23 Y.O. Lives Rent And Bill-Free At Her Dad’s House, Gets Upset When He Pays For Her 16 Y.O. Sister’s Plane Ticket And Not Hers

Every family is different despite the concept that we all go through more or less the same things. Probably a lot of us had to go through some hard times, especially when we were kids and teenagers, and we thought that our parents didn’t understand us or that we were adult enough to make our own decisions. The parent-kid relationship tends to change when we grow up, as, in a lot of cases, people realize that their parents only wanted the best for them and parents reach a point where they understand that it’s best for them to let their children go, explore the world, make mistakes and learn from them. But sometimes even when people grow up, their relationship with their parents sometimes hits a rough spot. Having this in mind, Reddit user @u/Minute-Common-6625 decided to share a situation that he had to experience which involved his 23-year-old daughter Kate. The man shared that while planning their family vacation, he asked his older daughter if she would like to join them and if so, she would need to buy her own plane ticket. While at first Kate was okay with this request, family drama ensued after she found out that her dad had booked a trip without her since he never received the required sum from her. Not knowing if what he did was right, the Reddit user decided to ask for other people’s opinions online.

The author of the post started his story by sharing that he has two daughters: 23-year-old Kate and 16-year-old Alexa. The man provided a little bit of background information about his family, revealing that his older daughter was a troubled kid, and so once she turned 18, her mom asked her to leave her house. This is why Kate then started living with her dad, Alexa, and OP’s girlfriend. He shared that now the 23-year-old works at a fast food restaurant and is saving up for her own apartment. For this reason, she lives rent-free at her dad’s house and doesn’t have to pay for any additional costs.

The dad is also raising a 16-year-old, Alexa, who, as he presented, is the opposite of her half-sister Kate: she is a bright student who has a lot of extracurricular activities and is interested in many things, such as volunteering and sports. Knowing how hard she is working, the dad decided to plan a family vacation, this way honoring Alexa’s dedication. The man invited Kate too, asking her to pay for her plane ticket. The daughter agreed and so the dad then told her when he expected her to give him the money so he could book the trip. However, even after reminding her about the whole thing, OP never received the needed sum from his daughter.

The man proceeded with his plan and booked the trip, sharing this news with the family over the dinner table. While Alexa was happy with the news, Kate told her dad that he would have to cancel the trip because she works on that date. The man told her that he won’t have to do that because she’s not going anyway, since she didn’t pay for her ticket. After hearing this, the argument started because the 23-year-old thought that her dad paid for her to go. However, the man didn’t see the need for this as his daughter works and could’ve paid for herself.

The situation reached the point where OP found out that his daughter has been talking about this situation on her social media, making a TikTok video where she explained everything from her point of view that did not necessarily cover the truth. While the man’s girlfriend thinks he did the right thing by not paying, the man has now started doubting his decision, seeing how much negativity it has caused.

Bored Panda contacted the Reddit user to find out more information on the matter. The author of the post shared that he was surprised, revealing that he only posted this story as the situation didn’t allow him to sleep. Little did he know that people would get so interested in the whole story, sharing their points of view or even judgment. The man stated that he has an update on the situation; however, he did not yet want to share it, wanting things to fall back into place. He revealed that his daughter Kate has seen the post after seeing it on TikTok.

The story that was shared on Reddit divided its users into two categories: those who thought that dad favored one daughter over the other and those who agreed with the dad and him wanting his adult daughter to pay for herself. Knowing that OP read these comments, we were curious to know what his thoughts on this were: “A lot of people were bringing their own personal family dramas and projecting that onto me. A lot of people assumed my daughter had autism or ADHD and said because they related to Kate and they have a mental health problem, Kate must have it too. I tend to ignore those opinions and focus on unbiased ones,” shared the Reddit user.

To those who struggle to have a harmonious relationship with their kids, the dad explained: “In the beginning of your child’s life, you have to put in effort and give them love, support and encouragement. Once they are an adult, though, it now goes both ways. Once a child is now an adult, everything they do in their lives is their choice, you can only offer your opinion and support.”

