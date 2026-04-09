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These days, wanting to become a mother does not mean putting the rest of your life on hold. Plenty of women have children while also building a career and going after the goals they have for themselves.

But when this Redditor started talking about having a baby with her husband, he suddenly demanded that she quit her job and become a stay-at-home mom, even though that had never been part of the plan. She was completely blindsided by the pressure and refused.

That was only the start of a much bigger mess, one that brought some painful secrets to light. Read the full story below.

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The couple started planning a family and talking about having children

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But the woman was completely blindsided when her husband demanded that she become a stay-at-home mom—something she had never wanted

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The author shared more details in the comments

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Readers said the husband was out of line and badly needed a reality check

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The woman later returned with an update and revealed a shocking truth

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Readers felt awful for her and offered advice on what she should do next

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She came back with another follow-up, saying her husband wanted to reconcile, but only under one condition

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Image credits: Valeriia Miller/Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Readers were glad she did not listen to him and decided to stay apart for good

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