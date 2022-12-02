Woman Threatens To “Starve” Husband And BIL If They Don’t Start Helping Her Around The House

If you’re not Monica Geller from the good old TV sitcom Friends, then you probably aren’t too excited when the time to clean your home comes. But whether we like it or not, that is just something that we have to do. But knowing that there is a helping hand at home makes it much easier to cope with a whole load of various chores. Having this in mind, Reddit user @u/Rainbow62993 decided to share the situation that occurred in her home that made her issue an ultimatum to her husband and his brother who lives with them. After the situation took place, the woman decided to share it with others online, receiving almost 2.5k upvotes and many comments with advice from internet strangers.

No matter how peacefully we live with our family members, sometimes that peace gets broken by disagreements over having to take of household chores

The 29-year-old woman shared that she lives together with her husband and his brother. The author of the post shared that while they all work full-time jobs, since the woman works as a freelancer, she can plan her work time that is most convenient for her. Because of this reason, she takes on many household chores, including taking care of the whole family’s laundry, picking up her husband and his brother from work as they now only have one car, and preparing dinner.

The very few rules that the woman has is that when she’s getting ready to cook, she wants everything to be cleaned and the dishes washed and always make sure to leave everything clean after she’s done. But recently she found out that her husband and her brother-in-law aren’t happy about them having to take care of the dishes and listen to her “complain” about it as well as putting their dirty clothes in the laundry basket. The woman revealed that she feels like she puts a lot of effort into taking care of the house and these are only a few things that she asks them to do, and now she gets backlash for it too.

The original poster then shared that she talked with her husband and brother-in-law and told them that she will no longer say anything about those things, and will just proceed according to the situation, so if the dishes are not done – then no dinner that evening is going to be served. The same will be applied to the laundry, meaning that if the clothes are not in the hamper, then they will not be washed. After stating this new plan, the woman wanted to know if she wasn’t too harsh about this, and thus asked the opinions of others online.

A lot of people online agreed with her plan and even were shocked to see how much she does for them, to the point where she seems more like a mom to two sons instead of a wife. Later in the comments, the author of the post explained that she has tried to talk about this with her husband because she knows that he sometimes suffers from depression, and thought that maybe now he’s just going through a hard time. What was interesting to notice is that the husband’s behavior changed once his brother moved in. In one of her recent updates, OP shared that now things are going much smoother, as her husband helps with keeping up with the workload and her brother-in-law is getting ready to move on.

Someone commented that this is too “harsh”, so now the woman wants to know if she went too far with it

What are some of the ways to optimize the housework so that you can spend the rest of your free time doing something interesting and joyous? According to Care.com, a company that connects those who need help and caregivers, one of the main things that help to tackle the load of work is by including other family members, creating a task list and assigning each person to a certain task. It’s also important to evaluate how much time a certain task requires, so that you won’t spend too much time on one thing. Another useful thing to have in mind is making sure to get rid of all things that clutter the house and make it harder to clean faster and keep the house tidy.

People online were quick to share their opinions on the matter and assured the woman that she was right

Some users were curious to find out more about the situation, so the original poster shared some more details on the matter

According to the woman, the situation changed for the better

