music was made for commercials or tough dudes on tiktok."

22poppills Report

8points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I frikking love Imagine Dragons, love most of their músics, i don't get this post.

1
1point
reply
#36

"Cuts like a knife.

It's crazy, but it's true.

All night long."

moviesandcats Report

8points
POST
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Let's be fair, "cuts like a spoon" just doesn't work.

1
1point
reply
#37

"The electronic drum machine snap/clap that’s increasingly popular in country music."

nice_flutin_ralphie Report

8points
POST
#38

"Using a song to promote something based solely on the chorus without listening to any of the lyrics or reading the title of the song.

Examples:

Anything patriotic that plays “Born in the USA”

Your school or summer camp video collage set to “Good Riddance” by Green Day."

MoobyTheGoldenSock Report

8points
POST
#39

"Rhyming “fly” with “high” (even switching it up and throwing in a “sky” in there)

Rhyming “night” with “light”

Rhyming “away” with “stay”."

excusetheblood Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

"When the lyrics say "stop" and the music stops for a couple of beats. So clever, not."

DenL4242 Report

8points
POST
#41

"Whenever the song stops halfway through and the singer starts doing a really long, dramatic monologue. That one Alicia Keys song is like that and I always turn it off."

TheSilverCrystal Report

8points
POST
#42

gozba wrote:
"How a lot of songs use the same chord changes. Yes, I know what the blues is, but that doesn’t mean all pop songs need to follow those changes. Be creative."

My_dog_is-a-hotdog replied:
"It’s not just blues though, the same chord changes have been used since the invention of the Motet."

gozba Report

8points
POST
#43

"Slow covers of songs. Sounds like they were made for trailers."

MurderGiraffe19 Report

8points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yes and no, there is a slow cover of Cris Isaac song " Wicked game " ( yes it even slower than the original ) and its frikking stunning. ( Ursine Vulpine - Wiked Game )

0
0points
reply
#44

"Most rap songs would talk about how they started from the bottom and now they're at the top, to the point where I feel like they're just rubbing it on my face. It was something that I thought was pretty genuine the first time until it got overused in a ton of songs to the point where I just find it cliche."

Weeb_Slayer069 Report

8points
POST
#45

"This is specifically about Contemporary Christian, but these 3 minute songs are getting stretched out to 10 minutes. The song runs its course, but then goes back into the bridge and spends 5 minutes repeating it, lowering the instrumental until it's acapella, and then just when you think it's faded out, the drums start going again and it swells back into the chorus, and then the cycle REPEATS???? It's ridiculous. I might understand it if it only happened when the songs were played live, and everyone was really feeling it, but this happens in the recordings, which is simply unacceptable. There's a few songs that I really like but always skip after the first 3 minutes because there's only repetition from there."

Mr_Jello100 Report

8points
POST
#46

"Crowd singing songs."

BOI2812 Report

8points
POST
#47

"When the chorus is just the title repeated over and over."

issluke Report

8points
POST
Luna
Luna
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

AROUND THE WORLD AROUND THE WORLDDDD

0
0points
reply
#48

"The "pub rock" ending (everyone plays noise until the leader signals to stop). Hate it live, hate it even more recorded."

reddit.com Report

8points
POST
#49

"The voicemail bits usually before or after a song imo."

jedifroggie Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

"No longer a thing, but The Loudness War that dominated rock and metal in the late 90s and 00s.

I don't know why people thought compression and amplification made their music better... but it's made much of that music from that period straight up unlistenable. The thing is, you can accomplish a "wall of sound" type of vibe for your music, if that's what you want, without loss of fidelity. Just look at someone like Devin Townsend... even during that period when he was still with Strapping Young Lad and had one or two solo albums out... He had that "loud" presentation of his music, but it sounded so good... because he didn't go into the sound file, cut out his lows and highs... and put out what is essentially butchered music like most of his peers in the genre."

GRVrush2112 Report

8points
POST
#51

"In black metal, the use of intros. Its way overdone and so outdated, just get into it, already!!!"

sasberg1 Report

8points
POST
#52

"Poorly executed bass drops that sound all the same (think chainsmokers)."

solastica Report

8points
POST
#53

"That baby-voice sound sample. You know it."

OG-KZMR Report

8points
POST
#54

"95% of the time when someone is singing about 'eyes', they try to de-emphasize the harsh sounding nature of the word by drawing it out, and putting a down-pitch on the y. So it sounds like a posh british person saying 'a*s'.

So now whenever I hear people singing about eyes, all I hear is them saying ass."

SamuraiJakkass86 Report

7points
POST
#55

"In metal, the relatively quiet intro for 4 bars followed by an abrupt yell or growl, then followed by the basic riff. e.g. Every nu-metal song."

