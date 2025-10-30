Woman Spends $500 For Thanksgiving, Says Never Again After Family Treats Her House Like An Airbnb

ADVERTISEMENT

Hosting family during the holidays can be both a joy and a test of patience. The cooking, cleaning, and coordination often fall on one person’s shoulders, and while we all hope for warm memories and laughter, sometimes the reality is far messier.

For today’s Original Poster (OP), she went all out to make hosting Thanksgiving perfect the previous year, but it turned out to be a stressful ordeal that left her home and her patience in ruins. So when she was asked to host again this year, she drew a boundary line that left her family furious.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Hosting family and friends is often seen as a labor of love, but it can also reveal just how much effort goes unnoticed

Group of family members enjoying Thanksgiving dinner with wine and food, highlighting holiday gathering at home.

Share icon

Image credits: boggy / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author noted that the previous year, she hosted Thanksgiving for her extended family, spending over $500 and days preparing her home and food

Woman spends $500 for Thanksgiving, upset family treated her house like an Airbnb during holiday hosting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman spends $500 for Thanksgiving, complains family treats her house like an Airbnb with no help or respect.

Image credits: Tricky-Drama-960

Toddler drawing on a wall in a messy living room, highlighting family stress and house damage after Thanksgiving hosting.

Share icon

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

During the four-day visit, her brother’s family disrespected her space by leaving messes, stains, and even crayon on the walls without offering to help

Alt text: Woman spends $500 for Thanksgiving and experiences family treating her house like an Airbnb with no cleanup or reimbursement.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman refusing to host Thanksgiving again after family treated her house like an Airbnb.

Image credits: Tricky-Drama-960

Woman spending $500 for Thanksgiving hugs family at home with suitcase at the front door after Airbnb-like experience

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After they left, she had to clean up the miss alone, receiving no apology or reimbursement for the damage or costs

Text explaining frustration of woman who spent $500 for Thanksgiving as family treats her house like an Airbnb, causing tension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman looks stressed while sitting at a table filled with Thanksgiving food, after spending $500 on family guests.

Image credits: Tricky-Drama-960

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked to host again this year, she refused, and her brother accused her of holding a grudge while her mother insisted it had just been “one messy weekend”

The OP noted that every year, her family would rotate Thanksgiving duties. Last year, it was her turn and she went all out from cleaning, decorating, cooking, and accommodating five extra people, including three kids.

However, she got an experience from hell as her brother’s family left towels on the floor, a half-eaten turkey leg under the bed, couches stained, piled dishes in the sink, and let their kids draw on the walls with crayons.

When the next holiday rolled around, her mom naturally asked if she’d be hosting again, but her response was a hard no. However, that didn’t sit well with her brother, who accused her of holding a grudge over family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even after explaining her frustration, her mom insisted she was making things awkward and that it had been “just one messy weekend”. This left the OP upset especially because no one had ever even acknowledged the work she put into hosting the previous year, neither did they make efforts to reimburse the $500+ she had spent on their food.

Woman with pink hair in a red shirt looking frustrated while sitting at a table, reflecting on Thanksgiving expenses and family behavior.

Share icon

Image credits: karlyukav / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A survey conducted by Good Housekeeping found that nearly eight in ten women (78%) report feeling overwhelmed when preparing for family holidays. This figure underscores the considerable emotional and physical strain that often accompanies holiday planning, from cooking and cleaning to organizing events and managing family dynamics.

In fact, hosting family gatherings involves far more than just cooking and cleaning, according to Psychology Today. Successful hosting often requires weeks of preparation, including grocery shopping, meal planning, accommodating dietary restrictions, and organizing the home to make guests feel welcome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, the financial costs can be significant, with expenses for food and supplies sometimes putting hosts under monetary strain. Beyond those are physical tasks which involves managing family dynamics, anticipating needs, coordinating schedules, and maintaining a calm, pleasant demeanor despite stress and exhaustion.

Therefore, refusing to host family gatherings is valid even though it can be perceived as selfish. JL Counseling affirms that families accustomed to unquestioned time, energy, and emotional sacrifice may interpret a relative’s limits as rejection or neglect when in reality, asserting boundaries is not about withholding care but about practicing self-care.

Netizens agreed that hosting is already stressful, and having to clean up after inconsiderate guests takes it too far. Others pointed out the hypocrisy of the situation, questioning why she was even asked to host again when the family supposedly rotates duties.

ADVERTISEMENT

What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you give your relatives another chance after a disaster like that, or would you refuse? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens applauded her for setting boundaries and refusing to be treated like free labor

Comment about woman spending $500 for Thanksgiving, saying family treated her house like an Airbnb and should host or rent a hotel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a woman spending $500 for Thanksgiving and family treating her house like an Airbnb.

Reddit comment discussing family treating a woman’s house like an Airbnb after she spends $500 for Thanksgiving.

Woman spends $500 on Thanksgiving, regrets it after family treats her house like an Airbnb, sharing a frustrating experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a woman spending $500 for Thanksgiving and regretting family treating her house like Airbnb.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who spends $500 for Thanksgiving and regrets after family treats her house like an Airbnb.

Comment about woman spending $500 on Thanksgiving, feeling her family treated her home like an Airbnb.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a forum about a woman spending $500 for Thanksgiving and her family treating her house like an Airbnb.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing the stress and cost of hosting Thanksgiving after spending $500 for the family gathering.