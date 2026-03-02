Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother’s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids
Man refusing babysit sisters kids revenge relaxes on couch fist bumping dog in casual home setting
Family, Relationships

Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother’s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids

Rokas Laurinavičius
Family is all about being there for each other when it matters most. So after both of their parents had passed, Reddit user GrowingUnder thought the relationship he had with his sister would stay strong.

But when he needed someone to look after his elderly dog, she said no.

The man couldn’t forget it and carried a grudge until the tables turned, and it was his sister who wanted him to babysit her kids.

He returned the “favor” by refusing as well, but this tit-for-tat weighed on his peace of mind. Chasing closure, he shared the story online and asked people to weigh in, hoping for answers on whether he was in the right.

    Dog owners can’t always take their four-legged friends with them and need someone to watch over them while they’re away

    Image credits: Zen Chung/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    This man, however, was forced to put his dog in an expensive pet hotel because his sister refused to help

    Image credits: GrowingUnder

    As people reacted to the man’s story, he answered some of their biggest questions

    Most readers said he didn’t do anything wrong

    But some argued he was being unfair

    Eventually, the man decided to change his mind

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    What do you think ?
    mindykany avatar
    Min
    Min
    Community Member
    Premium     26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am amazed by the entitlement of the YTA crowd.

    1
    1point
    reply
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How long are they going away that a 16 yo can't look after an 8 yo sibling in their own house? If they need adult supervision at that point, you should decline anyway because clearly they've got some behavioural issues, and a sitter isn't going to fix it

    1
    1point
    reply
