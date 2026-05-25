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In a healthy relationship, both people need to have each other’s backs, or else things might get very one-sided. That’s exactly why, when one partner keeps making unfair demands of the other, resentment can build and eventually lead to very big problems.

This is what happened between a guy and his girlfriend after she made him pay for her nose piercing and then expected him to keep retrieving it from the sink whenever she lost it. Eventually, he couldn’t take her careless and entitled behavior anymore and confronted her.

More info: Reddit

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If one partner never takes responsibility for their actions and always expects their loved one to clean up their messes, it can spell doom for the relationship

Image credits: vershinin89 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that he had paid $90 for his girlfriend’s nose piercing since it was her birthday, even though he was a semi-broke university student

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Image credits: zinkevych / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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After getting the piercing, the woman kept dropping it down the sink and expected her dad or boyfriend to take the plumbing apart to keep getting it for her

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Eventually, when the woman lost her nose piercing for the fifth time, her boyfriend told her that if she did it again, he wouldn’t retrieve it for her

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Image credits: BeautifulRevenue5

Unfortunately, she lost it again for the 6th time and ended up crying when her boyfriend refused to get it back for her

The poster explained that even though he was a semi-broke student, he still wanted to do something nice for his girlfriend’s birthday. That’s why he decided to pay $90 for her nose piercing, since it was something she had wanted for a long time. Unfortunately, he soon realized that she was quite irresponsible with it.

The important thing to keep in mind when getting any piercing is that it requires frequent cleaning to prevent infection. That’s why folks should focus on aftercare and keep their new jewelry in, instead of fidgeting with it too often, so the piercing hole stays open and clean.

The problem is that the poster’s girlfriend was extremely careless with her piercing and she kept dropping it down sinks. Even though she had made the mistake, she expected her father and boyfriend to take apart the plumbing and retrieve it for her each and every time, which was frustrating.

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It can be quite tough to recover small pieces of jewelry once they have fallen down the sink, and experts advise handling the situation carefully. As soon as something has gone down the drain, first turn off the water, then check the U-bend pipe for the object. Once retrieved, it’s best to be careful in the future and to install drain covers if such accidents keep happening.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Over time, as the woman was so careless with her piercing and entitled in expecting her partner to keep getting it back, he began to feel annoyed. That’s why when she dropped it down the sink for the fifth time, he finally told her that if she did it again, then he wouldn’t take apart the plumbing to find it for her.

Although it might seem like a very firm boundary to set, family therapists explain that it’s important to stay strong even if one’s partner keeps behaving irresponsibly. Setting consequences for their carelessness can help change their patterns over time and help them understand your point of view.

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That’s why, when the woman dropped her piercing down the drain just an hour after her boyfriend had set a boundary, he refused to help her out. This left her shocked, and she began bawling because she probably didn’t expect him to follow through with the consequences that he had set.

The poster tried to help his partner understand that she could also take apart the plumbing to get her jewelry back, rather than always pestering him, but she refused. Eventually, because she was crying so much, the man began to wonder whether he should just help her out to make her feel better.

What do you think would actually be the best way to deal with an irresponsible partner like this? We’d love to hear any solution you may have.

Folks were shocked by the woman’s incompetence and sided with the guy for setting boundaries

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