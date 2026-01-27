“They Call Me Evil And Rude”: Woman In Labor Is Mad At Neighbor Who Won’t Take Her Kids At 3am

ADVERTISEMENT

Going into labor can be a crazy experience for parents. Especially when it’s unexpected, it can suddenly flood Mom and Dad’s minds with a million thoughts. Where is the hospital bag? Do we have a babysitter to watch our older kids? Did I remember to put on shoes?

While expecting parents can’t know the exact moment when labor will begin, it’s important to have a plan in place for when it does. Otherwise, you might end up banging on your neighbor’s door at 3am, only to be told that she won’t watch your children. Below, you’ll find the full story that one mother posted on Reddit detailing how she almost got stuck watching her neighbor’s kids, as well as some of the replies invested readers left her.

It’s important for expecting couples to have a detailed plan in place for when labor finally strikes

Woman in labor with kids at night, upset neighbor refuses to take children at 3am in a dimly lit room.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

Because when this mom awoke to neighbors banging on her door at 3am, she was not interested in watching their kids

Text excerpt discussing woman in labor upset with neighbor refusing to watch her kids at 3am during emergency.

Text excerpt about a woman discussing shared courtyard, kids playing, and favors exchanged between neighbors.

Text excerpt about solo parenting a 2-year-old and 11-month-old while husband is away with family and friends.

Text from a mum group chat discussing rotating babysitting arrangements and concerns about kids’ communication skills.

Two children playing with toy trucks outdoors in autumn, illustrating woman in labor upset over neighbor refusing kids at 3am.

Image credits: Polesie Toys / pexels (not the actual photo)

Text describing a woman in labor upset with neighbor refusing to watch her kids at 3am.

Text describing a woman in labor asking a neighbor to watch her kids at 3am, causing tension between them.

Screenshot of a text message showing a woman in labor upset with neighbor refusing to watch her kids at 3am.

Woman in labor talking to baby in crib, showing frustration about neighbor not taking her kids at 3am.

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / pexels (not the actual photo)

Alt text: Excerpt from a conversation about a woman in labor frustrated her neighbor won’t watch her kids at 3am.

Text excerpt from a woman in labor mad at her neighbor who won’t take her kids at 3am, seeking judgment.

Image credits: No-Pumpkin5167

Most people know some of their neighbors, but that doesn’t mean they’re actually close

How well you know your neighbors depends on many factors. If you live in a suburban neighborhood where everyone walks their dogs each day and waves hello while driving by, you might be able to name every single resident. If you live in a tall apartment building in a crowded city, however, you might not even acknowledge a single other person who you encounter in the stairwell.

According to a Pew Research Center survey, 57% of Americans say they know some of their neighbors, while only about a third say they know most of them. But about two thirds of those who do know their neighbors say they would be comfortable asking to leave a spare set of keys with them in case of an emergency. Being friends with those who live around you can be greatly beneficial in moments when you need another cup of sugar or a ride to a doctor’s appointment.

But just knowing your neighbors does not mean you’re entitled to demand assistance from them at all hours of the day (or night). Problem Neighbors reports that the most common conflicts that arise between residents are over noise, boundary disputes, maintaining shared facilities, trees and gardens and issues with children. For example, kids may vandalize property, trespass, make too much noise, etc. And of course, they require proper supervision at all times.

Neighbors talking outdoors in a backyard, illustrating a woman in labor upset about kids at 3am and neighborhood conflict.

Image credits: Askar Abayev / pexels (not the actual photo)

Childcare for older siblings is an important factor for parents to consider before giving birth

Being a parent requires constant planning, especially when you’re expecting another addition to your family some time soon. Prior to going into labor, Northwestern Medicine says couples must have their gear ready (usually a hospital bag packed full of essentials), know the first signs of labor, know when it’s time to go to the hospital, recognize red flags, and have a plan but be flexible.

