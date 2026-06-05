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Growing up, most kids dream that they’ll one day be able to give their parents a comfortable life and look after them just as they did. Unfortunately, in some cases, this innocent wish might be manipulated by folks with selfish motives.

This is what happened to one man who kept getting guilt-tripped by his entitled mom into giving her money to fund her luxurious lifestyle. The problem is that his fiancée didn’t want him to bankrupt himself to help his mother, since that could affect their future together.

More info: Reddit | Update

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The problem with financially irresponsible family members is that they know just what to say to keep getting more monetary support from their loved ones

Image credits: y_seleznev / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster explained that she and her fiancé both came from lower-income backgrounds, but despite that, his mom kept demanding money to fund her lavish lifestyle

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Image credits: grustock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The woman felt that their future married life could be affected because of the way the man kept giving his money away so that his mother could live beyond her means

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Image credits: yesorno / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The problem went from bad to worse when the poster’s mother-in-law demanded rent money, but instead used it for an Amalfi Coast vacation

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Image credits: swilyi

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After the woman confronted her fiancé about his enabling behavior, she realized she didn’t want to come between his relationship with his mom, and broke up with him instead

It seems the woman and her partner were on the same page about most things, except when it came to money. That’s because he often helped his mother out financially, even though he didn’t have much extra to spare, and she always seemed to spend the cash on luxury travel.

Although this might not seem like a major issue, research shows that disagreements about money can actually ruin relationships. This could be because everyone has their own patterns of spending and saving, but when those values are incompatible with one’s partner, it can lead to some irreconcilable differences.

In this case, the poster was concerned that her fiancé kept giving away all his extra money to his mother, who would always guilt-trip him. He also didn’t seem to understand that his responsibilities would change after marriage and that he should start saving up for his future with his fiancée.

It is quite a nice gesture to help loved ones out financially once in a while, but professionals explain that if this becomes a habit, certain boundaries need to be set. This is because if family members are irresponsible with money, they might keep demanding handouts, regardless of whether it negatively affects your finances.

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Image credits: gorynvd / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The man knew that his mother often used his money to pay for her luxury trips and other indulgences, but since she kept trying to get her way, he always gave in. Unfortunately, he didn’t seem to realize how much this could affect his finances in the future, since he still lived with his brother and paid very little in rent.

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That’s why the poster eventually confronted him about his behavior and asked him why he indulged his mom so much, especially after she used his funds to take a trip to the Amalfi Coast. The man did his best to justify his actions, but he couldn’t come up with a good excuse to satisfy his partner.

In situations like this, where a person might be manipulated by a financially irresponsible loved one, experts advise setting boundaries as early as possible. It’s also important to slowly reduce the monetary support given to them until they use it wisely, or else try to help the individual out in non-financial ways.

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It’s clear that the poster had thought a lot about the issue with her fiancé, and she realized that she didn’t want to come between him and his mother. Even though she knew that her future mother-in-law was slyly using up his money, she decided that it was best to let him figure that out on his own, and so she broke up with him in the end.

Why do you think the man found it so tough to set boundaries with his mom? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and do share if you’ve ever dealt with a person who’s so irresponsible with money.

Folks were glad that the woman chose to end the relationship and felt that she had narrowly escaped him and his entitled mom

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