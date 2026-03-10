Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Vegan Chef Applies To Run Meat-Heavy Grill Kitchen, Interview Ends In Meltdown As She Gets Rejected
Young female vegan chef in white uniform holding a knife in a professional kitchen setting, refusing hire concept.
Vegan Chef Applies To Run Meat-Heavy Grill Kitchen, Interview Ends In Meltdown As She Gets Rejected

Running a restaurant means juggling a hundred tiny fires at once. Orders flying in, staff rotating out, and customers expecting their favorite burger to taste exactly the same every single time. In that chaos, hiring the right chef isn’t just important, it’s survival.

One restaurant manager recently turned to an online community after a hiring interview went sideways. Now he’s in the middle of a heated debate about veganism, kitchen duties, and whether refusing to taste meat dishes is a dealbreaker.

More info: Reddit

    Running a restaurant kitchen isn’t just about cooking good food; it’s also about tasting it and making sure every dish leaving the pass is spot on

    Image credits: eaktopapps / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When his mother announced she was retiring as head chef, one longtime employee stepped up to help interview candidates for the role

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One applicant seemed like a solid option, until she revealed something that made the interview go sideways – she was a strict vegan who’d just have someone else taste meat dishes for her

    Image credits: SmokeWheat240

    The guy ultimately decided she wasn’t the right fit, but after she had a meltdown and his friend called him a jerk, he asked netizens if he made the wrong call

    The original poster (OP) grew up working at his parents’ neighborhood bar and grill, a local spot known for steaks, burgers, tacos, fish, and other hearty meat-heavy favorites. After ten years in business, the place has earned a solid reputation, and lately OP has stepped into a bigger role helping manage the restaurant.

    His mother currently runs the kitchen as head chef, but with retirement around the corner, OP has been helping interview candidates for her replacement. One day, a friend recommended a recently graduated culinary student. She had a polished résumé but no real-world kitchen experience yet, something OP was willing to overlook.

    During the interview, however, the conversation took an unexpected turn. The candidate explained she was a strict vegan and began describing her favorite plant-based dishes. That immediately raised concerns, since the restaurant’s menu is overwhelmingly focused on meat, with only one vegetarian option on the entire menu.

    When OP asked her how she would taste meat dishes for quality control, she said she’d simply have someone else do it. For OP, that wasn’t realistic in a busy kitchen where every role is clearly defined. So, he turned her down, but after she had a meltdown and his friend accused him of being a jerk, OP asked netizens if he’d been out of line.

    So was OP being unfair, or simply making a practical decision for a joint built around meat-forward dishes? In professional restaurants, tasting food is often seen as a key responsibility of the head chef, but where do the experts actually stand on this issue?

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    In most restaurant kitchens, the head chef isn’t just the person calling orders and plating dishes. They’re also the final line of defense when it comes to flavor and consistency. That usually means tasting food throughout the cooking process to make sure seasoning, texture, and balance are exactly right before it reaches a customer’s table.

    In fact, culinary training programs often stress that tasting isn’t optional; it’s a core part of quality control. A chef who skips that step risks missing small but important details, like a sauce that’s too salty or a dish that’s just slightly off. And in a busy restaurant, those little slips can add up fast.

    Of course, vegan chefs absolutely thrive in the culinary world, especially in restaurants built around plant-based cuisine. The plant-based food scene has exploded in recent years, with many chefs carving out entire careers creating inventive dishes that prove you don’t need meat to make something delicious.

    Still, things get trickier when a kitchen revolves around meat-heavy dishes. In high-volume restaurants, every person has a specific role, and the head chef is usually responsible for final tasting. Passing that job to someone else during the dinner rush might sound simple, but in practice, it’s not always realistic, and OP’s gut told him so.

    At the end of the day, running a restaurant means balancing personal values with the practical realities of the kitchen. OP reckons he made the call that best protects his family’s business and, once the steak hits the plates, that’s what matters, right?  What do you think? Was OP right to reject the vegan chef, or should he have given her a chance anyway? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

    In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the guy wasn’t the jerk in the equation and said he basically dodged a bullet

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    ma-lahann avatar
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago

    Why do these people expect the world to change to accommodate them? I really believe that most of these people are just trying to be the center of attention and force everyone around them to bow to their current fad.

    2
    2points
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Assuming this is real: let's hope the recent graduate learns people and personal skills, such handling rejection and adjusting expectations. A restaurant is not a charity. There may be other opportunities, such as catering, meal prep for health food outlets, etc. No shame in starting small - it's much easier to explain accepting entry-level positions than big gaps in a resume.

    2
    2points
    reply
    timfawcett avatar
    Tim Fawcett
    Tim Fawcett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    "Tis an ill cook that cannot lick their own fingers"

    1
    1point
    reply
