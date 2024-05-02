ADVERTISEMENT

Probably all of you have noticed that many big restaurants and even small cafes are trying to cater as many dietary options as possible. Well, it’s no surprise that more and more people are becoming vegetarians or vegans for various reasons. Needless to say, it has kind of become a norm to have as many vegan options as possible during any gatherings.

However, do the same rules apply during a BBQ? One Reddit user shared his story that caused quite a division in his family after he refused to adapt his annual BBQ for his sister’s vegan boyfriend.

BBQ gatherings are known to be all about meat, so when a vegan person joins the family, it may be a little bit complicated

Image credits: Luis Quintero (not the actual photo)

Man shares that every summer he throws a BBQ bash celebrating all things meat, where the best homemade BBQ sauce and brisket cook-off gets a trophy

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska (not the actual photo)

However, this year his sister has a new boyfriend, who is vegan – the man assured her that he totally can join, but she insisted that he provide vegan options for him

Image credits: Kampus Production (not the actual photo)

He explained that this event has been the same for over 10 years but he tried seeking a compromise that the boyfriend could bring his own food and use a separate grill

Image credits: GateTotal4663

However, the sister argued that segregating his food is insulting and the man is being called a jerk for not bending the rules of his BBQ

Recently, one Reddit user shared his story online, seeking to hear community members’ take on his situation. After refusing to change the ‘rules’ of his annual BBQ that is all about meat to adapt to his sister’s vegan boyfriend’s needs, he was called a jerk by family members. The post went viral, collecting over 11K upvotes and almost 7K comments.

The original poster (OP) starts his story by sharing that every summer he hosts a BBQ gathering, better known to friends and family as “Meatstravaganza”. It’s an event where everyone celebrates meat, tries to make the best homemade sauce and has a brisket cook-off. For about 10 years, the rules were always the same – however, this year, OP’s sister has a new boyfriend, who is vegan.

She asked OP if he could join, to which he happily agreed; however, she then added that she expects him to cater to his needs. OP’s joke that he could eat the garnishes wasn’t taken well and the man was called exclusionary and unsympathetic. He added that despite his attempts to find a compromise and suggestions that the boyfriend bring his own food and use a separate grill, he was called a jerk by quite a few family members.

The community members were on the man’s side in this situation. “Nta. You offered to set him up a grill for his own use. Don’t go to a BBQ and expect there not be meat. This is also a long time event,” one user noted. “I am a vegan in a family full of omnivores. I think the fact that you offered to provide a separate grill was incredibly considerate of you. I would have been thrilled,” another shared.

Image credits: Boris Ivas (not the actual photo)

Now, it is no surprise that there is an increasing number of people who go vegan every year. In fact, according to an Ipsos survey performed in 2018, vegans account for 3% of the global population, or more than 230 million people. The Guardian provides a more conservative estimate of 79 million individuals.

Also, Viva noted that a survey conducted by Veganz ranked five European countries based on the number of vegans, with the UK at the top with 3.2% of the population. Italy ranked second with 2.3%, closely followed by Germany and Austria, both with 2.2%, Spain with 2.1%, and France with only 2.0%. And it added up to around 5 million vegans in just these five countries.

Looking at the USA, Veganbits shares that according to a survey of 11,000 persons aged 17 and older, barely 2% of Americans are vegetarians. Only one-fourth of vegetarians in the United States are vegan, accounting for 0.5% of the adult population. So to sum it up, only 0.5 percent of the United States’ population, or 1.62 million people, are vegan if we base our conclusion on this study.

Now, probably many of us have heard stories about restaurants banning vegans and vegetarians, tenants refusing to rent flats to meat eaters and constant conflicts. So why is it actually happening? Well, according to Business Insider, the reason for it is that the whole debate is about more than simply food.

According to studies, the decision to consume or not eat meat is influenced by cultural, moral, and political principles in addition to nutrition. Both extremes are based on misconceptions about how humans are ‘supposed’ to eat and reflect fears about an uncontrollable food system.

And coming back to the whole BBQ situation, who do you think was right or wrong? Share your thoughts below!

Redditors stood on the man’s side and had discussions regarding this situation