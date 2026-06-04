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Our friends are often the people we trust the most. We show up for them when they need it, and we hope they would do the same in return. So if they’re the ones keeping things from us, it can hurt in a way few other betrayals do.

One woman recently found out her entire friend group had been keeping a major secret about her twin brother for years. Completely blindsided, she took to Reddit to share what happened and ask for advice. Read the full story below.

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One woman thought she could trust her friends

Image credits: Media_photos / Envato (not the actual photo)

But then she discovered they had all been hiding a secret about her twin brother for years, and now she doesn’t know what to do

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Image credits: vadymvdrobot / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: Image-Source / Envato (not the actual photo)

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Image credits: FrequentlyToughLife

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Readers said the woman should confront everyone involved and maybe reconsider whether these people are really her friends

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