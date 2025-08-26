Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Elderly Parents Expect Daughter To Support After They Squandered Savings On Dumb Business Schemes
Elderly parents looking worried as they show an empty wallet, expecting daughter to support after losing savings.
Family, Relationships

Elderly Parents Expect Daughter To Support After They Squandered Savings On Dumb Business Schemes

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s generally true that our parents are in much better financial situations than our generation is. However, more than four million U.S. adults still provide financial support to their parents. According to the Census Bureau, adult children provided $17.6 billion in support for their parents in 2020.

This woman did the same for her parents, but once she had her own family and started having kids, it just became unfeasible. Irked by thoughts that she’s being selfish and the unending phone calls asking for money, she decided to ask for opinions online. Was she right to fund her parents’ retirement when they spent their whole lives squandering any savings away?

RELATED:

    These parents expected their 32-year-old daughter to support them after retirement

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Yet she refused, saying she had her own family and kids to take care of

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: ChosMrs

    Some adult children even get into debt when they have to financially support their retired parents

    Image credits: pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People tend to criticize the notion that people should have kids to have someone take care of them in old age. Yet the reality today is exactly that: almost half of American adults are providing financial support for their parents or expecting to do so in the near future.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to a recent survey by LendingTree, 23% of Americans are currently financially supporting their parents or in-laws. 23% expect to soon be involved in their parents’ or in-laws’ financial well-being.

    Americans are helping their older parents with basic everyday expenses like:

    • buying groceries (69%),
    • other personal purchases (49%),
    • housing (44%),
    • utilities (43%),
    • and medical bills (42%).

    Like the daughter in this story, some adult children experience strains in their finances when they have to dedicate a portion of their earnings to their parents’ well-being. According to the research from LendingTree, 58% of those who provide their parents with financial support say they’re now in debt. 74% admit that it keeps them from reaching their financial goals.

    In some cultures, it’s expected to help parents financially when you’re an adult

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Different cultures have different attitudes towards financial assistance for family members. The author mentions that they’re from an Asian family, and some commenters observed that this is typical in many Asian households.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, Europeans have similar attitudes as well. Research by Pew shows that Italians are the most likely to say that adult children should help out a parent financially if they need it. In fact, 87% of Italians believe so, while 76% of Americans and only 58% of Germans think the same. Similarly, most Italians (73%) also think that parents should financially support their adult children.

    Ironically, Americans are the most likely to say that financial support for older parents should come from adult children and other family members. Only 24% believe that the government should take care of retired parents. In contrast, 58% of Italians and 48% of Germans think the same.

    Experts advise individuals to start saving for retirement as soon as possible

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In the U.S., 45% of adults aged 65+ agree that they themselves should be responsible for their financial well-being after retirement. The reality is that it’s never too early to start preparing for retirement so that you’re not a burden to your kids later in life.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Here are some things individuals should keep in mind if they want to be ready for retirement:

    • Estimate how much you will need after retirement. According to some experts, people usually need 70%-90% of their pre-retirement income to live like they’re used to when they stop working.
    • Take advantage of your employer’s retirement plan. Whether that’s a 401(k) or some kind of a simplified plan, familiarize yourself with it. Also, learn more about your spouse’s pension plan.
    • Consider investing. Investments can contribute to retirement savings a great deal. This may require more financial knowledge and experience, but diversifying your retirement money can be beneficial.
    • Don’t withdraw from retirement savings. A retirement savings account should remain untouched until your actual retirement, no matter how tempting it might be. The U.S. Department of Labor cautions that if a person withdraws their retirement money, they’ll lose principal and interest, and they may even lose tax benefits or be ordered to pay penalties.
    • Consider opening an Individual Retirement Account (IRA). An IRA is a great choice for those whose employers don’t offer a 401(k), want more control over their investments, or for those who’ve maximized their 401(k) contributions.

    “You can’t get a loan for retirement,” Chuck Simms CLU®, ChFC®, RICP® notes. “Your future is up to you. Here’s what it comes down to – you need to put money away and keep saving.”

    “The moment my folks got money, they went on an overseas vacation instead of [paying] rent”: She gave an example of how irresponsible the parents are

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    People in the comments sided with the daughter: “Blood doesn’t make the family. Love does”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment advising to distance from elderly parents expecting support after squandering savings on poor business schemes.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    money
    parent
    Vote arrow up

    29

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    29

    Open list comments

    1

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time to go no contact like the other kids. They are just leeches.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Time to go no contact like the other kids. They are just leeches.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT