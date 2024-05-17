Food is something none of us could live without. Since eating the same stuff over and over again would be boring, humans always try to find new ways to cook or new food items to consume. From these attempts, we sometimes get ingenious ideas that quickly become a staple in our diets, yet other times, these trials aren't so good. Or they become popular and overrated at the same time despite their mediocrity. Today's list is about exactly that -- foods that are either overrated, too expensive, or both in netizens' eyes. More info: Reddit

#1 Gold flake. It tastes like nothing and is just to flex you have money to waste.

#2 Caviar. First of all, you can get ikura/fish eggs at Japanese restaurants for next to nothing. You can get the big ones wrapped in seaweed for a couple bucks, and when I was a kid I really liked the tiny orange roe, and would ask the servers for a side of them, and they'd give them to me for free. Caviar is just a fancier version of those, and often is a lot saltier. Too expensive for what you get.



Edit: Okay maybe roe/ikura isn’t that cheap either. I’ve never bought it in bulk, and I live in Alaska right by the ocean, and it’s always been v cheap at sushi restaurants here but as a whole I could be wrong about the pricing on that.

#3 Anything salt bae serves.

As you can see from this list, there are many food items and meals people view as overhyped and overly expensive. These include specific stuff like caviar, avocado, or more abstract ones, like anything that internet meme persona Salt Bae serves. ADVERTISEMENT Another interesting and, in netizens’ eyes, overhyped food item that appeared on this list was gold flakes or edible gold. Basically, it’s not as much a food item as it is a food additive that is used to make meals more extravagant. While edible gold is safe to eat, it has no nutritional value or health benefits. The purity of it must be 23–24 karats, and if it's above that, it might contain other metals that can be toxic if consumed. And since it’s gold, it is quite costly. So, it’s no surprise it ended up on this list since, basically, it's something expensive you add to food, but it doesn’t enhance its nutritional value or taste. Yet, enhancing food appearance is a trend that makes it worth it for people to spend extensive amounts of money on such things as edible gold.

#4 Those overloaded, tall, "Instagrammable" hipster burgers. This b******t is what I mean.



So many "upscale casual" restaurants seem to think the pinnacle of dining is a burger that costs $15-$25, is loaded with pointless ingredients meant to sound high-end (like truffle aioli and wagyu beef), and requires you to unhinge your jaw like a f*****g snake to take a bite. Not to mention the fact that they are usually an absolute mess and are usually okay-at-best in taste.

#5 Starbucks



Their coffee is awful, which is why they have to load it with milk and whipped cream and sprinkles.

#6 Lobster. I say this as a new englander, that s**t is overrated! I mean, it’s good. But it’s not *that* good, you know?

Speaking of food trends, we like to throw the “trend” word around without actually thinking about what it means and if the thing we give the trend crown to is actually a trend or just a fad. Fads are things whose popularity rises quickly and falls just as fast. To look at it from a food popularity perspective, fads typically rise from social or any other kind of media’s attention. Like a product or an ingredient shouted out by a TV chef or social media influencer basically out of nowhere, which then gets sold out and quickly forgotten about by the majority of the public. At the same time, trends are a bit more stable form of popularity. Usually, they evolve more gradually, are more long-lasting, and can even lead to a change in the culture. Again, let’s look at it from a food perspective. Adding salty flavor to sweet foods, or as some apparently call it, swicy, is a trend that developed over the years. People were exposed to it in various ways, for example, with the rising popularity of swicy treats like salted caramel, sweet and salty popcorn, and many others, which became a staple in the snack world. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Macaroons, I can’t understand why there are so expensive.

#8 Fast food. It used to be the cheaper option. Now I could go have a nice family dinner at a sit down restaurant for what fast food is costing.

#9 Avocado toast. I'd be able to afford a house in a good neighborhood and support a family of five on a single income if I hadn't eaten that in my 20s.

