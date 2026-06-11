ADVERTISEMENT

Planning a wedding is usually a whirlwind of seating charts, floral arrangements, and trying to figure out why tiny cakes cost as much as a used car. What most people don’t expect is to go from counting down the days until saying “I do” to arguing over who gets the dog after the engagement is over.

That’s exactly what happened to today’s Original Poster (OP) who thought she was only months away from marrying her best friend. After building a life with her fiancé for three years, sharing a home, a future, and a beloved dog, she suddenly found herself navigating heartbreak, confusion, and a growing dispute over the pet they raised together.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

While changing your mind isn’t always a bad thing, it can create confusion and hurt feelings, especially when someone else has already started relying on what you said

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The author was preparing to marry her fiancé of three years, with their wedding just four months away and most of the planning already completed

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: eugeneshemyakin9 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After a disagreement following church, her fiancé unexpectedly revealed he wanted to end the relationship, saying he needed to focus on his faith and personal growth

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Following the breakup, he moved out and initially told her she could keep their dog while she healed and figured out her next steps

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Bunnixxox

ADVERTISEMENT

Days later, he reversed his decision, claimed the dog was solely his, threatened legal action if she refused to return him, and left her wondering whether she was wrong for keeping the pet

The OP had been with her fiancé for three years and engaged for more than one. With just four months left before their wedding, nearly everything had already been arranged. Their relationship was rooted in shared Christian values, and both considered faith a central part of their lives. However, things changed after church one Sunday when the couple got into what she considered a fairly ordinary disagreement.

Rather than working through it together, her fiancé revealed that he had already been considering ending the relationship for about a week. She pleaded for more time and suggested counseling, but he insisted his mind was already made up. After ending the engagement, the fiancé moved out and initially told her she could remain in their apartment temporarily while she sorted out her next steps.

He also told her that she could keep the dog they had raised together, believing the companionship would help her cope with the breakup. However, a few days later, she received a message from him where he claimed the dog was his. He demanded that the dog be retuned and warned that refusing to do so could damage any chance of an amicable ending and even mentioned possible legal action.

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP explained that she isn’t trying to take someone else’s pet, but pointed out that she has written messages showing her ex agreed she could keep the dog, that the dog’s license is registered in her name, that she is listed with the veterinarian, and that she handles much of the dog’s daily care. However, she was left wondering whether she was wrong for refusing to hand the dog over to him.

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Stories like this can feel shocking, especially when a relationship appears stable right up until the breakup. But sudden breakups before a wedding are more common than many people realize. OMG Hitched reports that roughly 20% to 30% of engagements end before the wedding day, and those breakups are often tied to deeper compatibility concerns that have been building over time, not just one argument or disagreement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conflict over the dog also reflects a growing trend that family lawyers are seeing more often. Super Lawyers reports pets are still considered property in many jurisdictions. That means courts often look at practical evidence such as pet registration, veterinary records, adoption paperwork, and who pays for the animal’s care rather than simply deciding who loves the pet more.

At the same time, the emotional side of the situation is very real. Forbes notes that companion animals function as attachment figures similar to close family members, providing comfort, routine, and emotional support. When a breakup involves a shared pet, people are often grieving both the relationship and the possible loss of a major emotional support system, which can make decisions feel even more complicated.

Netizens sided with the OP, arguing that the dog legally appears to belong to her based on the available documentation, and urged her not to hand the dog over under any circumstances. What do you think about this situation? If a couple adopts a pet together, who should get custody after a breakup? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens were suspicious of the ex-fiancé’s behavior, questioning why he ended a three-year relationship so suddenly and then reversed his position on the dog days later

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT