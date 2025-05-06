Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"AITA For Refusing To Have Kid Outings With My Brother's Kids?"
Woman and girl wearing pink coats holding hands during a kid outing in a mall with festive lights overhead.
Family, Relationships

"AITA For Refusing To Have Kid Outings With My Brother's Kids?"

Being an aunt or an uncle is great – you get to spend time with the little ones, but not necessarily 24/7. However, only having them for brief periods of time often, too, comes with a set of challenges.

For this redditor, it was the tantrums of her brother’s stepdaughter that made spending time with her difficult. To make matters worse, the situation made the girl’s mother throw a tantrum of her own, leaving her husband—the OP’s brother—in the middle of all the mess. Scroll down to find the full story below.

    Being an aunt or an uncle is often a very fun role to have

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This aunt, however, found it difficult to spend time with her brother’s child

    Image credits: NomadSoul1 / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: puhimec / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Standard-Upstairs563

    Most netizens didn’t think the woman was in the wrong here

    One person suggested the woman should change things up a little

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Miglė Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don't look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    miriamemendelson avatar
    Mimi M
    Mimi M
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Highlighting is irritating. Is this a new BP trend we are going to have to push back on (along with AI, celeb bs, etc)?

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    jlkooiker avatar
    lenka
    lenka
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right! I am not sure if they have cherry-picked one-liners to stir outrage, or they just think our comprehension is so p**s poor that we need help to understand reddit. Either way... not cool.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's not "treating her differently" to say no, I doubt she would buy this amount of food for her own kids. This Child needs therapy, either behavioral or food-related. I don't eat this much in a day.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ruthbarr avatar
    Bookworm
    Bookworm
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP should tell sil 'I'll feed your kid after you've taught her how to graciously accept no.'.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
