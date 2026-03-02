Woman Refuses To Dogsit Her Brother’s Elderly Dog, Gets Shocked When He Declines To Babysit Her Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

Family is all about being there for each other when it matters most. So after both of their parents had passed, Reddit user GrowingUnder thought the relationship he had with his sister would stay strong.

But when he needed someone to look after his elderly dog, she said no.

The man couldn’t forget it and carried a grudge until the tables turned, and it was his sister who wanted him to babysit her kids.

He returned the “favor” by refusing as well, but this tit-for-tat weighed on his peace of mind. Chasing closure, he shared the story online and asked people to weigh in, hoping for answers on whether he was in the right.

Dog owners can’t always take their four-legged friends with them and need someone to watch over them while they’re away

Image credits: Zen Chung/Pexels (not the actual photo)

This man, however, was forced to put his dog in an expensive pet hotel because his sister refused to help

So when she asked him to babysit her kids, he refused in return

Image credits: krakenimages.com/Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: GrowingUnder

As people reacted to the man’s story, he answered some of their biggest questions

Most readers said he didn’t do anything wrong

But some argued he was being unfair

Eventually, the man decided to change his mind

