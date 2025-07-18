Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Aunt With PhD Actually Expects Husband And Family To Call Her Doctor All The Time
Young aunt with PhD in graduation gown holding diploma, expecting husband and family to call her doctor
Family, Relationships

Aunt With PhD Actually Expects Husband And Family To Call Her Doctor All The Time

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Going to university is a big deal. It’s even more impressive when you continue your higher education and get not just your bachelor’s and master’s degrees, but also the legendary doctorate. It requires a ton of discipline, perseverance, and focus. And it’s definitely worth celebrating! That being said, you have to make sure to stay grounded and not let your fancy education go to your head. Humility is underrated.

And yet… not everyone manages to keep their ego in check. In a post on the AITAH group, redditor u/IMVenting66 revealed how her sister-in-law, who recently got her PhD, dramatically stormed out of a family get-together. All because her family wouldn’t call her ‘doctor’ when talking to her! Check out the full story below, and keep scrolling to take a peek at the internet’s increasingly confused reactions. Bored Panda has reached out to the author for comment, and we’ll update the article as soon as we hear back from her.

RELATED:

    Getting a PhD is a huge deal and definitely worth celebrating! But alas, some folks let it swell their egos

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    One internet user shared how a family gathering went wrong after her sister-in-law started pressuring everyone to call her ‘doctor’

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There is a vast gulf between work and family settings. It’s unfair to demand that your loved ones call you by your title

    Image credits: pexels (not the actual photo)

    It is completely natural to want other people to like, admire, and respect you. We all want to be looked up to. We all want to be seen as important members of the community. It’s an innate human drive. It’s deeply hardwired into our very existence, seeing as we’re social animals and such.

    But alongside that ambitious drive for recognition, there’s another instinct—the desire to genuinely connect with all the other members of that very same community. And that means finding common ground. It’s hard to forge genuine, deep connections if you’re constantly showing off and proclaiming how very different you are from everyone else.

    Or, to put it another way, people don’t particularly enjoy someone boasting about how much better, how unbelievably special they are. Yes, getting your doctorate degree is certainly cause for celebration! But it’s beyond ridiculous to expect folks outside of a professional setting, including your close family and your literal spouse, to call you ‘doctor.’

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Being in a relationship with someone with a big ego can be utterly exhausting. There are lots of pitfalls

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    That’s just an ego-trip. And you need to dial things back a bit before you cause serious damage to your closest relationships. Not to mention the fact that this can put a lot of unnecessary strain on your marriage if your soulmate can’t even call you by your actual name. Again, it’s ridiculous.

    Being in a long-term relationship with someone who has a big ego can be… Challenging to say the least. According to Marriage.com

    , here are some of the main red flags that your partner might have a large ego:

    • They always want to be right and refuse to admit when they’re wrong
    • Your partner tends to dominate conversations, leaving you feeling unheard
    • They seek to control various aspects of your relationship without consulting you much
    • Your significant other craves admiration, yet tends to be emotionally manipulative
    • They’re unwilling to be vulnerable because they see this as a sign of ‘weakness’
    • They crave admiration, criticize other people to boost their self-esteem, and generally struggle with empathy
    • They tend to be jealous, defensive, unwilling to compromise, and avoid acknowledging your achievements in the relationship

    There’s a balance to be found in life. You want to be confident yet grounded. You want to have your achievements acknowledged, and also be humble enough to not let the praise change you. You want to feel seen and heard, while also seeing and actively listening to others.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    We’ve all wobbled trying to balance these things, either being too egocentric or being a pushover at times.

    Being proud of your achievements and being prideful are two very different things

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    As per Verywell Mind, it’s vital to see the difference between pride and being prideful. “Pride is not a negative thing—it is actually quite important. Pride involves being proud and there is nothing wrong with being proud of yourself or where you come from. Taking pride in yourself, your culture, your achievements, etc. are great qualities. It’s important to embrace who you are, what you’ve accomplished, and the journey it took to get there.”

    The problems start cropping up only when pride becomes excessive and you start behaving in a selfish, narcissistic manner. “If a person begins to think they are better than others and only makes decisions based on what’s best for them, they are considered self-centered and prideful. Obsessive pride makes it difficult to be considerate to others or form genuine relationships. People who are too prideful may not notice or realize that there are areas in which they can improve. Prideful people may also find it difficult to be self-aware when they are in the wrong.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A big part of changing yourself and becoming more grounded is basic self-awareness. You have to be willing to take a good, long, hard look at your behavior. Try to see what your insecurities are, think about where they come from, and consider asking a mental health professional for help if you’re struggling with this.

    Try turning the spotlight away from yourself and giving others more attention. Hand out genuine compliments. Focus on how someone else is doing, what they’re feeling, and what they’ve accomplished.

    It’s also a good idea to remember that even though you (think you) are at the top of your game right now, things can and do change. You might be in a much more humbling position in the future. So, keep your ego in check by thinking about your relationships from a long-term perspective, rather than chasing short-term admiration.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What’s your take on the extremely bizarre family situation, dear Pandas? How would you react if someone close to you berated you for not calling them ‘doctor’ once they got their PhD? What do you do to stay humble in life? Share your opinions with everyone else in the comments below.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The vast majority of readers were baffled that anyone would behave like this. Here’s how they saw the situation

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some internet users were a bit detached from how the real world works. Here are their controversial takes

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family life
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    3

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ellentownsend83 avatar
    Ellen Townsend
    Ellen Townsend
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the SIL should have sent out engraved notices of her educational and name changes to each individual family memm

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ellentownsend83 avatar
    Ellen Townsend
    Ellen Townsend
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Member. That way they would have had a clue about her expections and where they might find she had placed her sheepskin.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The families should now insist they be addressed as Mr., Mrs., Miss, Master or any professional title such as Officer, Firefighter, Alderman. In the military officers have to respond in kind to a salute and greeting from an enlisted person. What is good for the goose is plenty good enough for the gander.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    ellentownsend83 avatar
    Ellen Townsend
    Ellen Townsend
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think the SIL should have sent out engraved notices of her educational and name changes to each individual family memm

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ellentownsend83 avatar
    Ellen Townsend
    Ellen Townsend
    Community Member
    1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Member. That way they would have had a clue about her expections and where they might find she had placed her sheepskin.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    donadams_1 avatar
    Don Adams
    Don Adams
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The families should now insist they be addressed as Mr., Mrs., Miss, Master or any professional title such as Officer, Firefighter, Alderman. In the military officers have to respond in kind to a salute and greeting from an enlisted person. What is good for the goose is plenty good enough for the gander.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT