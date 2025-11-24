Guy Says No Way To Babysitting On Vacation, Gets Branded “Selfish” For Having A Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Vacationing is often equivalent to sunshine, sand, and a few good laughs. However, for childfree adults, it can be tough to navigate, because one moment you’re sipping your coffee on the porch, the next you’re being subtly, and sometimes not-so-subtly, drafted into unpaid childcare duties.

Today’s Original Poster’s (OP) experience is a prime example. Looking forward to a laid-back Florida vacation with family, he was asked to spend an entire day babysitting his nieces and nephews. When he said no, he was met with accusations from his siblings and was left wondering if he was just being mean.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Many people assume that just because someone doesn’t have children, they are automatically available to pick up childcare or other responsibilities

Frustrated woman overwhelmed by kids on beach, illustrating conflict with babysitting on vacation and personal time.

Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author’s family usually went to Florida for vacation, including his siblings and their families

Screenshot of text discussing refusing babysitting on vacation and family vacation plans at a small Florida vacation house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a man saying no to babysitting on vacation, labeled selfish for having a life.

Image credits: Agitated-Major6028

Man spending time with toddler playing with wooden toys indoors, illustrating babysitting on vacation concerns.

Image credits: syda_productions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Midweek, his sister scheduled a “special couples day” during the vacation and then asked him to watch all the children

Text excerpt about a guy refusing babysitting on vacation, labeled selfish for wanting to have a life.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a guy refusing babysitting on vacation and being called selfish for having a life.

Text excerpt about a guy explaining why he refuses to babysit during vacation, seen as selfish by others.

Image credits: Agitated-Major6028

Man refuses babysitting on vacation, woman looks concerned during serious conversation in cozy living room.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

He firmly refused, explaining that he didn’t enjoy babysitting and would like to spend his vacation freely, but his sister couldn’t understand it since he had “no plans”

Text excerpt from a story about a guy refusing babysitting on vacation and being called selfish for having a life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about guy refusing babysitting on vacation, facing backlash for wanting to enjoy his time and have a life.

Text post about refusing babysitting on vacation and feeling labeled selfish for having a life and saying no.

Image credits: Agitated-Major6028

ADVERTISEMENT

She eventually hung up on him when he kept refusing but ended up blowing up his phone with texts to change his mind alongside their brother

The OP noted that every other year, his family would escape to their small Florida vacation house. This year, they were all going to be there including his siblings and their families. He was childfree and so ready to enjoy the week without parental duties.

However, he received a call from his siter who informed him that on one day during the vacation, she and their brother had planned a special couples day on the water, followed by dinner at a fancy restaurant with their respective spouses. She then asked if the OP could watch all their kids children for the entire day to which he immediately declined.

Initially, his sister thought he was joking until she saw how serious he was about not wanting to look after their kids while they went on this special couples day. Naturally, the refusal didn’t go over smoothly and she pressed for reasons. She argued that since the OP had no plans for that day, there was no excuse.

He stood his ground, explaining that he was simply not a “kid person” and that he just wanted to enjoy the time by himself. Livid, his sister hung up on him after he still refused to budge. Shortly after the call, his sister had told the brother and they both started texting him to change his mind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Frustrated man holding baby while working on laptop at home, illustrating babysitting on vacation dilemma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: user18526052 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

In the context of the OP’s story, the situation highlights just how important setting boundaries can be. According to Mind Matters, saying no doesn’t require giving a reason, and having free time doesn’t automatically make someone responsible for others.

Also, when someone pressures you to justify your refusal, it can reveal an imbalance of control in the relationship, signaling that boundaries aren’t being respected. In fact, this pressure is particularly common for childfree adults. BBC notes that they are often assumed to be “on call” for family support simply because they don’t have children of their own.

Furthermore, cultural norms frequently tie caregiving responsibilities to family and reproductive roles, creating the expectation that childfree individuals have more availability. This can lead to unspoken pressure to step in, even when it’s inconvenient or unwanted which was exactly the dynamic the brother experienced on this vacation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Leadership coach David Tian therefore underscores the importance of standing firm in these situations. He emphasizes that saying no is a complete sentence and does not require justification, allowing individuals to live without being guilted or manipulated. Recognizing that free time is personal, he points out, protects one’s priorities, well-being, and mental health.

Netizens sided strongly with the OP, emphasizing that he has every right to enjoy his vacation without being coerced into childcare. They felt the “couples day” was unfair and exclusionary, and even suggested alternative solutions for the parents, like swapping days to watch each other’s kids or hiring a babysitter.

What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you say yes to babysitting or stick to your plans? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens applauded the author for standing his ground, highlighting that the situation could make the trip stressful and uncomfortable for him

Screenshot of a Reddit discussion about refusing babysitting on vacation and being called selfish for having a life.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user comments debating babysitting on vacation and labeled selfish for choosing to have a life instead.

Reddit user defends saying no to babysitting on vacation, facing backlash for wanting to enjoy personal time.

Online discussion about a guy refusing babysitting on vacation and being called selfish for wanting a life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit user explains why saying no to babysitting on vacation is labeled selfish for wanting to enjoy their life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a guy refusing babysitting on vacation and being called selfish.

Comment text on social media expressing opinion on babysitting during vacation and family trips.

Comment on Reddit post about refusing babysitting on vacation, accused of being selfish for having a life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text comment on a social media post about refusing babysitting during vacation, sparking debate on being selfish with a life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on Reddit discussing exclusion from babysitting on vacation and being labeled selfish for having a life.