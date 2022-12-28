Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Vegan Woman Finds Out Her Husband Offered To Host A Christmas Dinner At Their Place Without Telling Her, Expects Her To Cook Seafood
31points
Christmas, Food5 hours ago

Vegan Woman Finds Out Her Husband Offered To Host A Christmas Dinner At Their Place Without Telling Her, Expects Her To Cook Seafood

Jonas Grinevičius and
Mantas Kačerauskas

As if the general stress of the holidays isn’t enough, you might also have to think about hosting Christmas at your place. That can be a logistical nightmare. Especially if your in-laws and your partner’s entire extended family are coming over! Throw in some disagreements about what food to eat and you have a Tension Timebomb on your hands.

After a spot of family drama, redditor u/Awkward_Dot9908, a vegan, turned to the AITA online community for their advice. She wanted to hear their opinions on how she handled the question of who’s hosting Christmas dinner this year. She refused to be the host for her husband’s non-vegan family because she would have to prepare seafood for them.

Scroll down for the full story. Who do you think was in the wrong? If you’re vegan, have you ever prepared non-vegan food for someone else? Share your thoughts and opinions in the comments, Pandas.

Bored Panda has reached out to u/Awkward_Dot9908 via Reddit. We’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

Having a ton of people over for Christmas can be a headache if your dietary preferences don’t match

Image credits: picjumbo.com (not the actual photo)

A woman asked the internet if she was a jerk for refusing to host her non-vegan in-laws over the holidays

Image credits: Conscious Design (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Awkward_Dot9908

The author of the post shared how her husband had slightly blindsided her. He didn’t ask her beforehand if she wanted to host his family for Christmas. The OP explained that her husband is “terrible” at cooking, so the stress of making everything for everyone would fall on her shoulders.

And even though the husband, who is also vegan, was fine handling seafood, his wife wasn’t. The row escalated and the redditor got blamed for “ruining Christmas”, as some of her husband’s relatives had already made travel plans to visit them. Meanwhile, the husband told his wife that she was being an “unreasonable vegan.”

Bored Panda has written about hosting dinners for people with various dietary restrictions before. It can be quite a challenge! Before inviting anyone over, make sure that you ask your guests if they’re vegan, vegetarian, or don’t eat gluten.

Then, make sure that you have at least a couple of things that they can eat. You don’t want your guests going hungry! However, it’s physically impossible to cater to absolutely everyone. For example, someone might be lactose intolerant or have nut allergies. Others might hate vegetables while some absolutely adore seafood. So you have to navigate people’s allergies (a priority!) and preferences.

In the midst of all of this culinary chaos, it’s essential that you remember why you’re doing all of this. The point of a dinner party is to have an enjoyable evening with some great people, whether they’re your close friends or someone you’d like to get to know better. If you feel like there are far too many preferences and dietary restrictions to keep track of, there’s actually a very simple solution—go to a restaurant.

Otherwise, if you’re set on hosting but you’re catering to a larger number of people, let everyone know what you’ll be making up front. Subtly suggest that they’re free to bring what they like if they have niche preferences or diets. You might be the host, but it doesn’t mean that you’re barred from enjoying yourself as well. You shouldn’t be stuck in the kitchen all day long!

Most people supported the author of the post. Here are their thoughts on the situation

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Jonas Grinevičius
Jonas Grinevičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Jonas is a Bored Panda writer who previously worked as a world news journalist elsewhere. After getting his bachelor's degree in Politics and International Relations at the University of Manchester, he returned home and graduated from Vilnius University with a master's degree in Comparative Politics. Jonas enjoys writing articles ranging from serious topics like politics and social issues to more lighthearted things like art, pop culture, and nature. In his spare time, Jonas writes books and short stories and likes to draw lighthearted illustrations. A huge fan of literature, films, philosophy, and tabletop games, he also has a special place in his heart for anything related to fantasy or science fiction.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
POST
Andy
Andy
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Going to say both are aholes here, but obviously husband far bigger. You can't just invite all your family to Christmas dinner and not tell your partner, or assume they will cook without discussing. Reason I think both of them are bit of an ahole is that making a big family Christmas dinner is a lot of work and stress. Not really fair if all his family take turns to take this, but you are declining when asked because your vegan, even though you are happy to go when other people are doing the work. As she says, her husband is fine handling sea food, so there no reason they could not have hosted if organised (and discussed) properly, or at least offered to cook a vegan meal and asked one of the guests to provide a fish dish if they felt they needed one.

1
1point
reply
Amused panda
Amused panda
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Either he should do all the cooking not her, or they should share the cooking (her doing vegan dishes only). If he's that bad a cook, the benefit of her cooking will be she'll have something not terrible to eat. Though she might need to cook extra vegan, because if he's that terrible a cook, the family might end up avoiding the seafood and filling up on the vegan dishes. But really, how well do this couple know each other, after 4 years of marriage, that hubby thinks it is okay to invite guests for Christmas without discussing it with OP first, and that hubby assumes just because he's happy to prepare seafood that OP would be?

0
0points
reply
DC
DC
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA, beyond every reasonable doubt. Either cook a christmas meal that doesn't violate your ethical principles ... or disinvite ... or let him handle it. And, never let anyone try to tell you it's just a "dietary choice". It is an ethical choice having an impact on dietary options. Major difference! May be irrelevant to ignorant and obnoxious people, but that can't be what's measured against.

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
POST
Andy
Andy
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Going to say both are aholes here, but obviously husband far bigger. You can't just invite all your family to Christmas dinner and not tell your partner, or assume they will cook without discussing. Reason I think both of them are bit of an ahole is that making a big family Christmas dinner is a lot of work and stress. Not really fair if all his family take turns to take this, but you are declining when asked because your vegan, even though you are happy to go when other people are doing the work. As she says, her husband is fine handling sea food, so there no reason they could not have hosted if organised (and discussed) properly, or at least offered to cook a vegan meal and asked one of the guests to provide a fish dish if they felt they needed one.

1
1point
reply
Amused panda
Amused panda
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Either he should do all the cooking not her, or they should share the cooking (her doing vegan dishes only). If he's that bad a cook, the benefit of her cooking will be she'll have something not terrible to eat. Though she might need to cook extra vegan, because if he's that terrible a cook, the family might end up avoiding the seafood and filling up on the vegan dishes. But really, how well do this couple know each other, after 4 years of marriage, that hubby thinks it is okay to invite guests for Christmas without discussing it with OP first, and that hubby assumes just because he's happy to prepare seafood that OP would be?

0
0points
reply
DC
DC
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

NTA, beyond every reasonable doubt. Either cook a christmas meal that doesn't violate your ethical principles ... or disinvite ... or let him handle it. And, never let anyone try to tell you it's just a "dietary choice". It is an ethical choice having an impact on dietary options. Major difference! May be irrelevant to ignorant and obnoxious people, but that can't be what's measured against.

0
0points
reply
Load More Comments
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda