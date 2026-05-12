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Mom Is Accused Of “Throwing A Tantrum” After Refusing To Babysit Friends’ Kids On Mother’s Day
A woman looking worried and holding a tissue, depicting the dilemma of refusing to babysit on Mother's Day weekend.
Couples, Relationships

Mom Is Accused Of “Throwing A Tantrum” After Refusing To Babysit Friends’ Kids On Mother’s Day

adelaide_2 Adelaide May Ross BoredPanda staff
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Moms have one of the hardest jobs in the world. And the vast majority of the work they do is thankless. So when Mother’s Day comes around, it’s important to make all of the moms in your life feel appreciated. Buy them flowers, make them dinner, give them a massage, say thank you, whatever it takes.

Unfortunately, not everyone takes Mother’s Day seriously, though. And after one mom’s husband signed her up to babysit until 3 am during Mother’s Day weekend, she reached out to the internet for advice. Below, you’ll find the full story that she shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers left her.

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    This mom wanted nothing more than to feel appreciated on Mother’s Day

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

    But when her husband signed her up to babysit all night long, she had to put her foot down

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    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

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    Image source: PandaAccording1160

    The vast majority of moms feel underappreciated

    Image credits: Kris Len Lu (not the actual photo)

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    For thousands of years, moms have been expected to run their households with no or very little appreciation. Traditionally, they’ve been in charge of taking care of the kids, preparing meals, washing clothes, and doing it all with a smile. Being a mom is an exhausting and all-consuming job that should be paid a minimum of $145K per year.  

    So the least we can do for the moms in our lives is celebrate Mother’s Day. This holiday has been observed in the United States for over a century, and today, it’s celebrated in over 80 countries around the globe.

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    People typically show their mothers and partners appreciation by sending them cards, taking them out to brunch, buying them flowers, making them breakfast in bed, getting them a massage, or giving them a day off from chores/parenting responsibilities.

    This day is an opportunity to show the moms in your life just how much they mean to you and how much they inspire you. And a lot of moms really need to hear that.

    Unfortunately, a survey from Peanut found that a whopping 95% of mothers in the US feel unappreciated, unacknowledged, or unseen. Meanwhile, 79% of American moms feel invisible. Sadly, 70% of moms say it’s their family making them feel this way, while 62% say it’s their friends, and 53% say it’s their partner or spouse.

    Half of the moms surveyed also admitted that they felt pressured to get pregnant and start a family. But once they did, many felt that they were lacking support.

    Burnout can take a huge toll on a mother’s mental health

    Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

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    The pressures and expectations placed on mothers can be extremely intense. 90% of American moms say they feel like they’re expected to work like they don’t have kids and parent like they don’t have a job. 96% also say that they feel pressure to self-sacrifice and put themselves last.

    At the same time, it’s easy for moms to feel like they’ve lost a piece of themselves after starting a family. 74% say that since becoming a mother, their identity has become minimized to one thing: mom. 

    Not to mention the fact that most moms simply need a break. A 2026 survey from Make Mothers Matter found that 71% of UK moms feel overloaded, and nearly half say that they’ve experienced mental health issues.

    Mom burnout is real, with experts estimating that somewhere between 57% and 81% of mothers experience it. This can take a huge toll not only on the mom’s mental health, but also on her entire family. For moms to give the best sides of themselves to their families, they must be able to rest, let go of perfectionism, and receive support. 

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    Nobody can give their all at work if they’re showing up exhausted, burnt out, and feeling underappreciated. Moms deserve the world all year round, but especially on Mother’s Day.

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    We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you have reacted if you were in this mom’s shoes? Then, if you’re looking for another article from Bored Panda featuring similar relationship drama, look no further than right here.

    Later, the author shared a brief update in the comments of her post

    Readers unanimously sided with the mom, noting that her husband should handle the babysitting

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    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    Adelaide May Ross

    Adelaide May Ross

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope, I hope she has a fabulous day to herself and the husband realises what a d**k he has been and why she deserves to be spoiled for mother's day. Waiting for next week's update.

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    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidThat
    KatSaidThat
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nope, I hope she has a fabulous day to herself and the husband realises what a d**k he has been and why she deserves to be spoiled for mother's day. Waiting for next week's update.

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