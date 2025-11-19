Obese Lady Livid That Sis Bought A $100 Separate Chair For Her, Gets Called Fat For Her Outburst
If you’ve ever tried to host a cozy little game night, you know that snacks, dice, and questionable decisions are part of the charm. What you don’t expect is for your living room furniture to become a tragic casualty of family drama.
After having a couch donated to them, today’s Original Poster (OP) and her boyfriend began hosting Dungeons & Dragons nights which included the OP’s sister. However, the couch began to dip due to the sister’s weight, and this led them to buy a special chair for her. Thinking she would be grateful for it, they were left stunned that the sister didn’t take it well at all.
Protecting something that’s yours can bring out a side of you that even you didn’t know was hiding under the surface
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The author grew up in a toxic home, moved out at 17, and struggled financially while slowly building a stable life with her boyfriend
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
After finally upgrading their apartment, including receiving a donated couch, they began hosting D&D nights with her sister and brother-in-law
Image credits: AllGo – An App For Plus Size People / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
However, she began to notice that her sister’s weight was causing visible damage to the couch, so she and her boyfriend bought her a sturdier chair to protect their furniture
Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)
When presented with the chair, the sister became angry, and accused them of calling her fat
Image credits: Doritos_locos_tacos2
The author exploded with harsh comments about her weight which ended with her brother-in-law demanding she apologized to her sister
Growing up in a deeply toxic environment, the OP left home as soon as high school ended. Through couch-surfing and long hours at minimum-wage jobs, she slowly built her life from scratch with her boyfriend. After two years of saving, a better-paying job, and incremental upgrades, they finally obtained a couch—donated after a tenant eviction.
After the upgrades, the OP and her boyfriend started hosting small Dungeons & Dragons nights and would invite her sister and brother-in-law. Now, her sister who is very plus-size, couldn’t fit in their chairs and used the donated couch. Over time, however, the OP noticed that the couch bent and dipped under the stress.
Wanting to prevent more damage, the OP and her boyfriend bought her a heavy-duty chair which for them was an expensive sacrifice and one they thought she would appreciate. Instead of gratitude, the sister felt insulted and accused them of calling her fat. What followed was a screaming match and the brother-in-law piling on by insisting they should “just buy a new couch”.
At this point, the OP lost it. She agreed that her sister was right, and that she was indeed fat when she could easily decide to lose weight but would rather not. She then added that until she lost some weight, the sister wasn’t allowed on their couch anymore. After that night, her brother-in-law left her a text about her “bullying” had caused her sister to have a mental breakdown, and urging her to apologize.
Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)
In situations like the one described, where a family member’s weight interacts with shared household furniture, understanding both safety and communication considerations is key. According to FCI London, most standard household and office chairs are actually designed to support users up to around 250 pounds.
Therefore, exceeding this limit can cause structural damage such as frame bending, cushion deformation, or even sudden collapse, which can pose a safety risk. Regularly surpassing the recommended weight can also shorten the chair’s lifespan and void warranties, making it important to use furniture within its intended limits.
However, as highlighted by Healthline Media, discussions about weight can be highly sensitive. They warn that addressing someone’s weight in shaming or harsh terms often backfires, worsening body dissatisfaction, triggering mental health challenges, and even encouraging disordered eating, rather than motivating positive change.
Beam Health further emphasizes that conversations about weight require careful timing, respect, and empathy. Effective communication strategies include using neutral, non-judgmental language, focusing on health or shared goals rather than appearance, and seeking permission before broaching the topic.
Netizens were divided on this one. Some felt that the OP’s actions were justified to some extent because the sister was physically damaging the furniture and had been accommodated. However, others criticized her outburst as unnecessarily cruel and shaming, and that the language used was personal and emotionally damaging.
What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP was justified in buying a weight‑appropriate chair, even if it hurt their sister’s feelings? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens were divided on the situation with some insisting that the author wasn’t wrong for protecting her furniture, while others criticized her for her harsh words
NTA. Fat people know they are fat, and 375 pounds is FAT. OP was completely within her rights to protect her furnishings, she made an accommodation she could only just afford, and she is the one who gets screamed at. I would have banned the cow from my home permanently.
