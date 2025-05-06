“AITA For Refusing To Have Kid Outings With My Brother’s Kids?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Being an aunt or an uncle is great – you get to spend time with the little ones, but not necessarily 24/7. However, only having them for brief periods of time often, too, comes with a set of challenges.

For this redditor, it was the tantrums of her brother’s stepdaughter that made spending time with her difficult. To make matters worse, the situation made the girl’s mother throw a tantrum of her own, leaving her husband—the OP’s brother—in the middle of all the mess. Scroll down to find the full story below.

RELATED:

Being an aunt or an uncle is often a very fun role to have

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

This aunt, however, found it difficult to spend time with her brother’s child

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: NomadSoul1 / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: puhimec / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Standard-Upstairs563

Most netizens didn’t think the woman was in the wrong here

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

One person suggested the woman should change things up a little