ADVERTISEMENT

We recognize five basic tastes: sweet, bitter, sour, salty, and savory. But we also identify an enormous range of flavors, as every variety of every ingredient has its own distinct characteristics.

We do this with our taste buds that are housed in the small pink bumps on the tip of our tongue. So while we might have an idea of whether or not we will like a certain food, we simply cannot be sure until we put it in our mouth.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them Green beans. Turns out fresh ones are a completely different taste from the canned ones.

_inabox , Neha Deshmukh / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them Meat loaf. We had it as a kid and it made me gag. My wife then made it and I thought this is fantastic! Years later my mother made it for us again. I gagged. Sorry Mom.

FunnyStuff575 , Sanju M Gurung / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
culmone10 avatar
Giovanni
Giovanni
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was around 27 when i found out that a lot of foods that "i didn't like" where actually pretty good when cooked properly.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them Kimchi, turns out it’s delicious!

sassassinX , Portuguese Gravity / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them Pineapple on pizza. I was once one of you but I have seen the light. The trick is you have to have jalapeños on it too. You want that contrasting heat and sweet. I don’t do the traditional Hawaiian thing. Pepperoni, pineapple and japs is where it’s at.

RageHate502 , bckfwd / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
i-buckland16 avatar
HI, I'M A SHOUTY MAN
HI, I'M A SHOUTY MAN
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I especially love pineapple on vegetable pizza! Just loaded with cheese, sauce and all the vegies you can think of, add some pineapple on there, it's beautiful.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them Green Eggs & Ham

Luckily, thanks to one almost-unbearably persistent little fellow, I eventually tried it and found that I do, I do like Green Eggs & Ham.

pm1966 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them Sushi, until i actually had it 10 years ago. its so legit. not an acquired taste at all. hits like a good steak , or lasagna or something. easy to enjoy.

lambofgun , Vinicius Benedit / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
sarah-jones avatar
sbj
sbj
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most sushi available where I live is not authentic and it's mostly rice & veg

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them Scalloped potatoes. I had been made to eat the instant box kind as a kid, and the texture and taste made me gag.

Turns out that I love homemade scalloped potatoes.

Birdo3129 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also can't go wrong with butter, cream, garlic and potatoes!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them Cheesecake!! Cheese in cake form didn't sound appealing. I was 34 when my eyes were opened!!

Jlmorgan86 , Tina Guina / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them Rhubarb Pie.

phukerstoned , Rasmus Gundorff Sæderup / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#10

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them I thought roasted potatoes must be horrible until I was in middle school. I ate over a friend's house and knew that, as a guest, it was impolite to decline any of the dishes, so I took a few red potatoes. And so the love affair with potatoes began! .

OptmstcExstntlst , Jonathan Farber / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them Indian food. A whole cuisine.

Edit to clarify: The smell put me off for years. Not because it was bad just because it was pungent I think. I adore Indian food now, nothing compares. Greek is a strong second.

OsoRetro , Pushpak Dsilva / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm a Brit, and can't imagine not having full access to Indian food here. Bliss on a plate, yum.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them My grandfather would never eat pizza because he didn’t like how it looked. In his late 80s we took him to dinner with us for my brother’s birthday for..pizza. So he ended up trying it. After that he loved it and said he wished he’d tried it years ago!

jackiebee66 , Pablo Pacheco / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them Saurkraut and cabbage.
Then I ate at a German restaurant and the saurkraut was good and they had something called rokult(pickled cabbage) that is really good.

bloodbrain1911 , Ala z / wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Rohkost? Krautsalat? I'm not sure what the "rokult" is here. I love Krautsalat though - so cheap and easy to make. It's just thinly shredded white cabbage and white onion, salted and left for 30 mins before adding vinegar, sugar, oil and caraway seeds. I can eat kilos of it!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them Sushi, guacamole, hummus.

Gghaxx , Christina Rumpf / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Love, love, love! In terms of green things I don't like: kale.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#15

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them Ceviche.

Jezmebebe , Picanteria karol / wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#16

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them Eel.

I was with a friend eating from a big platter of sushi and telling him how I would never eat eel, because it just sounded gross and creepy. “Not like this - this is good. What is this?”

”Eel.”.