While as we acknowledge fads tend to be unpredictable, some trends can be predicted. The emphasis is on some, as things sometimes happen that make certain trends happen without anyone thinking they would. Like with COVID-19 and its quarantine -- no one really predicted it and what kind of food trends would become popular, like whipped coffee. And while some trends can become a new normal, some still can be viewed as excessive by some people, and this list is a perfect example of that. Yes, sometimes some food items or meals tend to get overhyped despite their mediocrity, while others get overrated for no apparent reason, but, well, to each their own, isn’t it? ADVERTISEMENT What foods do you think are overly expensive and overrated? Share with us in the comments!

#10 Buffalo Wild Wings. Wings are simply overpriced as hell.

#11 Airport food.

#12 Cheesecake Factory cheesecake. Fight me.

#13 Anything where a single plate is over $100. I feel like flavor peaks around $40-$50 and everything beyond that just tastes weirder to seem fancy.

#14 Anything from Panera Bread. I heard it described best a few years ago: "overpriced hospital food".

#15 Oysters



Just ashtrays full of snot.

#16 Ribs. It was originally discarded as waste, then we discovered BBQ sauce. Now they're more than steak.

#17 Himalayan pink salt - the reddish color comes from iron oxide, same s**t as rust. in tibet it is considered low grade salt and they use it to salt the animal feeds cuz it has more minerals lel.

#18 Shark fin soup. (I had some at an Asian wedding back in the mid-1990's before I learned about the ethics of the industry).



It's disgusting - you're eating cartilage.



Gordon Ramsay did a video on it and he tried one of the highest rated ones - he said the broth was very good but you could put anything in there, chicken, beef, sausage, etc, but the shark fin part wasn't good at all.



I would agree with him, the soup / broth was good, but the shark-fin was disgusting. They could have made the broth into a traditional fish soup and it would have been a lot better.



Honorable mention goes out to anyone who asks for a restaurant's "**most expensive wine**". You're just showing off your money to the people around you and clearly telling the staff you have no idea what you're ordering. You'll usually get a mediocre wine with an expensive price tag.

#19 Most of this seems to be a lot of discussion of personal taste, but I'll throw my hat in the ring.



Avocado.



It's fine. It's just fine. They are expensive as hell because they aren't really native to anywhere outside of California and the Baja peninsula of Mexico, every influencer thinks they made a recipe by sticking avocado on something and posting it to Instagram, and you seemingly can't avoid hearing people opinions about it.



"Have you tried the Mexican food here? It's so authentic." Shut up, Becky. Everyone knows about avocados now. It's not some secret fruit that only foodies know about.

#20 Honestly, wagyu beef. I had it just to say I've had it. I paid a premium price for a little thing that probably wouldn't even be considered an appetizer. It was okay.

#21 Overly fancy cakes. Like ones that are realistic pigeons or some other stupid confection. It’s a cake it’s going to taste like a cake and come out the same as any cake. No one needs to spend hundreds on a cake.



Also wedding cakes are overpriced and taste like s**t. Top tip if you are getting married don’t tell the cake folk that. Just ask for a cake you say the word wedding a big standard cake suddenly is 50 times the price for no other reason than to over charge.

#22 Not as expensive as others on this list, but for a "staple" bell peppers are a terrible pepper and way overpriced.

#23 The first time younger me tried some almond milk, I concluded:



"This is just a sad, sad substance that rich people drink."



My opinion has changed since.

#24 Lobster rolls. $22-28 for two to three ounces of lobster meat slathered in mayonnaise and put in a hot dog bun.

#25 Chilean sea bass. I love most fish, but this just has the most horrible after taste, like black cod also has. (Also, caught by trawler, so not great for the environment.).

#26 Anything with gold leaf.



Also fois gras. Fois Gras is tasty but it's so rich you really can only eat a few fork fulls. I went to a restaurant once where the serving was a whole slab of it just because it's "rich food.".

#27 Edamame. It's f*****g soy beans with salt. And i like it.

#28 Red Delicious Apples!!!