And if you’re a parent already, it’s crucial to consider where your older ones will be while you’re at the hospital. NCT explains on their site that it would be unusual for moms and dads to bring their little ones along while going to the hospital for labor. They recommend instead finding a close friend or family member to act as a babysitter while you’re giving birth.

And it’s always wise to have a plan B and C just in case the labor happens unexpectedly. Unfortunately, most hospitals do not offer on-site childcare to patients, so parents must consider the best options for their children before the big birthday arrives.

Woman in labor frustrated with neighbor who won’t take her kids at 3am while reading a book to a child.

Image credits: Lina Kivaka / pexels (not the actual photo)

It’s wise to have several babysitters lined up in case labor occurs unexpectedly

Lamaze also notes that there are many factors to consider before choosing who will be watching your new baby’s siblings while you’re in the hospital. For example, will the babysitter(s) be available for several days? In case there are complications with the birth or the labor lasts an incredibly long time, it’s important to make sure your kids won’t be left alone.

If your little ones have any allergies, dietary restrictions, etc. it’s important for the babysitter to know and understand how to take care of your children appropriately. This time can be stressful for kids, as they might have to be away from their parents for a few days, so it’s crucial that they feel comfortable with their guardian. If they won’t be staying at home, make sure they have their favorite books, toys, etc. to allow them to be as relaxed as possible.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this story in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this mom was right to refuse to babysit on a whim for her neighbors? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing entitled neighbors, look no further than right here.

Woman in labor looking concerned while holding her child, illustrating frustration with neighbor refusing to watch kids.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

Some readers took the mother’s side, and she joined in on the conversation

Reddit conversation about woman in labor upset her neighbor won’t watch her kids at 3am amid family support discussion.

Reddit conversation about woman in labor upset with neighbor who won’t babysit her kids at 3am.

Reddit conversation about woman in labor upset at neighbor refusing to watch her kids at 3am during emergency.

Reddit users discuss woman in labor upset at neighbor who won’t take her kids late at night during emergency.

Others continued assuring the mom that she had done nothing wrong

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman in labor upset over neighbor refusing to watch her kids at 3am.

Screenshot of a forum post discussing a woman in labor angry at neighbor for not watching her kids at 3am.

Alt text: Woman in labor upset with neighbor refusing to watch her kids at 3am, highlighting neighbor conflict and childcare issues.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing frustration with a neighbor refusing to take kids at 3am during labor.

Comment discussing a woman in labor mad at neighbor refusing to watch her kids at 3am in a babysitting dispute.

However, some called her out for not taking in the kids, and she responded to several comments

Reddit discussion about woman in labor upset at neighbor refusing to watch her kids at 3am emergency.

Woman in labor frustrated at neighbor refusing to watch her kids at 3am causing tension and rude accusations.

Comment discussion about woman in labor upset over neighbor refusing to babysit her kids at 3am emergency.

Reddit user discusses woman in labor upset at neighbor refusing to watch her kids at 3am emergency situation.

Other readers continued calling out the mom for refusing to babysit

Screenshot of a comment discussing a woman in labor upset at neighbor who won’t watch her kids at 3am.

Comment discussing woman in labor upset at neighbor refusing to watch her kids at 3am, highlighting frustration and need for help.

Comment on forum about woman in labor upset at neighbor refusing to take her kids at 3am in an emergency situation.

Comment discussing a woman in labor upset at neighbor refusing to watch her kids at 3am during an emergency.

Comment discussing a woman in labor upset at neighbor who won’t watch her kids at 3am, highlighting neighbor conflict.

Later, the mother shared her thoughts on comments she received and provided an update on the situation

Woman and children sitting in living room with wooden blocks, illustrating neighbor conflict and child care challenges at night.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / pexels (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about woman in labor upset with neighbor refusing to watch her kids at 3am.

Text post discussing a woman in labor frustrated with neighbor who won’t watch her kids at 3am.

Text excerpt discussing a woman in labor upset with a neighbor refusing to take her kids at 3am.

Image credits: No-Pumpkin5167