BIL Calls Groom Discount Ryan Reynolds So Bride Bans Him From Event, He Refuses To Lend $2K To Them

The old wisdom strongly advises us not to do anything bad with the goose that lays golden eggs – and this wisdom has actually been tested for centuries. Well, as it turns out from some people’s stories, not all folks in fact follow it – even if the golden egg is quite small and costs “only” $2K.

Okay, the author of today’s story, the user u/WarthogSudden9057, once made an unsuccessful joke, and it cost him not only a conflict with his future brother-in-law but also an invitation to his sister’s wedding. However, the newlyweds-to-be still expected him to finance the event for $2,000. How is this even possible? Let’s read on and find out!

The author of the post has an elder sister who is going to get married soon

The author was expected to be a groomsman, but his only joke on the groom at the engagement party changed everything

The newlyweds-to-be banned him not only from being a groomsman but from attending the wedding at all

The thing is that the author had promised to give the sis $2K for the wedding before, and now he refuses to give this money

The man was dubbed “selfish” and “petty” by both the sis and their mom, and decided to seek support online

So now meet the Original Poster (OP), who is 25 years old, and his 1-year-older sister is going to get married soon. Initially, our hero was supposed to be the groomsman and, given that the siblings’ parents are not particularly wealthy, the guy promised to give his sis $2,000 to organize the wedding. After all, kinship is sacred, right?

Well, for the groom, apparently, things were completely different, so after the author joked during the engagement party that he looked like a “discount Ryan Reynolds,” it caused offense somewhere deep in his soul. No, the groom laughed almost louder than the others, but then, after some time, he told the bride that her bro is “too immature” for the wedding party.

In general, it all ended with the author getting uninvited. Yes, that’s right, he was not just refused an invitation as a groomsman, but even as a “regular” guest. At the same time, for funding the wedding, he, apparently, was considered quite mature. At least his sister had literally called and texted him several times to remind him of his promise.

But now our hero thought that contributing $2K to a wedding he was banned from looked rather silly. So he simply refused to give the money. Of course, his sister got totally livid, calling her brother “selfish” and saying that he was “ruining her special day.” Their mother also took the bride’s side, calling the OP petty, but the man is not yet sure if he’s right. So he decided to ask people online for some kind of advice.

“I don’t want to justify this man, but making jokes about the groom’s appearance in public, right at his engagement party, doesn’t seem like the best idea,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “So it’s no surprise that the groom was offended. Well, he has every right not to want to see his ‘offender’ among the guests – after all, it’s their wedding.”

“But if you refuse to invite someone to your wedding, then it makes sense that you also refuse their financial contribution to the event, right? Because the very act of rescinding an invitation is quite offensive as well. In fact, the only people ‘ruining the special day’ were actually the groom and the bride agreeing with him.”

“As for the mother’s reaction, that was also reasonable on her part. She obviously expected her son to contribute his own money, and thus no one would annoy her with such pleas – and suddenly everything changed. The perfect outcome of this situation would’ve been a mutual apology between the parties – and a return to the status quo. In this way, both parties would’ve shown emotional maturity,” Irina concludes.

People in the comments also thought that the OP was thoughtless in poking fun at the groom, but also agreed that the response of the newlyweds-to-be was definitely too harsh. Expecting that they would continue to be financed was also, at the very least, strange. “You’re not wrong for not giving the money but everyone handled the joke situation badly, even your sister,” someone wrote reasonably.

By the way, what do you, our dear readers, think about this tale? Please feel free now to share all your thoughts and considerations in the comments below.

Most commenters said that the author was right in not giving the money, but he also should’ve apologized for his joke

