Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother’s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Family is all about being there for each other when it matters most. So after both of their parents had passed, Reddit user GrowingUnder thought the relationship he had with his sister would stay strong.
But when he needed someone to look after his elderly dog, she said no.
The man couldn’t forget it and carried a grudge until the tables turned, and it was his sister who wanted him to babysit her kids.
He returned the “favor” by refusing as well, but this tit-for-tat weighed on his peace of mind. Chasing closure, he shared the story online and asked people to weigh in, hoping for answers on whether he was in the right.
Dog owners can’t always take their four-legged friends with them and need someone to watch over them while they’re away
Image credits: Zen Chung/Pexels (not the actual photo)
This man, however, was forced to put his dog in an expensive pet hotel because his sister refused to help
So when she asked him to babysit her kids, he refused in return
Image credits: krakenimages.com/Freepik (not the actual photo)
Image credits: GrowingUnder
As people reacted to the man’s story, he answered some of their biggest questions
Most readers said he didn’t do anything wrong
But some argued he was being unfair
Eventually, the man decided to change his mind
How long are they going away that a 16 yo can't look after an 8 yo sibling in their own house? If they need adult supervision at that point, you should decline anyway because clearly they've got some behavioural issues, and a sitter isn't going to fix it
