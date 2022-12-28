Vegan Woman Finds Out Her Husband Offered To Host A Christmas Dinner At Their Place Without Telling Her, Expects Her To Cook Seafood
As if the general stress of the holidays isn’t enough, you might also have to think about hosting Christmas at your place. That can be a logistical nightmare. Especially if your in-laws and your partner’s entire extended family are coming over! Throw in some disagreements about what food to eat and you have a Tension Timebomb on your hands.
After a spot of family drama, redditor u/Awkward_Dot9908, a vegan, turned to the AITA online community for their advice. She wanted to hear their opinions on how she handled the question of who’s hosting Christmas dinner this year. She refused to be the host for her husband’s non-vegan family because she would have to prepare seafood for them.
Scroll down for the full story. Who do you think was in the wrong? If you’re vegan, have you ever prepared non-vegan food for someone else? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments, Pandas.
Bored Panda has reached out to u/Awkward_Dot9908 via Reddit. We’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.
Having a ton of people over for Christmas can be a headache if your dietary preferences don’t match
Image credits: picjumbo.com (not the actual photo)
A woman asked the internet if she was a jerk for refusing to host her non-vegan in-laws over the holidays
Image credits: Conscious Design (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Awkward_Dot9908
The author of the post shared how her husband had slightly blindsided her. He didn’t ask her beforehand if she wanted to host his family for Christmas. The OP explained that her husband is “terrible” at cooking, so the stress of making everything for everyone would fall on her shoulders.
And even though the husband, who is also vegan, was fine handling seafood, his wife wasn’t. The row escalated and the redditor got blamed for “ruining Christmas”, as some of her husband’s relatives had already made travel plans to visit them. Meanwhile, the husband told his wife that she was being an “unreasonable vegan.”
Bored Panda has written about hosting dinners for people with various dietary restrictions before. It can be quite a challenge! Before inviting anyone over, make sure that you ask your guests if they’re vegan, vegetarian, or don’t eat gluten.
Then, make sure that you have at least a couple of things that they can eat. You don’t want your guests going hungry! However, it’s physically impossible to cater to absolutely everyone. For example, someone might be lactose intolerant or have nut allergies. Others might hate vegetables while some absolutely adore seafood. So you have to navigate people’s allergies (a priority!) and preferences.
In the midst of all of this culinary chaos, it’s essential that you remember why you’re doing all of this. The point of a dinner party is to have an enjoyable evening with some great people, whether they’re your close friends or someone you’d like to get to know better. If you feel like there are far too many preferences and dietary restrictions to keep track of, there’s actually a very simple solution—go to a restaurant.
Otherwise, if you’re set on hosting but you’re catering to a larger number of people, let everyone know what you’ll be making up front. Subtly suggest that they’re free to bring what they like if they have niche preferences or diets. You might be the host, but it doesn’t mean that you’re barred from enjoying yourself as well. You shouldn’t be stuck in the kitchen all day long!
Going to say both are aholes here, but obviously husband far bigger. You can't just invite all your family to Christmas dinner and not tell your partner, or assume they will cook without discussing. Reason I think both of them are bit of an ahole is that making a big family Christmas dinner is a lot of work and stress. Not really fair if all his family take turns to take this, but you are declining when asked because your vegan, even though you are happy to go when other people are doing the work. As she says, her husband is fine handling sea food, so there no reason they could not have hosted if organised (and discussed) properly, or at least offered to cook a vegan meal and asked one of the guests to provide a fish dish if they felt they needed one.
Either he should do all the cooking not her, or they should share the cooking (her doing vegan dishes only). If he's that bad a cook, the benefit of her cooking will be she'll have something not terrible to eat. Though she might need to cook extra vegan, because if he's that terrible a cook, the family might end up avoiding the seafood and filling up on the vegan dishes. But really, how well do this couple know each other, after 4 years of marriage, that hubby thinks it is okay to invite guests for Christmas without discussing it with OP first, and that hubby assumes just because he's happy to prepare seafood that OP would be?
NTA, beyond every reasonable doubt. Either cook a christmas meal that doesn't violate your ethical principles ... or disinvite ... or let him handle it. And, never let anyone try to tell you it's just a "dietary choice". It is an ethical choice having an impact on dietary options. Major difference! May be irrelevant to ignorant and obnoxious people, but that can't be what's measured against.
Going to say both are aholes here, but obviously husband far bigger. You can't just invite all your family to Christmas dinner and not tell your partner, or assume they will cook without discussing. Reason I think both of them are bit of an ahole is that making a big family Christmas dinner is a lot of work and stress. Not really fair if all his family take turns to take this, but you are declining when asked because your vegan, even though you are happy to go when other people are doing the work. As she says, her husband is fine handling sea food, so there no reason they could not have hosted if organised (and discussed) properly, or at least offered to cook a vegan meal and asked one of the guests to provide a fish dish if they felt they needed one.
Either he should do all the cooking not her, or they should share the cooking (her doing vegan dishes only). If he's that bad a cook, the benefit of her cooking will be she'll have something not terrible to eat. Though she might need to cook extra vegan, because if he's that terrible a cook, the family might end up avoiding the seafood and filling up on the vegan dishes. But really, how well do this couple know each other, after 4 years of marriage, that hubby thinks it is okay to invite guests for Christmas without discussing it with OP first, and that hubby assumes just because he's happy to prepare seafood that OP would be?
NTA, beyond every reasonable doubt. Either cook a christmas meal that doesn't violate your ethical principles ... or disinvite ... or let him handle it. And, never let anyone try to tell you it's just a "dietary choice". It is an ethical choice having an impact on dietary options. Major difference! May be irrelevant to ignorant and obnoxious people, but that can't be what's measured against.