Clintman Report

7points
POST
Paulo Freitas
Paulo Freitas
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lolol, true, but then after the rift, you get the flute, violin, and bagpipes, and the the 4 arms drummer kicks in, with the melódic sound of the preety redheaded Singer, and its amazing ( talking about Eluveitie )

0
0points
reply
#56

"Singing about love, relationships (starting, having, or ending) and sex, as though that were the sum totality of human experience. I find myself drawn toward musicals and comedy songs just for the variety. There's more to life than finding the right fluids to wet particular parts of your anatomy.

Let's have a song about when you're running late to work only to discover that your car won't start, or how comforting it is to come home on a Friday night from a very busy week to the home where you live alone knowing that you have absolutely nothing planned whatsoever until Monday morning. Or a song about that time you confidently taught your kid cousin the names of the all stars and constellations you could see in the sky one night, only to look them up later and realise that you got every single one of them wrong. These are relatable experiences to most people and humanity would benefit from having them immortalised in a catchy anthem."

Trips-Over-Tail Report

7points
POST
#57

"Key change towards the end of the song (usually up by a tone I think?). I'm glad it's not as popular anymore."

MedbGuldb Report

7points
POST
#58

"That raspy whisper indie female voice... idk how else to describe it. It’s typically paired with just an acoustic guitar."

FractalSkittle Report

7points
POST
#59

"I hate it when they start with 'let me tell you a story...'"

NoLogicBot Report

7points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

"That "Whisper Pop" voice.

It was ok the first time."

Gambitf75 Report

7points
POST
#61

"That "pat-boone-debbie-boone" drum fill."

LennyZakatek Report

7points
POST
#62

DonovanMcLoughlin wrote:
"Any time a musician says "I don't know..." in their lyrics."

DismalChance replied:
"Ozzy Osbourne has a song you're really going to love."

DonovanMcLoughlin Report

7points
POST
#63

"That old recorder sound in every punk - rock or grundge song that last 13 seconds just kills all the vibe before the song even starts playing."

Daelioner Report

7points
POST
#64

"Speaking about the night never ending."

Kaldrem Report

7points
POST
#65

"Rhyming 'knees' with 'please.' We... we get it. You're on your knees, it's dramatic, blah blah blah shut up."

nico1325 Report

7points
POST
#66

"That echoey reverb voice that’s in most hip hop/rap songs."

Emerald_Rain4 Report

7points
POST
#67

"Needless fade-out endings, children that can't sing and are most likely only being paid in chocolate, slurring words so no one can understand the lyrics the first time around, and rap segments in songs they have NO BUSINESS being in."

dookamatic Report

6points
POST
#68

"In hiphop when they just repeat the hook over and over and over for literally half the song."

Clintman Report

6points
POST
#69

"In country the dumb hickhop bridge before the predictably slightly louder last chorus and outro."

Clintman Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

"The blatant pandering to any particular demographic. That's not to say that people can only sing songs about stuff from their personal lives. But it's really hard to take any of that "life of emotional turmoil and struggle" stuff seriously when it's coming from somebody who has been a world-famous entertainer for like 10 years."

Clintman Report

6points
POST
#71

"Songs that have very little music and is literally just the singer saying something with no tune. Feels like I'm having a conversation with someone. Have some beats in the song atleast."

Dazzling_Command6825 Report

6points
POST
#72

"Having music videos or lyrics that are inherently suggestive in nature when it's really unnecessary. I find the suggestive videos with perfectly normal lyrics the most annoying, as it's unneeded, and it's not like it's going to make me want to watch it more."

edgeko Report

6points
POST
#73

"When I listen to rap music off of a music video, it’s usually a prty good video with the song at a fitting length to the video without stopping, but when I listen to country music there’s suddenly a need for the artist to make a 10:00 long video with talking parts in the middle of verses and random sounds from the video in the background, as if I was listening to the song for the sake of the video and not the song."

wjcatt Report

6points
POST
#74

"This one's kinda weird, and I'm probably the only one who hates it, but it sounds so bad when audio engineers limit trap beats and squash all of the transients instead of just letting it clip independently from the vocals. One example of this is kid cudi's man on the moon 3. I would've liked the album if it wasn't for the mastering on the beats."

reddit.com Report

6points
POST
#75

"Songs that start or end with some kind of “bit” tacked onto the song so that I have to hear it every time it comes up in a Spotify mix. Like the end of Killing Me Softly by the Fugees. Beautiful song. Ends with some guy yelling at me about the family gonna rat on me. Or Queens of The Stone Age’s No One Knows that ends with a Mexican radio station ad. They’re never clever or endearing or a meaningful addition. Just some weird stuff the band comes up with that makes no sense to anyone else."

go-go_mojo_jojo Report

6points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!