StarBabyDreamChild , Jojo Yuen (sharemyfoodd) / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them Pho. I didn’t know there was a version without tripe. The first time I had it a friend ordered for me and did ask beforehand if there was anything I don’t eat. I said no, not expecting tripe. I don’t like tripe. Hesitantly went again 10+ years later and got it with sirloin strips. Delicious.

absinthe00 , RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them Capers. I don’t like green olives and for some reason I assumed they tasted like green olives since someone told me that once.

Patient-War-4964 , Max Griss / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ADORE them! Lentils with lemon zest, olive oil, parsley, loads of capers and beetroot is a staple in our house. The kids love it too. In fact, we had it last night!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them Cooked carrots, add some butter and salt, god damn!

Doctor-Hemorrhoid , TheWolf Studio / pexels (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is one I can't abide personally. Raw, yes. Cooked, bleugh! Whenever anyone gets the tzimmes out, I have to pass.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
#20

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them I grew up Muslim so bacon and whisky.

JayIsNotReal , Michelle @Shelly Captures It / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Glad I'm Jewish for the whisky but I'm more than happy to pass on the bacon, too :)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#21

Sauerkraut.

Ritaredditonce Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them California rolls .

sultrybadger9 , Tim Reckmann / wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#23

COTTAGE CHEESE.

runnerman231 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Salt and vinegar potato chips.

My sister had really bad ingrown toenails when we were kids and she soaked her feet in white vinegar every night. I couldn’t imagine why someone would want to put something that smelled like that on a potato chip. I found it revolting.

Then one day, I tried a vinegar chip accidentally and it changed my whole life. The sour flavor is actually amazing!

anistasha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them Spam!! I love it. I always thought it looked nasty. Then I grew up.

North_Temperature_56 , BrokenSphere / wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

Chick peas.

madameporcupine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Tzatziki!

theroguebanana Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
katehargreaves678 avatar
columbokateUK
columbokateUK
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How can anyone not like tzatziki! Im happy you changed your mind. Proper Greek recipe though. So good to dip freshly baked bread into 🤤

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#28

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them Egg rolls. I didn’t like eggs.

OldERnurse1964 , Kyndall Ramirez / unsplash (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Tongue. My son convinced me to try thinly sliced tongue at a Korean bbq and it was pretty good.

Letmetellyowhat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

Guacamole.

AdmirableAd7753 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
amandjlgruber avatar
Rebelliousslug
Rebelliousslug
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really should try this. I haven’t because I don’t like the texture of sliced avocado but this seems a little less offensive to me.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#31

Pecan pie. It just always looked nasty to me.

Lumbergod Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Brussels sprouts, nowadays I cant get enough litterly, living in South America, there hard to come by, when they been available it was just a couple pounds.

Rich-Appearance-7145 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LOVE Sprouts, but they have to be cooked to 'soft'. ;-) Perfect with beef gravy. Green veggies are my fave: esp dark green cabbage & broccoli.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Grits. I’ve lived in the south for most of my life and only recently cooked them myself- turns out I just dislike how they’ve been served to me.

charcoalfoxprint Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Radishes, they are peppery and earthy and amazing.

Mcgwizz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sprinkle of salt and a few drops of olive oil with a piece of buttered fresh bread and that's my breakfast every day in the summer. I love it! It makes me feel so much more energetic than something sweet.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#35

40 Foods People Thought Were Absolutely Disgusting Until They Actually Tried Them Ranch. Mostly because when I was in a kid, I was in a busload of 15-16 kids in a van. Said van had NO air conditioning, and we were in a 4 hour road trip in the hottest month of the summer. Two girls were in a seat in front of me fighting over a ranch packet which split, and all of its contents plastered all over my head and torso. Luckily we only had to go another 3 hours before I was able to change….

MyJelloJiggles , Diádoco / wikipedia (not the actual photo) Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
aragornjauncey avatar
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think I've ever had it but apparently I need to before I die (according to my American friends)!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#36

Split-pea soup.

GiveMePotatoPierogi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
sachielk avatar
StumblingThroughLife
StumblingThroughLife
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pea soup is delicious, but nowadays, it seems all premade/fresh bought pea soup includes mint in the UK. ugh.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#37

Asparagus.

just5ft Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Tres leches. I hate soggy breads/cakes, so the thought of it grossed me out. But OMG, when you have someone who makes tres leches really well, it is delightful.

KittyCubed Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Calamari.

today0012 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

Sushi. So freakin good! Can’t believe I lived half my life without eating it. Sad.

anon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!